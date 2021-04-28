Ai P12M 12L/min SST Peristaltic Pump ETL

Ai P12M 12L/min SST Peristaltic Pump ETL
Click To Enlarge
  • Item #: P12M
  * Marked fields are required.
Qty*
Price $2,190.00

A peristaltic pump, also commonly known as a roller pump, is a type of positive displacement pump used for pumping a variety of fluids. The fluid is contained within a flexible tube fitted inside a circular pump casing (though linear peristaltic pumps have been made). A rotor with a number of "rollers", "shoes", "wipers", or "lobes" attached to the external circumference of the rotor compresses the flexible tube. As the rotor turns, the part of the tube under compression is pinched closed (or "occludes") thus forcing the fluid to be pumped to move through the tube. Additionally, as the tube opens to its natural state after the passing of the cam ("restitution" or "resilience") fluid flow is induced to the pump. This process is called peristalsis and is used in many biological systems such as the gastrointestinal tract. Typically, there will be two or more rollers, or wipers, occluding the tube, trapping between them a body of fluid. The body of fluid is then transported, at ambient pressure, toward the pump outlet. Peristaltic pumps may run continuously, or they may be indexed through partial revolutions to deliver smaller amounts of fluid.

Source: Wikipedia

 


 


 

 


Specifications

 Model  P12M
 Electrical requirements
  110V-230V, with auto intelligent voltage recognition
  50/60Hz, 1-Phase 500 watts
 Power cord  110V US 3-prong (comes with purchase)
 230V cord (available upon request)
 Pumping rate
  12L/min (3.2 gallon/min)
 Max. rotation speed  600 rpm (at 0.1 rpm step)
 Pump head
  Y35

 Max. tubing size

  5/8"

 Controller

  Type: analog
 Distribution: 0 to 9999 times
 Distribution timer: 0.1 second to 9999 minutes
 Distribution interval: 0.1 second to 9999 minutes

 Fluid retainment

  Pump roll back: 10 to 720 degrees (at 1 degree step)
 Speed: 10 to 300 rpm
 Working temperature  0 to 40°C, < 80% humidity
 IP rating
  IP31
 Communication port  Included: Remote on/off switch
 Optional: RS485, 0-5V, 0-10V, 4-20mA input.
      PLC control of pump's start, stop, speed and rotation directions.
 Unit/shipping dimensions (WxDxH)
  9 x 18 x 9" / 15 x 24 x 17"
 Unit/shipping weight
  20 Lbs
 Compliance
  ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
 Warranty  One year

 

 

 

Standard package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai P12M peristaltic pump
 1 set

 Silicone tubing (9.6mm ID, 16.2mm OD)
 6.5 ft

 Hose barb adapter
 2 pcs
 Remote on/off switch - 75 inches
 1 pc
 110V US 3-prong power cord (230V cord upon request)
 1 pc
 User's manual 1 pc

Related Items

Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review