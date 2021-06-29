Edwards PFPE RV3 2.6 CFM Dual-Stage KF25 Vacuum Pump
- Item #: RV3-PFPE
Free KF25 flexible stainless steel bellow (3.3 ft), clamps and centering rings set ($219 value) included for immediately use (mist filter NOT included). Technical support and one year warranty covered by Edwards.
https://shop.edwardsvacuum.com/products/a65209903/view.aspx
Requires two of the Edwards FOMBLIN Y VAC 06/06 1KG PEPE oil (Not included. P/N H11301019)
https://shop.edwardsvacuum.com/products/h11301019/view.aspx
Edwards ITC20K inlet chemical trap recommended (Not included. P/N A44410000)
https://shop.edwardsvacuum.com/products/a44410000/view.aspx
Overview
The Edwards RV series of small oil sealed rotary vane pumps deliver excellent ultimate vacuum pressure, high pumping speeds and superior vapour handling capabilities with quiet operation. With 400,000 units produced, these pumps offer proven performance that sets the industry standard for R&D and scientific pumping applications. Fomblin® must be purchased separately for PFPE RV pumps.
Technology
All our RV pumps are quiet. Noise levels of 48 dBA 50Hz have been achieved by extensive work on the pump design, drive train and motor.
The pumps have the unique ability to deliver excellent ultimate vacuum in both high vacuum and high throughput modes with or without gas ballast. This gives the user an unrivalled opportunity to select the optimum pumping performance without compromising the application.
The simple to use mode selector and accessible, three-position gas ballast control allow the pump to be reconfigured at any time, even when the pump is running.
In high vacuum mode, the RV pump is ideal for analytical instruments, electron microscopes, physics research, backing turbo pumps and leak detection applications. Configure the same pump in the high throughput mode, and it becomes suitable for distillation, laboratory furnaces, backing vapor pumps, solvent concentration, freeze drying and other drying applications.
Features
- High reliability – generous lubrication of moving parts.
- Safe process and systems – fast acting inlet valve for best in class anti‑suck back protection.
- Configured to meet your vacuum needs – mode selector and three position gas ballast
- No unplanned downtime – designed for easy maintenance.
- Better work environment – quiet running and intrusive frequencies minimised.
- Three position gas ballast allows either 60 g/hr or a class leading 220 g/hr (290 g/hr on RV12) of water vapour to be handled.
- Universal motor to cover the widest possible voltage and frequency range from a single variant.
- Smooth controlled inlet valve opening by oil pressure to eliminate pressure surges.
- Rapid closing inlet valve within 0.4 seconds of pump stopping.
Applications
-
Analytical instruments
-
Centrifuges, ultra-high speed
-
Coating
-
Degassing/curing - oil, epoxy resin
-
Distillation/extraction/filtration
-
Freeze drying
-
Furnaces
-
Gas bottle filling/emptying
-
Gel drying
-
Glove boxes, ovens
-
Laboratory bench top vacuum
-
Leak detectors, Helium
-
Load locks and transfer chambers
-
Refrigeration manufacture
-
Research and development
-
Rotary, centirfugal evaporators
-
Scanning electron microscopes - SEM
-
SEM/FIB (ion beam repair)
-
Solvent recovery
-
Surface science instruments
-
Turbomolecuar backing pumps
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Edwards PFPE RV3 2.6 cfm vacuum pump
|1 pc
|
| KF25 stainless steel vacuum bellow (3 ft)
|1 pc
|
| KF25 wing nut flange quick clamp
| 2 pcs
|
| KF25 flange centering ring
| 2 pcs
|
| 110V stardard 3-prong US power cord
|1 pc
|Edwards ultra grade 19 vacuum pump oil
|1 pc
| User's manual in a CD
|1 pc
|