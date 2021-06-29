Ai Dual-Jacketed 200L 316L SST Reactor Decarboxylation Package
- Item #: SR200_20iC_T305
Ai 316L Grade Stainless Steel Reactor Features
- Dual jacketed. Sealed outer insulation jacket provides best temperature performance inside chamber
- All wetted parts on main vessel and lid built with pharmaceutical grade 316L SST
- Shell and tube heat exchanger with 70 tubes for the best condensing results
- ElectroPolished internal chamber
- Greatly reduces surface roughness by leveling micro-peaks and valleys
- Improved vacuum pressures, out-gassing rates, and pumping speed
- Prolong equipment lifespan by reducing friction and wear
- Much better sterilized and semiconductor grade surface
- Essential for the food and pharmaceutical industries
- https://hollandaptblog.com/2014/03/20/what-is-electropolishing-and-why-is-it-so-important-in-the-pharmaceutical-industry
- Detachable condenser and collection tanks
- Dual collection tanks with big sight glass allows you to drain without breaking vacuum
- High drain port clearance for easy draining or added filtration
- Large ports (top 12" bottom 6") allows easy chamber cleaning
- Top placed vacuum port on condenser provides better flow and condensing results
- No messy cable, with space saving integrated stirring motor controller
- Heavy-duty stainless-steel frame with swivel casters
- Built-in flashlight gives you a clear view inside the chamber
- Positive/negative pressure gauge
- Matte finish stainless steel
- Customizable lid for various application
- Tons of tri clamps adapters available, e.g. tri clamp to hose barb/KF25/NPT
- Choice of bolted or pin clamp for various pressure applications
- Flexible bellow condenser connection reduces shipping damage
- Electric motor and controller model is ETL certified to UL and CSA standards
- Peer reviewed model (pneumatic motor and controller) is approved to be used with Acetone, Ethanol, Heptane, Hexane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Methanol, and Pentane.
CAUTION!
- Never fill circulated heaters or chillers with water, always use Ai or manufacturer's recommended thermal fluid
- Always leave ample fluid space in heater reservoir to allow fluid heat expansion
- Always keep system vacuum passage or drain valve open when heating up circulation jackets
- Always make sure your vacuum pumps and diffusion pump fluid is clean and within limits
SPECIFICATIONS
| Model
| SR200
| Electric stirring motor
| 220V, 50/60Hz, 1~Phase, 200 watts, 1/4 HP
Rotation: 450 rpm max. (±8%)
Starting torque: 3.0 N.m
Rated torque: 1.54 N.m
Built-in gearbox ratio: 3:1 to 180:1
Controller: Delta, UL listed
|Pneumatic stirring motor
| - Power: 1/4 HP
- Rotation: 450 rpm max. (±8%)
- Compressed air pressure range: 30 to 80 psi (0.2 to 0.55 MPa)
- Working temperature: -10C to +70C
- For constant use: set rpm to 80% of maximum rpm
- Motor lubricant
- Do not run motor un-loaded
- Set Air Adjuster to minimum at initial run, make sure motor is working properly, before increasing CFM
- Before inspecting unit, stop the motor and detach air supply. Do NOT inspect unit when motor is in action.
- Make sure exhaust port/hole is clear from any debris or blockage
- Check every 2-3 days: Air Lubricant, Air Filter water drain
| Port configuration
| Lid: 6" triclamp
Center motor port: 3" triclamp
Drain port: 6" triclamp
Drain port on/off valve: 2" triclamp
Vacuum port: 1.5" triclamp
Condenser recirculating fluid port: 1/2" female NPT
Vessel jacket recirculating fluid port: 1" female NPT
| Main vessel
| Volume: 200L
Minimum fill volume: 40L
Material: 316L grade stainless steel
Interior finish: ElectroPolished
|Agitator
| Structure: propeller, 3-blade, dual-layer (standard)
Style: quick-change
Material: 316L grade stainless steel
Detachable length: 28 inches
|Center fluid jacket
| Volume: 35L
Material: 304 grade stainless steel
|Outer insulation jacket
| Sealed
Material: 304 grade stainless steel
|Collection tank
|10L x 2
| Material
| All wetted parts 316L grade stainless steel on main reactor body
Rest of reactor in 304 grade stainless steel
| Main Condenser
| Style: shell and tube heat exchanger
Number of tubes: 70
Condensing area: 0.89 m2
| Pressure
|
Ultimate vacuum level: 1 Torr
|
Temperature range
| -55°C to +250°C (-67°F to +482°F)
|
Temperature sensor/display
| Regular: BOOST.TTA.0101, -200C to 480C, 50.5 clamp
Explosion proof: BOOST.TTA.0102, -200C to 480C, 50.5 clamp
|
Sealing gasket
|Food grade Viton
|Main Mounting Frame
|Heavy duty 2 x 2" 304 grade stainless steel, mounted on four casters
|Drain port ground clearance
| Drain port: 19.5 inches
Drain valve: 14 inches
| Unit/shipping weight
| 570 Lbs / 890 Lbs
|Unit/shipping dimensions
|43 x 34 x 90" (WxDxH)
|Compliance
| ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
C1D1 peer review by PSI (optional)
Huber Unistat T305 adapters, tubing and fluid for Ai 200L stainless steel reactors for Decarboxylation
- P/N 6162 x 4 M20 (-20 to 195) 10L: 6162
- P/N 9256 x 2 90° Adaptor M24x1,5female-M24x1,5 male
- P/N 9327 x 2 2m (-60 to 260) tubing
- P/N 10055 x 2 M24 X 1.5 (male) to 1" NPT (male)
- P/N 10967 x 1 5L expansion tank
Optional chiller package for SR200 top condenser
- Ai C30-40-50 -30°C recirculating chiller x 1
- Silicone Hose x 50 Ft
- 3/8" barb x 1/2" mNPT adapter x 2
- Dowtherm SR-1 heat transfer fluid in 5 gallon pail x 2
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| SR200 stainless steel reactor with electric motor
|1 set
|Edwards nXDS20iC dry scroll pump
|1 set
|2M KF25 flexible vacuum bellow
|1 pc
|KF25 quick clamp and centering ring
|2 sets
|Huber Unistat T305 +300C system
|1 set
| Huber expansion tank, adapters, tubing and fluid
P/N 6162 x 4 M20 (-20 to 195) 10L: 6162
P/N 9256 x 2 90° Adaptor M24x1,5female-M24x1,5 male
P/N 9327 x 2 2m (-60 to 260) tubing
P/N 10055 x 2 M24 X 1.5 (male) to 1" NPT (male)
P/N 10967 x 1 5L expansion tank
|1 set
|User's manual
|1 pc
|
Related Items
Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review