Heavy Duty Steel Mobile Cart for Ai 7.5 CF Vacuum Ovens
- Item #: MC75
Across International heavy duty powder coated steel mobile cart with two removable and adjustable side shelves. Fits our 7.5 cubic foot vacuum ovens.
Specifications
|Model
|MC75
|Material
|Heavy duty powder coated steel
|Capacity
| Cart: 2,000 lbs
Side shelf: 150 lbs each
| Shelf
| Lower shelf front openning: 37 x 37.5" (WxH)
Side shelf x 2: 13 x 33.5" (WxD) with 2" retaining lip and two 2.25" diameter holes for
cable/hose management.
Max. distance btw top and bottom side shelves: 34"
Side shelf height adjustable: Yes
Side shelf removable: Yes
| Swivel casters
|Four 3-inch full swivel ball bearing casters with adjustable locking rubber feet
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
| Unit without side shelves: 41 x 33.5 x 46"
Unit with side shelves on one side: 54 x 33.5 x 46"
Unit with side shelves on both sides: 67 x 33.5 x 46"
|Weight
| Unit weight: 360 lbs
Shipping weight: 500 lbs
