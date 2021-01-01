Ai RapidChill 12 CF -86°C Ultra Low Freezer Upright UL 120V
- Item #: G12h
The Ai RapidChill series -86°C ultra-low ULT freezers is designed for fast cooling, ultra-low power consumption, very low noise, and ease of maintenance. All RapidChill ultra-low freezers are UL certified.
Features
- CDC and VFC compliant, great for storage of medical vaccines, DNA, RNA, virus samples, organs, and serum
- UL certified
- State-of-the-art Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP, Micro-Cellular Polyurethane) insulated
- Safe, environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and easy to acquire HC refrigeration system
- Remote alarm, RS-485, and optional 4-20 mA transmitter
- Door lock, high or low temperature alarms, power failure alarm, door open alarm, filter clogging alarm, password protection, tons of security features to protect you, your products, and the unit
- Digital temperature display with microprocessor-based temperature controller
- Dual silicon sealing gaskets for ultra airtight operation
- 48-hour battery backup for controller and alarm
- Extremely quiet and reliable
Important!
- Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
- This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.
Specifications
|Model
|G12h
| Electrical requirements
| 120V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase 12A
|Power consumption
|7.5 kW/day
|Performance
| Temperature range: -40°C to -86°C
Time from ambient to -86°C: 4 hours
Uniformity: ±4°C
Time from -86°C to -50°C with door close (ambient 25°C): 3.5 hours
|Controller
| - Style: microcomputer controlled with analog display
- Range -40°C to -86°C
- Step: 1°C
- Thermo sensor: PT100
- Displays: internal temperature, ambient temperature, input voltage, error code
- Indicators: high/low temperature/battery alarms, sensor failure, power failure,
condenser failure, door open, high ambient temperature, working
condition
|Compressor
| Make: SECOP (formerly known as Danfoss), Germany
Style: direct cooling
Power: 115V 60Hz 1-PHASE, 0.54HP x 2
Number of compressors: two
HC refrigerants: R290 (stage 1), R170 (stage 2)
|Chamber
| Dimensions: 18.3 x 24.8 x 45.9" (WxDxH)
Material: powder coated steel
Capacity: 12 Cu Ft
Insulation: VIP (Vacuum Insulated Panel)
|Shelf
| Come with unit: 3 (4 compartments), fully adjustable
Dimensions: 17.8 x 23.5" (WxD)
Max. capacity: 110 Lbs
Material: 304 stainless steel
| Door and gasket
| Inner door: two, each with one sealing gasket
External door: one with four sealing gaskets, lock-able
|Communication
| Standard: RS-485, USB (stores 15 years of data for compliance purpose)
Optional: 4-20mA transmitter
|Access port
| Two
| Noise level
|50 dBA
|Working environment
| - Temperature: 10°C to 32°C (humidity <57% Rh required at 32°C)
- Humidity: <80% Rh
- Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
- Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
- Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
- Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
- Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
- Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
- Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
- Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
- Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
|Battery backup system
|48 hours (for controller display and alarms only)
| Unit/shipping weight & dimensions
| 525 Lbs / 615 Lbs
32.7 x 35.2 x 72.7" / 38 x 40 x 76" (WxDxH)
|Safety
| - Compressor over-temp protection
- Ambient over-temp protection
- Compressor power surge delay protection
- Password protection
- Sensor failure protection
- Over-temperature and low-temperature protection
- Power failure protection
- Low battery, door open, condenser clogging, system failure alarms
- External door with lock
| Compliance
| UL 61010-1
CSA C22.2
|Warranty
| 2-year full service, 3-year parts, 5-year compressor
Standard Package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai G12h -86°C ultra-low upright freezer
|1 pc
|
|Remove-able shelf
|3 pcs
| Ice scraper
|1 pc
|
| Door key
|2 pcs
|User's manual
|1 pc
|
