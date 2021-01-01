DigiVac SNAP, Simple, Nimble, Automatic Vacuum Controller
DigiVac SNAP: Automatic Vacuum Process Controller | Vacuum control and venting with the touch of a button or twist of a dial
- Vent your vacuum chamber or equalize your system with the touch of a button instead of pulling hoses or turning valves
- Treat material in chamber more gently by implementing kinder ramp rate controls
- Vacuum Controller with onboard ramp rate recipe control. Set up to 8 recipes based on time and pressure setpoints.
- Dashboard pushbutton control for START, STOP functionality for each channel allows you to automatically vent or isolate your system with a push of a button
- Ideal for automating and simplifying vacuum chamber pressure control.
SIMPLE – SIMPLIFY YOUR LAB & CONTROL MORE WITH LESS
- Applications: vacuum chamber (from 1 liter to 1000 liters) research, vacuum ovens/vacuum drying, vacuum furnaces, large scale food processing, microwave drying, composites, rotary evaporators, falling film systems
- Fine control of target vacuum pressure for more precise processing and research
- Enables using reliable and long lasting rotary vane pumps & dry scroll pumps in applications where diaphragm pumps were previously required
- Keeps vacuum pumps near their base pressure resulting in greater longevity
NIMBLE – MAXIMIZES THROUGHPUT & PUMPDOWN SPEED
- Largest flow paths available to insure maximum flow for faster evaporation
- Maximize throughput and pump down speed with a 17 mm vacuum path
AUTOMATIC PROCESS – PRECISION CONTROL & INTUITIVE DESIGN
- Automatic Vacuum Process Controller | precise automated control with programmable recipes and graphing of vacuum levels
- Innovative valve control performs both proportional throttle and bleed vacuum control (vent to atmosphere)
- The integrated bleed design allows you to quickly vent to atmosphere to stop bumping during processing
- Numerical readings right on the LCD screen and one touch buttons: VENT, CLOSE (isolate, close all valves) and FULL VAC (fully opens the valve for vacuum pump and closes the vent valve)
SNAP Vacuum Controller Wetted Material Options
- Aluminum (6061) wetted surfaces: available now
- Stainless steel (304) wetted surfaces: 8 weeks lead time
Specifications
|Model
|SNAP
|Power
|Auto sensing 110V/220V 50/60Hz
|Performance
| Range: 2 to 760 Torr
Accuracy: ±5% of reading
Integral sensor accuracy: ±2 Torr
Integral sensor range: 0.5 to 775 Torr
Display units: Torr, mTorr, mBar, kPa
Time to convergence within 5% after disturbance: <30 seconds
|Construction
| Inlet: KF25 x 1
outlet: KF25 x 1
Vacuum path orifice: minimum 12.5 mm
Minimum bleed valve orifice: 10 mm
Valves: wetted materials aluminum and Viton
Integral sensor: isolated Piezo sensor | SEN-775i
Integral sensor wetted materials: 316 stainless steel, isolated
Set-points: quickly dial in set-point with control knob, START, STOP, Vent or Isolate the system
Vacuum fittings: KF25
| Novel vacuum control
| Proportional throttle and proportional bleed control (vent to atmosphere) delivered from
an integral dual valve module
| Output
|Ability to be controlled remotely via USB for integration into larger systems
| Recipes
| Ramp Vacuum Controller: Program ramps and holds vacuum at different a duration and
vacuum level
| Unit weight
| 10 Lb
| Dimensions
| Unit: 10.25 x 12 x 5.25", shipping: 16 x 16 x 12 (WxDxH)
|Compliance
| RoHS, CE/UL expected 1H2021
|Warranty
|One year
