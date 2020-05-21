Hettich Rotina 420R -20C Refrigerated 600mL x 4 Centrifuge

Hettich Rotina 420R -20C Refrigerated 600mL x 4 Centrifuge
Click To Enlarge
  • Item #: 420R
  * Marked fields are required.
Qty*
Price $15,790.00
This item ships freight.



 

 

High-throughput centrifuge that maximizes your bench space and exceeds performance.

The Hettich ROTINA 420 is a high-performance benchtop centrifuge for large sample volumes, yet not overly large in size. With a maximum capacity of 4 x 600 ml, (104) blood collection tubes, (52) 15 mL conical tubes or (16) plates, the ROTINA 420 and ROTINA 420R refrigerated (-20 to +40°C) centrifuges are ideal for applications in clinical chemistry, in biotechnology and in life science research facilities.

 


SPECIFICATIONS

 Model  420 R
 Electrical requirements  120V 60Hz
 Max. capacity
  4 x 600 mL
 Max. RPM/RCF
  15,000/24,000
 Temperature control
  -20°C to +4°C
 Rotor type  Swing-out, fixed-angle

 Dimensions

  28 x 26 x 17" (WxDxH)

 Weight

  258 Lbs

 Warranty

  5 years
 Downloads  User's Manual, Product Brochure, Hettich Benchtop Centrifuges Lineup

 

Blood Tube Application
 
 
 
Cell Culture Application
 
 
 
Plate Application
 


Related Items

Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review