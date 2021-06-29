BioChromato ACR1 Acid-Resistant Bump-Free Smart Evaporator
- Item #: ACR1.110
BioChromato Acid-Resistant Smart Evaporator ACR1
- Efficient removal of acids and solvents (Hydrolysis of peptide bonds, removal of impurities, reaction acceleration during synthesis, pH adjustment)
- Fast evaporation of high-boiling solvents (e.g. DMSO/DMF/water)
- No bumping risks
- Compatibility with various containers
Specifications
- Heater temperature range: room temperature to 100℃
- Heater shape and size: round, φ69mm diameter
- Inner diameter of compatible containers: φ4~32mm (Examples of compatible containers)
- Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 15", WxDxH, except protruding parts
- Weight: 4.6 Lbs
