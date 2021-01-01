Ai EasyChill 3 Cu Ft -25°C Upright Freezer UL 115V

Laboratory Freezers
  • Item #: E03.110
Price $1,590.00
This item ships freight.


 

The new Ai EasyChill series -25°C freezers is perfect for small to large storage of sample and products. Our unique compressor design offers you speedy cooling and great temperature uniformity inside the chamber.

Features

  • Great for storage of Covid-19 vaccines, DNA, RNA, virus samples, organs and serum
  • Lock-able door, high or low temperature alarms, power failure alarm
  • UL certified

Important!

  • Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
  • This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.


Specifications

 Model  E03
 Electrical requirements
  115V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase, 90 watts
 Temperature range  -10°C to -25°C
 Controller  Microprocessor, LED display
 Compressor  Power: 110V 60Hz 1-PHASE
 Cooling type: direct cooling
 Defrost mode: manual
 Refrigerant: CFC-free, R600a HC refrigerant
 Chamber  Dimensions: 17 x 16 x 25" (WxDxH)
 Material: coated steel
 Volume: 3 Cu Ft
 Door and gasket
  Lockable door, dual sealing gaskets
 Working environment  - Temperature: 10°C to 32°C (ideal temperature: 18°C to 25°C)
 - Humidity: <85% Rh
 - Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
 - Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
 - Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
 - Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
 - Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
 - Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
 - Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
 - Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
 - Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
    24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
 Storage bin
  Three
 Access port  One, 1" diameter, left of the freezer
 Noise level
  27 dBA
 Unit/shipping weight & dimensions 
 100 Lbs / 115 Lbs
 24 x 24 x 34" / 26 x 28 x 37" (WxDxH)
 Safety  Compressor over-temp protection
 Compressor power surge delay protection
 External door with lock
 Compliance  UL 61010-1
 CSA C22.2
 Warranty  One year
 
 
Standard Package

Part description

 Quantity

 Ai E03 -25°C freezer
 1 pc

 
 Plastic storage bin 3 pcs
 Ice scraper 1 pc 

 Door key 2 pcs
 User's manual 1 pc

