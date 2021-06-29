BioChromato ACR1 Acid-Resistant Bump-Free Smart Evaporator

BioChromato ACR1 Acid-Resistant Bump-Free Smart Evaporator
Click To Enlarge
  • Item #: ACR1.110
  * Marked fields are required.
Qty*
Price $7,126.00

 

 

BioChromato Acid-Resistant Smart Evaporator ACR1

  • Efficient removal of acids and solvents (Hydrolysis of peptide bonds, removal of impurities, reaction acceleration during synthesis, pH adjustment)
  • Fast evaporation of high-boiling solvents (e.g. DMSO/DMF/water)
  • No bumping risks
  • Efficient removal of acids and solvents
  • Compatibility with various containers

Specifications

  • Heater temperature range: room temperature to 100℃
  • Heater shape and size: round, φ69mm diameter
  • Inner diameter of compatible containers: φ4~32mm (Examples of compatible containers)
  • Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 15", WxDxH, except protruding parts
  • Weight: 4.6 Lbs

 

 

A Day of Evaporation with BioChromato

 

 



Related Items

Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review