Ai P12A 12L/min SST Peristaltic Pump Touchscreen controller ETL
- Item #: P12A
A peristaltic pump, also commonly known as a roller pump, is a type of positive displacement pump used for pumping a variety of fluids. The fluid is contained within a flexible tube fitted inside a circular pump casing (though linear peristaltic pumps have been made). A rotor with a number of "rollers", "shoes", "wipers", or "lobes" attached to the external circumference of the rotor compresses the flexible tube. As the rotor turns, the part of the tube under compression is pinched closed (or "occludes") thus forcing the fluid to be pumped to move through the tube. Additionally, as the tube opens to its natural state after the passing of the cam ("restitution" or "resilience") fluid flow is induced to the pump. This process is called peristalsis and is used in many biological systems such as the gastrointestinal tract. Typically, there will be two or more rollers, or wipers, occluding the tube, trapping between them a body of fluid. The body of fluid is then transported, at ambient pressure, toward the pump outlet. Peristaltic pumps may run continuously, or they may be indexed through partial revolutions to deliver smaller amounts of fluid.
Source: Wikipedia
Specifications
|Model
|P12A
| Electrical requirements
| 110V-230V, with auto intelligent voltage recognition
50/60Hz, 1-Phase 500 watts
|Power cord
| 110V US 3-prong (comes with purchase)
230V cord (available upon request)
| Pumping rate
| 12L/min (3.2 gallon/min)
|Max. rotation speed
| 600 rpm (at 0.1 rpm step)
| Pump head
| Y35
|
Max. tubing size
| 3/4"
|
Controller
| Type: color LCD, touchscreen
Distribution: 0 to 9999 times
Distribution timer: 0.1 second to 9999 minutes
Distribution interval: 0.1 second to 9999 minutes
|
Fluid retainment
| Pump roll back: 10 to 720 degrees (at 1 degree step)
Speed: 10 to 300 rpm
|Working temperature
| 0 to 40°C, < 80% humidity
| IP rating
|IP31
|Communication port
| Included: Remote on/off switch
Optional: RS485, 0-5V, 0-10V, 4-20mA input.
PLC control of pump's start, stop, speed and rotation directions.
| Unit/shipping dimensions (WxDxH)
| 9.25 x 15.5 x 12.5" / 15 x 22 x 18"
| Unit/shipping weight
| 25 Lbs
| Compliance
| ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
|Warranty
|One year
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai P12A peristaltic pump
|1 set
|
| Silicone tubing (12.7mm ID, 19.6mm OD)
|6.5 ft
|
| Hose barb adapter
|2 pcs
| Remote on/off switch - 75 inches
|1 pc
| 110V US 3-prong power cord (230V cord upon request)
|1 pc
|User's manual
|1 pc
|