Heavy Duty Steel Mobile Cart for Ai 3.2 CF Vacuum Ovens
  • Item #: MC32
Price $1,290.00

Across International heavy duty powder coated steel mobile cart with two removable and adjustable side shelves. Fits our 3.2 cubic foot vacuum ovens.

Specifications

 Model  MC32
 Material  Heavy duty powder coated steel
 Capacity  Cart: 1,500 lbs
 Side shelf: 150 lbs each
 Shelf
  Lower shelf front openning: 32.5 x 30" (WxH)
 Side shelf x 2: 13 x 27.5" (WxD) with 2" retaining lip and two 2.25" diameter holes for
                 cable/hose management.
 Max distance btw top and bottom side shelves: 26.5"
 Side shelf height adjustable: Yes
 Side shelf removable: Yes
 Swivel casters 
 Four 3-inch full swivel ball bearing casters with adjustable locking rubber feet
 Dimensions (WxDxH)   Unit without side shelves: 37 x 27.5 x 38"
 Unit with side shelves on one side: 50 x 27.5 x 38"
 Unit with side shelves on both sides: 63 x 27.5 x 38"
 Weight  Unit weight: 350 lbs
 Shipping weight: 480 lbs

 

 

 

 

 

