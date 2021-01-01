Ai Dual-Jacketed 200L 316L-Grade Stainless Steel Reactor

Ai Dual-Jacketed 200L 316L-Grade Stainless Steel Reactor
Click To Enlarge
  • Item #: SR200
  * Marked fields are required.
*
Qty*
Price $15,990.00

 

 

Peer review model lead time: 4 weeks

Ai 316L Grade Stainless Steel Reactor Features

  • Dual jacketed. Sealed outer insulation jacket provides best temperature performance inside chamber
  • All wetted parts on main vessel and lid built with pharmaceutical grade 316L SST
  • Shell and tube heat exchanger with 70 tubes for the best condensing results
  • ElectroPolished internal chamber
  • Detachable condenser and collection tanks
  • Dual collection tanks with big sight glass allows you to drain without breaking vacuum
  • High drain port clearance for easy draining or added filtration
  • Large ports (top 12" bottom 6") allows easy chamber cleaning
  • Top placed vacuum port on condenser provides better flow and condensing results
  • No messy cable, with space saving integrated stirring motor controller
  • Heavy-duty stainless-steel frame with swivel casters
  • Built-in flashlight gives you a clear view inside the chamber
  • Positive/negative pressure gauge
  • Matte finish stainless steel
  • Customizable lid for various application
  • Tons of tri clamps adapters available, e.g. tri clamp to hose barb/KF25/NPT
  • Choice of bolted or pin clamp for various pressure applications
  • Flexible bellow condenser connection reduces shipping damage
  • Electric motor and controller model is ETL certified to UL and CSA standards
  • Peer reviewed model (pneumatic motor and controller) is approved to be used with Acetone, Ethanol, Heptane, Hexane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Methanol, and Pentane.

CAUTION!

  • Never fill circulated heaters or chillers with water, always use Ai or manufacturer's recommended thermal fluid
  • Always leave ample fluid space in heater reservoir to allow fluid heat expansion
  • Always keep system vacuum passage or drain valve open when heating up circulation jackets
  • Always make sure your vacuum pumps and diffusion pump fluid is clean and within limits

 

SPECIFICATIONS

 Model
  SR200
 Electric stirring motor



  220V, 50/60Hz, 1~Phase, 200 watts, 1/4 HP
 Rotation: 450 rpm max. (±8%)
 Starting torque: 3.0 N.m
 Rated torque: 1.54 N.m
 Built-in gearbox ratio: 3:1 to 180:1
 Controller: Delta, UL listed
 Pneumatic stirring motor  - Power: 1/4 HP
 - Rotation: 450 rpm max. (±8%)
 - Compressed air pressure range: 30 to 80 psi (0.2 to 0.55 MPa)
 - Working temperature: -10C to +70C
 - For constant use: set rpm to 80% of maximum rpm
 - Motor lubricant
  • Daphne Eponex EP-No. 1
  • Check/replenish/replace every 500 hours
 - Air lubricant
  • Type: JIS K2213-1 (ISOVG32)
  • Recommended products: Shell Vitrea Oil 32, JOMO Turbine 32, COSMO Turbine 32
  • Speed: 2-3 drops per minute
 - For safety purpose, detach compressed air supply when not in use, left un-attended or at night
 - Do not run motor un-loaded
 - Set Air Adjuster to minimum at initial run, make sure motor is working properly, before increasing CFM
 - Before inspecting unit, stop the motor and detach air supply. Do NOT inspect unit when motor is in action.
 - Make sure exhaust port/hole is clear from any debris or blockage
 - Check every 2-3 days: Air Lubricant, Air Filter water drain
 Port configuration
  Lid: 6" triclamp
 Center motor: 3" triclamp
 Drain port: 6" triclamp
 Drain port on/off valve: 2" triclamp
 Vacuum port, condenser fluid port, etc: 2" triclamp
 Jacket fluid ports: 1" male NPT
 Main vessel
  Volume: 200L
 Material: 316L grade stainless steel
 Interior finish: ElectroPolished
 Agitator  Structure: propeller, 3-blade, dual-layer (standard)
 Style: quick-change
 Material: 316L grade stainless steel
 Detachable length: 28 inches
 Center fluid jacket  Volume: 35L
 Material: 304 grade stainless steel
 Outer insulation jacket  Sealed
 Material: 304 grade stainless steel
 Collection tank  10L x 2
 Material
  All wetted parts 316L grade stainless steel on main reactor body
 Rest of reactor in 304 grade stainless steel
 Main Condenser

  Style: shell and tube heat exchanger
 Number of tubes: 70
 Condensing area: 0.89 m2
 Pressure

 Ultimate vacuum level: 1 Torr
 Maximum positive pressure (C1D1 peer reviewed to 15 psi)

  • Main vessel: 70 psi
  • Fluid jacket: 40 psi

 Temperature range

  -55°C to +250°C (-67°F to +482°F)

 Temperature sensor/display

  Regular: BOOST.TTA.0101, -200C to 480C, 50.5 clamp
 Explosion proof: BOOST.TTA.0102, -200C to 480C, 50.5 clamp

 Sealing gasket

  Food grade Viton
 Main Mounting Frame  Heavy duty 2 x 2" 304 grade stainless steel, mounted on four casters
 Drain port ground clearance  Drain port: 19.5 inches
 Drain valve: 14 inches
 Unit/shipping weight
  570 Lbs / 890 Lbs
 Unit/shipping dimensions  43 x 34 x 90" (WxDxH)
 Compliance  ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
 C1D1 peer review by PSI
 Product brochure  Download

 

 

 

 

 

Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

 

 

Standard Quick-change 316L Stainless Steel Propeller Agitator


 

 

Related Items

Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review