Ai RapidChill 12 CF -86°C Ultra Low Freezer Upright UL 120V

Ultra-Low Chest Freezer
  Item #: G12h
The Ai RapidChill series -86°C ultra-low ULT freezers is designed for fast cooling, ultra-low power consumption, very low noise, and ease of maintenance. All RapidChill ultra-low freezers are UL certified.

Features

  • CDC and VFC compliant, great for storage of medical vaccines, DNA, RNA, virus samples, organs, and serum
  • UL certified
  • State-of-the-art Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP, Micro-Cellular Polyurethane) insulated
  • Safe, environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and easy to acquire HC refrigeration system
  • Remote alarm, RS-485, and optional 4-20 mA transmitter
  • Door lock, high or low temperature alarms, power failure alarm, door open alarm, filter clogging alarm, password protection, tons of security features to protect you, your products, and the unit
  • Digital temperature display with microprocessor-based temperature controller
  • Dual silicon sealing gaskets for ultra airtight operation
  • 48-hour battery backup for controller and alarm
  • Extremely quiet and reliable

Important!

  • Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
  • This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.

 

Specifications

 Model  G12h
 Electrical requirements
  120V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase 12A
 Power consumption  7.5 kW/day
 Performance  Temperature range: -40°C to -86°C
 Time from ambient to -86°C: 4 hours
 Uniformity: ±4°C
 Time from -86°C to -50°C with door close (ambient 25°C): 3.5 hours
 Controller  - Style: microcomputer controlled with analog display
 - Range -40°C to -86°C
 - Step: 1°C
 - Thermo sensor: PT100
 - Displays: internal temperature, ambient temperature, input voltage, error code
 - Indicators: high/low temperature/battery alarms, sensor failure, power failure,
                 condenser failure, door open, high ambient temperature, working
                 condition
 Compressor  Make: SECOP (formerly known as Danfoss), Germany
 Style: direct cooling
 Power: 115V 60Hz 1-PHASE, 0.54HP x 2
 Number of compressors: two
 HC refrigerants: R290 (stage 1), R170 (stage 2)
 Chamber  Dimensions: 18.3 x 24.8 x 45.9" (WxDxH)
 Material: powder coated steel
 Capacity: 12 Cu Ft
 Insulation: VIP (Vacuum Insulated Panel)
 Shelf  Come with unit: 3 (4 compartments), fully adjustable
 Dimensions: 17.8 x 23.5" (WxD)
 Max. capacity: 110 Lbs
 Material: 304 stainless steel
 Door and gasket
  Inner door: two, each with one sealing gasket
 External door: one with four sealing gaskets, lock-able
 Communication  Standard: RS-485, USB (stores 15 years of data for compliance purpose)
 Optional: 4-20mA transmitter
 Access port  Two
 Noise level
  50 dBA
 Working environment  - Temperature: 10°C to 32°C (humidity <57% Rh required at 32°C)
 - Humidity: <80% Rh
 - Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
 - Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
 - Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
 - Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
 - Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
 - Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
 - Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
 - Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
 - Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
    24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
 Battery backup system  48 hours (for controller display and alarms only)
 Unit/shipping weight & dimensions 
 525 Lbs / 615 Lbs
 32.7 x 35.2 x 72.7" / 38 x 40 x 76" (WxDxH)
 Safety  - Compressor over-temp protection
 - Ambient over-temp protection
 - Compressor power surge delay protection
 - Password protection
 - Sensor failure protection
 - Over-temperature and low-temperature protection
 - Power failure protection
 - Low battery, door open, condenser clogging, system failure alarms
 - External door with lock
 Compliance
  UL 61010-1
 CSA C22.2
 Warranty  2-year full service, 3-year parts, 5-year compressor

 

 
 
 
 
 


Standard Package

Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai G12h -86°C ultra-low upright freezer
 1 pc

 Remove-able shelf 3 pcs
 Ice scraper
  1 pc

 Door key
 2 pcs
 User's manual 1 pc

