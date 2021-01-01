Ai EasyChill 3 Cu Ft -25°C Upright Freezer UL 115V
- Item #: E03.110
The new Ai EasyChill series -25°C freezers is perfect for small to large storage of sample and products. Our unique compressor design offers you speedy cooling and great temperature uniformity inside the chamber.
Features
- Great for storage of Covid-19 vaccines, DNA, RNA, virus samples, organs and serum
- Lock-able door, high or low temperature alarms, power failure alarm
- UL certified
Important!
- Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
- This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.
Specifications
|Model
|E03
| Electrical requirements
| 115V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase, 90 watts
|Temperature range
|-10°C to -25°C
|Controller
| Microprocessor, LED display
|Compressor
| Power: 110V 60Hz 1-PHASE
Cooling type: direct cooling
Defrost mode: manual
Refrigerant: CFC-free, R600a HC refrigerant
|Chamber
| Dimensions: 17 x 16 x 25" (WxDxH)
Material: coated steel
Volume: 3 Cu Ft
| Door and gasket
| Lockable door, dual sealing gaskets
|Working environment
| - Temperature: 10°C to 32°C (ideal temperature: 18°C to 25°C)
- Humidity: <85% Rh
- Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
- Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
- Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
- Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
- Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
- Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
- Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
- Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
- Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
| Storage bin
|Three
|Access port
| One, 1" diameter, left of the freezer
| Noise level
|27 dBA
| Unit/shipping weight & dimensions
| 100 Lbs / 115 Lbs
24 x 24 x 34" / 26 x 28 x 37" (WxDxH)
|Safety
| Compressor over-temp protection
Compressor power surge delay protection
External door with lock
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1
CSA C22.2
|Warranty
|One year
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai E03 -25°C freezer
|1 pc
|
|Plastic storage bin
|3 pcs
|Ice scraper
|1 pc
|
|Door key
|2 pcs
|User's manual
|1 pc
|
