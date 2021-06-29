Edwards PFPE RV3 2.6 CFM Dual-Stage KF25 Vacuum Pump





Technical support and one year warranty covered by Edwards.

Free KF25 flexible stainless steel bellow (3.3 ft), clamps and centering rings set ($219 value) included for immediately use (mist filter NOT included).



Requires two of the Edwards FOMBLIN Y VAC 06/06 1KG PEPE oil (Not included. P/N H11301019)

https://shop.edwardsvacuum.com/products/h11301019/view.aspx

Edwards ITC20K inlet chemical trap recommended (Not included. P/N A44410000)

https://shop.edwardsvacuum.com/products/a44410000/view.aspx







Overview

The Edwards RV series of small oil sealed rotary vane pumps deliver excellent ultimate vacuum pressure, high pumping speeds and superior vapour handling capabilities with quiet operation. With 400,000 units produced, these pumps offer proven performance that sets the industry standard for R&D and scientific pumping applications. Fomblin® must be purchased separately for PFPE RV pumps.

Technology

All our RV pumps are quiet. Noise levels of 48 dBA 50Hz have been achieved by extensive work on the pump design, drive train and motor.



The pumps have the unique ability to deliver excellent ultimate vacuum in both high vacuum and high throughput modes with or without gas ballast. This gives the user an unrivalled opportunity to select the optimum pumping performance without compromising the application.



The simple to use mode selector and accessible, three-position gas ballast control allow the pump to be reconfigured at any time, even when the pump is running.



In high vacuum mode, the RV pump is ideal for analytical instruments, electron microscopes, physics research, backing turbo pumps and leak detection applications. Configure the same pump in the high throughput mode, and it becomes suitable for distillation, laboratory furnaces, backing vapor pumps, solvent concentration, freeze drying and other drying applications.

Features

High reliability – generous lubrication of moving parts.

Safe process and systems – fast acting inlet valve for best in class anti‑suck back protection.

Configured to meet your vacuum needs – mode selector and three position gas ballast

No unplanned downtime – designed for easy maintenance.

Better work environment – quiet running and intrusive frequencies minimised.

Three position gas ballast allows either 60 g/hr or a class leading 220 g/hr (290 g/hr on RV12) of water vapour to be handled.

Universal motor to cover the widest possible voltage and frequency range from a single variant.

Smooth controlled inlet valve opening by oil pressure to eliminate pressure surges.

Rapid closing inlet valve within 0.4 seconds of pump stopping.

Applications

Analytical instruments

Centrifuges, ultra-high speed

Coating

Degassing/curing - oil, epoxy resin

Distillation/extraction/filtration

Freeze drying

Furnaces

Gas bottle filling/emptying

Gel drying

Glove boxes, ovens

Laboratory bench top vacuum

Leak detectors, Helium

Load locks and transfer chambers

Refrigeration manufacture

Research and development

Rotary, centirfugal evaporators

Scanning electron microscopes - SEM

SEM/FIB (ion beam repair)

Solvent recovery

Surface science instruments

Turbomolecuar backing pumps

Standard package