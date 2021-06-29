Ai Dual-Jacketed 200L 316L SST Reactor Crystallization Package

- Power: 1/4 HP

- Rotation: 450 rpm max. (±8%)

- Compressed air pressure range: 30 to 80 psi (0.2 to 0.55 MPa)

- Working temperature: -10C to +70C

- For constant use: set rpm to 80% of maximum rpm

- Motor lubricant

Daphne Eponex EP-No. 1

Check/replenish/replace every 500 hours

- Air lubricant

Type: JIS K2213-1 (ISOVG32)

Recommended products: Shell Vitrea Oil 32, JOMO Turbine 32, COSMO Turbine 32

Speed: 2-3 drops per minute

- For safety purpose, detach compressed air supply when not in use, left un-attended or at night

- Do not run motor un-loaded

- Set Air Adjuster to minimum at initial run, make sure motor is working properly, before increasing CFM

- Before inspecting unit, stop the motor and detach air supply. Do NOT inspect unit when motor is in action.

- Make sure exhaust port/hole is clear from any debris or blockage