Ai Stainless Jackhammer Dual-Layer Vacuum Cold Trap
- Item #: ST-3L
In vacuum applications, a cold trap is a device that condenses all vapors except the permanent gases into a liquid or solid. The most common objective is to prevent vapors being evacuated from an experiment from entering a vacuum pump where they would condense and contaminate it. Particularly large cold traps are necessary when removing large amounts of liquid as in freeze drying.
Pumps that use oil either as their working fluid (diffusion pumps), or as their lubricant (mechanical rotary pumps), are often the sources of contamination in vacuum systems. Placing a cold trap at the mouth of such a pump greatly lowers the risk that oil vapors will back stream into the vacuum cavity.
Care should be taken when using a cold trap not to condense liquid oxygen (a light blue liquid) into the cold trap. Liquid oxygen is potentially explosive, and this is especially true if the trap has been used to trap solvent. Liquid oxygen can be condensed into a cold trap if a pump has sucked air through the trap when the trap is very cold.
Ai stainless Jackhammer features
- Dual-layer design gives you 2X condensing areas
- Jackhammer style connectors allows multiple cold traps to be connected on the same platform (level)
- Heavy duty lab stand for stability
- Utilizes dry ice or liquid nitrogen for optimal efficiency
- Comes with scissor jack for easy collection flask removal
- Easy to clean all stainless construction
- Small footprint
Specifications
| Model
| ST-3L
|Cold trap
|Dual-layer design, 304 stainless
| Vacuum inlet/outlet
| KF25 flange
| Collection flask
| 3 liters, glass with 35/20 joint
| Setup dimensions (WxDxH)
| 16 x 18 x 37"
|Shipping weight
|55 lbs
Note: We do not offer warranty on glassware. Please contact us if you see any imperfections on the glassware once you received your package.
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
| Stainless steel cold trap with two KF25 vacuum connection and one KF25 drain port
|1 set
| 3L collection flask with 35/20 joint
|1 pc
| Heavy duty lab stand with two cold trap supports
|1 pc
| Lab scissor jack
|1 pc
|Collection flask cork ring stand
|1 pc
| KF25 to 35/20 joint adapter, stainless
|1 pc
| 35/20 flask clamp
|1 pc
|KF25 clamp and centering ring
|1 set