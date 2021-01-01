High-Tech 3-Lb to 7-Lb Plant Shredder

The High-Tech shredder allows for grinding plant matter to the perfect consistency in a short amount of time. This machine uses whips rather than blades so you have a uniformed consistency no matter what.

The 3-Lb shredder can process around 3 lbs. of material in 3-7 seconds, while the 7-Lb shredder can process around 7 lbs. of material in 10-15 seconds, depending on moisture levels.



The 3-Lb shredder can shred up to 100 pounds per hour, and the 7-Lb shredder 200 pounds per hour, with a single operator, depending on moisture levels.



Features



The shredder comes with set of whips installed (Food Grade) and safety Lid

Output depends on moisture and density of product

Timer: 1-15 seconds

Material: stainless steel

Whips: food grade

Free Shipping to the lower 48 States

UL rated









