DigiVac FYRA Bleed Vacuum Controller 10 millitorr to 6 Torr

The DigiVac FYRA Bleed Vacuum Controller for venting or bleeding in gases like room air, argon or nitrogen during vacuum processing applications. Increases molecular flow and speeds up vacuum drying.

Description

FYRA Bleed Vacuum Controller —This bundle is set-up to allow for distillation applications like short path, freeze-drying, vacuum drying and other vacuum application that would benefit from the increase of molecular flow that you get from the bleeding of gases into your system.

Bleed air or other gases (like nitrogen or argon) into your system to control and maintain the vacuum level. This application can help you speed up the drying process.

See an example of FYRA Bleed Control here. | Showing the flow varying in order to maintain a 0.5 Torr Set-point

Benefits of Bleed Vacuum Control—The bleeding of gases into a distillation process helps increase molecular flow which increases throughput which helps improve quality of distillate by avoiding additional time and oxidation in the boiling flask

Rich remote command line interface enables the user a high degree of remote control and monitoring from any computer

Bleed Vacuum Control also helps increase molecular flow and throughput

Calibrated—Every FYRA is calibrated and pretested under actual vacuum against a NIST standard (Need NIST traceable documentation? Add this option to your order)

Applications—Ideal for introducing gases under vacuum in botanical processing to increase molecular flow, Freeze Dryer recipe control, Short Path Distillations, and Plasma Treatment Control