Bel-Art Frigimat Junior Dry Ice Maker
- Item #: Frigimat-Jr
Dry ice flakes are useful for packing around irregularly shaped items and are easily produced as needed with the Frigimat® Junior Dry Ice Maker. When the cylinder valve is opened about ¾ turn, LCO2 expands into the bag to create dry ice snow. The valve is then closed and the bag is ready to be removed and emptied.
CO2 tank (required) NOT included.
Features
- Brass nozzle screws onto any liquid LCO2 cylinder equipped with a dip tube
- Makes .77kg (1.7lb) of flakes per bag
- Cone dimensions: 13cmL (5") x 5.1cm diameter (2") at end
- Bag dimensions: 15W x 30cmL (6 x 12")
- Shipping weight: 0.54kg (1.2lbs)
