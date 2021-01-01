Ai RapidChill 4 CF -86°C Stackable Ultra low Freezer UL 110V

Ultra-Low Chest Freezer
This item ships freight.

 

 

The Ai RapidChill series -86°C ultra-low upright ULT freezers is designed for fast cooling, ultra-low power consumption, very low noise, and ease of maintenance. All RapidChill ultra-low freezers are UL certified.

Features

  • CDC and VFC compliant, great for storage of Covid-19 vaccines, DNA, RNA, virus samples, organs, and serum
  • UL certified
  • State-of-the-art Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP, Micro-Cellular Polyurethane) insulated
  • Safe, environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and easy-to-acquire HC refrigeration system
  • Remote alarm, RS-485, 4-20mA transmitter
  • Door lock, high or low temperature alarms, power failure alarm, door open alarm, filter clogging alarm, password protection, tons of security features to protect you, your products, and the unit
  • Digital temperature display with microprocessor-based temperature controller
  • All stainless steel interior for clean operation, durability, and ease of maintenance
  • Dual silicon sealing gaskets for ultra airtight operation
  • 48-hour battery backup for controller and alarm
  • Extremely quiet and reliable
  • Built-in swivel casters with leveling feet

Important!

  • Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
  • This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.

 

Specifications

 Model  G04h
 Electrical requirements
  110V (+/-10%) 60Hz 1-Phase 680W 6A
 Power consumption  5.5 kW/day
 Performance  Temperature range: -40°C to -86°C
 Time from ambient to -86°C: 4 hours
 Uniformity: ±4°C
 Time from -86°C to -50°C with door close (ambient 25°C): 2 hours
 Controller  - Style: microcomputer controlled with analog display
 - Range -40°C to -86°C
 - Step: 1°C
 - Thermo sensor: PT100
 - Displays: internal temperature, ambient temperature, input voltage, error code
 - Indicators: Locked, running, power, alarm, door open, over temperature
                    battery low, condenser clean
 Compressor  Make: SECOP (formerly known as Danfoss), Germany
 Style: direct cooling
 Power: 115V 60Hz 1-PHASE, 0.54HP
 Number of compressors: one
 HC refrigerants: R600A, R1150 and R50
 Chamber  Dimensions: 13 x 19.5 x 24.5" (WxDxH)
 Material: powder coated steel
 Effective capacity: 3.5 Cu Ft
 Insulation: VIP (Vacuum Insulated Panel)
 Shelf  Come with unit: one adjustable shelf (2 compartments)
 Material: 304 stainless steel
 Door and gasket
  Inner door: two, stainless steel
 External door: one, with four layers of silicone sealing gaskets, lock-able
 Access port  One
 Noise level
  46 dBA
 Communication  RS-485, 4-20mA transmitter, USB (stores 15 years of data for compliance purpose)
 Working environment
  - Temperature: 10°C to 32°C (humidity <57% Rh required at 32°C)
 - Humidity: <80% Rh
 - Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
 - Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
 - Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
 - Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
 - Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
 - Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
 - Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
 - Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
 - Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
    24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
 Battery backup system  48 hours (for controller display and alarms only)
 Unit/shipping weight & dimensions 
 240 Lbs / 300 Lbs
 29.25 x 26 x 32" / 33 x 29 x 35" (WxDxH)
 Safety  Compressor over-temp protection
 Ambient over-temp protection
 Compressor power surge delay protection
 Password protection
 Sensor failure protection
 Over-temperature and low-temperature protection
 Power failure protection
 Low battery, door open, condenser clogging, system failure alarms
 External door with lock
 Ground protection
 Compliance
  UL 61010-1
 CSA C22.2
 Warranty  2-year full service, 3-year parts, 5-year compressor
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 
 

Standard Package

Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai G04h -86°C ultra-low upright freezer
 1 pc

 Remove-able shelf 1 pc
 Door and control panel key
 2 sets
 User's manual 1 pc

