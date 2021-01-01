DigiVac SNAP, Simple, Nimble, Automatic Vacuum Controller







DigiVac SNAP: Automatic Vacuum Process Controller | Vacuum control and venting with the touch of a button or twist of a dial

Vent your vacuum chamber or equalize your system with the touch of a button instead of pulling hoses or turning valves

Treat material in chamber more gently by implementing kinder ramp rate controls

Vacuum Controller with onboard ramp rate recipe control. Set up to 8 recipes based on time and pressure setpoints.

Dashboard pushbutton control for START, STOP functionality for each channel allows you to automatically vent or isolate your system with a push of a button

Ideal for automating and simplifying vacuum chamber pressure control.

SIMPLE – SIMPLIFY YOUR LAB & CONTROL MORE WITH LESS

Applications: vacuum chamber (from 1 liter to 1000 liters) research, vacuum ovens/vacuum drying, vacuum furnaces, large scale food processing, microwave drying, composites, rotary evaporators, falling film systems

Fine control of target vacuum pressure for more precise processing and research

Enables using reliable and long lasting rotary vane pumps & dry scroll pumps in applications where diaphragm pumps were previously required

Keeps vacuum pumps near their base pressure resulting in greater longevity

NIMBLE – MAXIMIZES THROUGHPUT & PUMPDOWN SPEED

Largest flow paths available to insure maximum flow for faster evaporation

Maximize throughput and pump down speed with a 17 mm vacuum path



AUTOMATIC PROCESS – PRECISION CONTROL & INTUITIVE DESIGN

Automatic Vacuum Process Controller | precise automated control with programmable recipes and graphing of vacuum levels

Innovative valve control performs both proportional throttle and bleed vacuum control (vent to atmosphere)

The integrated bleed design allows you to quickly vent to atmosphere to stop bumping during processing

Numerical readings right on the LCD screen and one touch buttons: VENT, CLOSE (isolate, close all valves) and FULL VAC (fully opens the valve for vacuum pump and closes the vent valve)

SNAP Vacuum Controller Wetted Material Options

Aluminum (6061) wetted surfaces: available now

Stainless steel (304) wetted surfaces: 8 weeks lead time





Specifications