High-Tech 3-Lb to 7-Lb Plant Shredder
- Item #: Shredder
The High-Tech shredder allows for grinding plant matter to the perfect consistency in a short amount of time. This machine uses whips rather than blades so you have a uniformed consistency no matter what.
The 3-Lb shredder can process around 3 lbs. of material in 3-7 seconds, while the 7-Lb shredder can process around 7 lbs. of material in 10-15 seconds, depending on moisture levels.
The 3-Lb shredder can shred up to 100 pounds per hour, and the 7-Lb shredder 200 pounds per hour, with a single operator, depending on moisture levels.
Features
- The shredder comes with set of whips installed (Food Grade) and safety Lid
- Output depends on moisture and density of product
- Timer: 1-15 seconds
- Material: stainless steel
- Whips: food grade
- Free Shipping to the lower 48 States
- UL rated
Related Items
Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review