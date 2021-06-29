Ai SolventVap 2L Rotary Evaporator with Electric Flask Lift 110V

Ai SolventVap 2L (evaporating flask capacity) series rotary evaporators come with a modular heating bath, vertical glassware, and digital temperature/rotation control. Its optimized bath volume allows for rapid heat-up times. The condenser unit has specially designed glass tubes that utilize surface area extremely efficiently. That’s why our SolventVap evaporators consistently deliver reliable and reproducible process results that are usually reserved for more costly systems. Another important aspect of the SolventVap is the safety features, which includes dry-run protection, water bath over-temperature shut-off protection, and fuse protection.







Features

New electric evaporator flask lift, nonexposed water bath heater, and plexiglass bath cover, standard



Solvent-resistant PTFE and Viton gaskets ensuring long time operation.



Specialized motor with extremely compact, intermeshed worm and worm gear provides precise driving for very quiet, vibration-free operation.

Downward-condensing vacuum connection design ensures safe vacuum operation.

Modular design (individual rotary and water bath modules) for easy future upgrades.

Easy, straight-forward visual operation with digital speed and temperature display.

PID temperature controller ensures accurate temperature control is maintained.

Your safety is important to us! Please use caution when operating. Users of glass reaction equipment must take all necessary precautions to avoid contact with rotating parts, particularly entanglement of loose clothing, hair, necklaces, or other jewelry. Under these circumstances, the winding action of the rotating parts can draw the user(s) into the apparatus, resulting in breakage of glassware, burns, and/or chemical exposure. Extra caution must also be taken when operating with air-reactive materials, especially under vacuum. A leak can draw air into the apparatus and cause a violent reaction to occur.

Specifications

Electrical requirements

110V 60Hz 1~phase, 1,340 watts (heater: 1,300 watts, rotation motor: 40 watts )

Glass material High borosilicate glass 3.3 Evaporating flask

Capacity: 0.13 gallon (0.5L), 0.26 gallon (1L) or 0.53 gallon (2L)

Maximum load: Not to exceed 60% of the flask's capacity

Rotation speed: 20 to 280 rpm

Evaporating speed: 20 ml per minute

Lifting: electric

Max lifting distance: 4 inches (extendable to 10 inches)

Receiving flask

0.26 gallon (1L)

Condenser Glassware: Vertical with dual-spiral glass tubing

Chilling fluid connection: 3/8" hose barb x 2

Vacuum connection: 3/8" hose barb x 1

Condensing surface: 1,260 cm2 or 1.4 sq ft

Working environment

5 to 95°F

Water bath

Temperature range: ambient to 95°C

Temperature controller: digital

Capacity: 6.5 L

Material: stainless steel

Dimensions: 10" diameter x 5" depth x 9.75" height

Media: distilled water only

Max. water level: not to exceed 1" from the top rim of the bath

Number of heaters: one

Vacuum

Connection: 3/8" hose barb x 1 (on condenser)

Sealing: PTFE + Viton gaskets

Ultimate vacuum: < 3 torrs Safety Dry-run, over-temp shut-off, fuse protections

Unit/shipping weight 21 / 55 Lb Unit/shipping dimensions

22 x 12.5 x 26" / 24 x 24 x 25" (WxDxH)

Warranty One year warranty on unit except glassware and all sealing gaskets.

Glassware may have minute blemishes that will not affect the function.

If you believe there are imperfections on your glassware, please contact us.

We check all our inventory and make sure no defective glassware is sent to our customers. Compliance ETL tested to UL and CSA standards

A rotary evaporator is a device used in chemical laboratories for the efficient and gentle removal of solvents from samples by evaporation. The process of rotary evaporation is most often used to separate solvents with low boiling points, such a n-hexane or ethyl acetate, from compounds which are solid at room temperature and pressure. However, careful application also allows for the removal of a solvent from a sample containing a liquid compound, if there is minimal co-evaporation (azeotropic behavior) and a sufficient difference in boiling points at the chosen temperature and reduced pressure.





Example: The following table is a list of a variety of substances ordered by increasing vapor pressure (in absolute units).





Standard package