Heavy Duty Steel Mobile Cart for Ai 3.2 CF Vacuum Ovens

Shelf



Lower shelf front openning: 32.5 x 30" (WxH)

Side shelf x 2: 13 x 27.5" (WxD) with 2" retaining lip and two 2.25" diameter holes for

cable/hose management.

Max distance btw top and bottom side shelves: 26.5"

Side shelf height adjustable: Yes

Side shelf removable: Yes