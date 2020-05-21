Hettich Rotina 420R -20C Refrigerated 600mL x 4 Centrifuge







High-throughput centrifuge that maximizes your bench space and exceeds performance.

The Hettich ROTINA 420 is a high-performance benchtop centrifuge for large sample volumes, yet not overly large in size. With a maximum capacity of 4 x 600 ml, (104) blood collection tubes, (52) 15 mL conical tubes or (16) plates, the ROTINA 420 and ROTINA 420R refrigerated (-20 to +40°C) centrifuges are ideal for applications in clinical chemistry, in biotechnology and in life science research facilities.









SPECIFICATIONS



Model 420 R

Electrical requirements 120V 60Hz Max. capacity

4 x 600 mL

Max. RPM/RCF

15,000/24,000

Temperature control

-20°C to +4°C

Rotor type Swing-out, fixed-angle

Dimensions

28 x 26 x 17" (WxDxH)

Weight

258 Lbs

Warranty 5 years

Downloads User's Manual , Product Brochure , Hettich Benchtop Centrifuges Lineup



Blood Tube Application





Cell Culture Application





Plate Application







