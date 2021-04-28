Ai Stainless Jackhammer Dual-Layer Vacuum Cold Trap

In vacuum applications, a cold trap is a device that condenses all vapors except the permanent gases into a liquid or solid. The most common objective is to prevent vapors being evacuated from an experiment from entering a vacuum pump where they would condense and contaminate it. Particularly large cold traps are necessary when removing large amounts of liquid as in freeze drying.



Pumps that use oil either as their working fluid (diffusion pumps), or as their lubricant (mechanical rotary pumps), are often the sources of contamination in vacuum systems. Placing a cold trap at the mouth of such a pump greatly lowers the risk that oil vapors will back stream into the vacuum cavity.



Care should be taken when using a cold trap not to condense liquid oxygen (a light blue liquid) into the cold trap. Liquid oxygen is potentially explosive, and this is especially true if the trap has been used to trap solvent. Liquid oxygen can be condensed into a cold trap if a pump has sucked air through the trap when the trap is very cold.



Ai stainless Jackhammer features

Dual-layer design gives you 2X condensing areas

Jackhammer style connectors allows multiple cold traps to be connected on the same platform (level)

Heavy duty lab stand for stability

U tilizes dry ice or liquid nitrogen for optimal efficiency

Comes with scissor jack for easy collection flask removal

Easy to clean all stainless construction

Small footprint

Specifications

Model

ST-3L

Cold trap Dual-layer design, 304 stainless Vacuum inlet /outlet

KF25 flange

Collection flask

3 liters, glass with 35/20 joint

Setup dimensions (WxDxH)

16 x 18 x 37 "

Shipping weight 55 lbs



Note: We do not offer warranty on glassware. Please contact us if you see any imperfections on the glassware once you received your package.

