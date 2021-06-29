Ai Dual-Jacketed 200L 316L-Grade Stainless Steel Filter Reactor

Ai Dual-Jacketed 200L 316L-Grade Stainless Steel Filter Reactor
Peer review model lead time: 4 weeks

Ai 316L Grade Stainless Steel Reactor Features

  • Built-in lift for safe and easy filter removal
  • Detachable 12" 316L stainless steel filter assembly for easy cleaning
  • Dual jacketed. Sealed outer insulation jacket provides best temperature performance inside chamber
  • All wetted parts on main vessel and lid built with pharmaceutical grade 316L SST
  • Shell and tube heat exchanger with 70 tubes for the best condensing results
  • ElectroPolished internal chamber
  • Detachable condenser and collection tanks
  • Dual collection tanks with big sight glass allows you to drain without breaking vacuum
  • High drain port clearance for easy draining or added filtration
  • Large ports (top 12" bottom 6") allows easy chamber cleaning
  • Top placed vacuum port on condenser provides better flow and condensing results
  • No messy cable, with space saving integrated stirring motor controller
  • Heavy-duty stainless-steel frame with swivel casters
  • Built-in flashlight gives you a clear view inside the chamber
  • Positive/negative pressure gauge
  • Matte finish stainless steel
  • Customizable lid for various application
  • Tons of tri clamps adapters available, e.g. tri clamp to hose barb/KF25/NPT
  • Choice of bolted or pin clamp for various pressure applications
  • Flexible bellow condenser connection reduces shipping damage
  • Electric motor and controller model is ETL certified to UL and CSA standards
  • Peer reviewed model (pneumatic motor and controller) is approved to be used with Acetone, Ethanol, Heptane, Hexane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Methanol, and Pentane.

CAUTION!

  • Never fill circulated heaters or chillers with water, always use Ai or manufacturer's recommended thermal fluid
  • Always leave ample fluid space in heater reservoir to allow fluid heat expansion
  • Always keep system vacuum passage or drain valve open when heating up circulation jackets
  • Always make sure your vacuum pumps and diffusion pump fluid is clean and within limits

 

 

 

 

SPECIFICATIONS

 Model
  SR200f
 Electric stirring motor



  220V, 50/60Hz, 1~Phase, 200 watts, 1/4 HP
 Rotation: 450 rpm max. (±8%)
 Starting torque: 3.0 N.m
 Rated torque: 1.54 N.m
 Built-in gearbox ratio: 3:1 to 180:1
 Controller: Delta, UL listed
 Pneumatic stirring motor  - Power: 1/4 HP
 - Rotation: 450 rpm max. (±8%)
 - Compressed air pressure range: 30 to 80 psi (0.2 to 0.55 MPa)
 - Working temperature: -10C to +70C
 - For constant use: set rpm to 80% of maximum rpm
 - Motor lubricant
  • Daphne Eponex EP-No. 1
  • Check/replenish/replace every 500 hours
 - Air lubricant
  • Type: JIS K2213-1 (ISOVG32)
  • Recommended products: Shell Vitrea Oil 32, JOMO Turbine 32, COSMO Turbine 32
  • Speed: 2-3 drops per minute
 - For safety purpose, detach compressed air supply when not in use, left un-attended or at night
 - Do not run motor un-loaded
 - Set Air Adjuster to minimum at initial run, make sure motor is working properly, before increasing CFM
 - Before inspecting unit, stop the motor and detach air supply. Do NOT inspect unit when motor is in action.
 - Make sure exhaust port/hole is clear from any debris or blockage
 - Check every 2-3 days: Air Lubricant, Air Filter water drain
 Port configuration
  Vessel lid: 12" triclamp
 Center motor port: 3" triclamp
 Drain port: 12" triclamp
 Drain port on/off valve: 2" triclamp
 Vacuum port: 1.5" triclamp
 Condenser recirculating fluid port: 1/2" female NPT
 Vessel jacket recirculating fluid port: 1" female NPT
 50L/100L collection tanks
   * Standard lid: 6" tri-clamp, with 1.5" tri-clamp x 4
   * Additional lid: 6" tri-clamp, with 1/2" FNPT with DipTube x 2, 1/2"  FNPT x 1, 1/4" FNPT x 1, 2" tri-clamp x 1
   * Top of tank: 1.5" tri-clamp with sight glass x 2
   * Drain port: 1.5" tri-clamp x 1
 Main vessel
  Volume: 200L
 Minimum fill volume: 40L
 Material: 316L grade stainless steel
 Interior finish: ElectroPolished
 Agitator  Structure: propeller, 3-blade, dual-layer (standard)
 Style: quick-change
 Material: 316L grade stainless steel
 Detachable length: 28 inches
 Center fluid jacket  Volume: 35L
 Material: 304 grade stainless steel
 Outer insulation jacket  Insulation material: perlite, 2", sealed
 Housing material: 304 grade stainless steel
 Collection tank  Option 1: 10L x 2, 316L stainless steel, with manifold
 Option 2: 50L x 1, 304 stainless steel, with dolly (15.5" diameter, 23.5" height, 30" with dolly)
 Option 3: 100L x 1, 304 stainless steel, with dolly (15.5" diameter, 43" height, 49.5" with dolly)
 Material
  All wetted parts 316L grade stainless steel on main reactor body
 Rest of reactor in 304 grade stainless steel
 Main Condenser

  Style: shell and tube heat exchanger
 Number of tubes: 70
 Condensing area: 0.89 m2
 Pressure

 Ultimate vacuum level: 1 Torr
 Maximum positive pressure (C1D1 peer reviewed to 15 psi)

  • Main vessel: 70 psi
  • Fluid jacket: 40 psi

 Temperature range

  -55°C to +250°C (-67°F to +482°F)

 Temperature sensor/display

  Regular: BOOST.TTA.0101, -200C to 480C, 50.5 clamp
 Explosion proof: BOOST.TTA.0102, -200C to 480C, 50.5 clamp

 Sealing gasket

  Food grade Viton
 Main Mounting Frame  Heavy duty 2 x 2" 304 grade stainless steel, mounted on four swivel casters
 Drain port ground clearance  Drain port: 19.5"
 Drain valve: 12.5"
 Unit/shipping weight
  610 Lbs / 950 Lbs
 Unit/shipping dimensions  43 x 34 x 90" (WxDxH)
 Compliance  ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
 C1D1 peer review by PSI (optional)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

 

 

Standard Quick-change 316L Stainless Steel Propeller Agitator


 

 

 

 

 

