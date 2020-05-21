Hettich Rotina 420R -20C Refrigerated 600mL x 4 Centrifuge
- Item #: 420R
High-throughput centrifuge that maximizes your bench space and exceeds performance.
The Hettich ROTINA 420 is a high-performance benchtop centrifuge for large sample volumes, yet not overly large in size. With a maximum capacity of 4 x 600 ml, (104) blood collection tubes, (52) 15 mL conical tubes or (16) plates, the ROTINA 420 and ROTINA 420R refrigerated (-20 to +40°C) centrifuges are ideal for applications in clinical chemistry, in biotechnology and in life science research facilities.
SPECIFICATIONS
|Model
| 420 R
|Electrical requirements
|120V 60Hz
| Max. capacity
| 4 x 600 mL
| Max. RPM/RCF
| 15,000/24,000
| Temperature control
| -20°C to +4°C
|Rotor type
| Swing-out, fixed-angle
|
Dimensions
| 28 x 26 x 17" (WxDxH)
|
Weight
| 258 Lbs
|
Warranty
| 5 years
|Downloads
| User's Manual, Product Brochure, Hettich Benchtop Centrifuges Lineup
