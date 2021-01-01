DigiVac SNAP, Simple, Nimble, Automatic Vacuum Controller

DigiVac SNAP, Simple, Nimble, Automatic Vacuum Controller
Click To Enlarge
  • Item #: SNAP
  * Marked fields are required.
Qty*
Price $3,500.00



DigiVac SNAP: Automatic Vacuum Process Controller | Vacuum control and venting with the touch of a button or twist of a dial

  • Vent your vacuum chamber or equalize your system with the touch of a button instead of pulling hoses or turning valves
  • Treat material in chamber more gently by implementing kinder ramp rate controls
  • Vacuum Controller with onboard ramp rate recipe control. Set up to 8 recipes based on time and pressure setpoints.
  • Dashboard pushbutton control for START, STOP functionality for each channel allows you to automatically vent or isolate your system with a push of a button
  • Ideal for automating and simplifying vacuum chamber pressure control.

SIMPLE – SIMPLIFY YOUR LAB & CONTROL MORE WITH LESS

  • Applications: vacuum chamber (from 1 liter to 1000 liters) research, vacuum ovens/vacuum drying, vacuum furnaces, large scale food processing, microwave drying, composites, rotary evaporators, falling film systems
  • Fine control of target vacuum pressure for more precise processing and research
  • Enables using reliable and long lasting rotary vane pumps & dry scroll pumps in applications where diaphragm pumps were previously required
  • Keeps vacuum pumps near their base pressure resulting in greater longevity

NIMBLE – MAXIMIZES THROUGHPUT & PUMPDOWN SPEED

  • Largest flow paths available to insure maximum flow for faster evaporation
  • Maximize throughput and pump down speed with a 17 mm vacuum path

AUTOMATIC PROCESS – PRECISION CONTROL & INTUITIVE DESIGN

  • Automatic Vacuum Process Controller | precise automated control with programmable recipes and graphing of vacuum levels
  • Innovative valve control performs both proportional throttle and bleed vacuum control (vent to atmosphere)
  • The integrated bleed design allows you to quickly vent to atmosphere to stop bumping during processing
  • Numerical readings right on the LCD screen and one touch buttons: VENT, CLOSE (isolate, close all valves) and FULL VAC (fully opens the valve for vacuum pump and closes the vent valve)

SNAP Vacuum Controller Wetted Material Options

  • Aluminum (6061) wetted surfaces: available now
  • Stainless steel (304) wetted surfaces: 8 weeks lead time


Specifications

 Model  SNAP
 Power  Auto sensing 110V/220V 50/60Hz
 Performance  Range: 2 to 760 Torr
 Accuracy: ±5% of reading
 Integral sensor accuracy: ±2 Torr
 Integral sensor range: 0.5 to 775 Torr
 Display units: Torr, mTorr, mBar, kPa
 Time to convergence within 5% after disturbance: <30 seconds
 Construction  Inlet: KF25 x 1
 outlet: KF25 x 1
 Vacuum path orifice: minimum 12.5 mm
 Minimum bleed valve orifice: 10 mm
 Valves: wetted materials aluminum and Viton
 Integral sensor: isolated Piezo sensor | SEN-775i
 Integral sensor wetted materials: 316 stainless steel, isolated
 Set-points: quickly dial in set-point with control knob, START, STOP, Vent or Isolate the system
 Vacuum fittings: KF25
 Novel vacuum control
  Proportional throttle and proportional bleed control (vent to atmosphere) delivered from
 an integral dual valve module
 Output
  Ability to be controlled remotely via USB for integration into larger systems
 Recipes
  Ramp Vacuum Controller: Program ramps and holds vacuum at different a duration and
 vacuum level
 Unit weight
  10 Lb
 Dimensions 
 Unit: 10.25 x 12 x 5.25", shipping: 16 x 16 x 12 (WxDxH)
 Compliance  RoHS, CE/UL expected 1H2021
 Warranty  One year

 

 

Related Items

Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review