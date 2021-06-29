DigiVac FYRA Bleed Vacuum Controller 10 millitorr to 6 Torr
The DigiVac FYRA Bleed Vacuum Controller for venting or bleeding in gases like room air, argon or nitrogen during vacuum processing applications. Increases molecular flow and speeds up vacuum drying.
Description
- FYRA Bleed Vacuum Controller —This bundle is set-up to allow for distillation applications like short path, freeze-drying, vacuum drying and other vacuum application that would benefit from the increase of molecular flow that you get from the bleeding of gases into your system.
- Bleed air or other gases (like nitrogen or argon) into your system to control and maintain the vacuum level. This application can help you speed up the drying process.
- See an example of FYRA Bleed Control here. | Showing the flow varying in order to maintain a 0.5 Torr Set-point
- Benefits of Bleed Vacuum Control—The bleeding of gases into a distillation process helps increase molecular flow which increases throughput which helps improve quality of distillate by avoiding additional time and oxidation in the boiling flask
- Rich remote command line interface enables the user a high degree of remote control and monitoring from any computer
- Bleed Vacuum Control also helps increase molecular flow and throughput
- Calibrated—Every FYRA is calibrated and pretested under actual vacuum against a NIST standard (Need NIST traceable documentation? Add this option to your order)
- Applications—Ideal for introducing gases under vacuum in botanical processing to increase molecular flow, Freeze Dryer recipe control, Short Path Distillations, and Plasma Treatment Control
- Use Case Example—A manufacturers wants to control their freeze drying process better, so they implement this vacuum measurement and control solution to maintain 300mT in batches to improve consistency, and can view the ongoing process from any browser by accessing vacuumnetwork.org
Applications
- Mass Flow Controller for Vacuum
- Micro-dosing
- Gas Mixing
- Catalyst for increased molecular flow and faster vacuum drying
3 Simple Steps for Vacuum Process Set-up with FYRA Vacuum Controller
- Plumb the vacuum gauge(s) and valve into your vessel
- Connect the sensor, power, and I/O cables into FRYA
- Measure and control vacuum
FYRA/StrataVac Software: Choose WiFi Option
- WiFi connected data can be used on any browser by connecting to vacuumnetwork.org to display, graph and log vacuum data
- Watch this video of DigiVac’s CEO, Tim Collins, demonstrating how vacuumnetwork.org and StrataCapture (StrataVac’s companion app)
Specifications
|Model
| FYRA
| Units
| Torr, mbar, kPa
|Control range
| 1x10-2 to 1x10+2 Torr
|Measurement range
|1mT to 760 Torr
|Accuracy range
|1mT to 6 Torr
|Bleed control range
|10mT to 6 Torr
|Range with Accuracy
|5E-4 to 1000 Torr
| Sensor Type
| 536 KF25
|FYRA Bleed Vacuum Controller Components
| - FYRA controller
- 536 KF25 sensor and sensor card
- VacStable bleed valve and valve card
- Wi-Fi (Choose with or without WiFi)
|Unit dimensions
| 3.52 x 1.7 x 5.35 inches (WxHxD)
2-Head/Sensor Version
