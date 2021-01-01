Ai RapidChill 4 CF -86°C Stackable Ultra low Freezer UL 110V

- Temperature: 10°C to 32°C (humidity <57% Rh required at 32°C)

- Humidity: <80% Rh

- Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft

- Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust

- Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling

- Use dedicated power, do not share outlet

- Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required

- Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly

- Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor

- Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month

- Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for

24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.

