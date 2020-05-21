Ai Benchtop Series Fume Hoods

With its angled front panel design for improved airflow, the Ai benchtop series fume hood is the perfect blend of affordability, efficiency and flexibility for any research, education or manufacturing operation. With it's bypass technology, the Benchtop series Exhaust Hood provides consistent laminar airflow across the face of the hood ensuring a safe work environment for it's user.

Made in the U.S.A.





Standard features​



Comes standard with an exterior height of 54", internal height 48"

Rigid 16-gauge superstructure steel pan designed framework

Removable side panels for easy access to interior plumbing

Three-piece baffle system with adjustable upper and lower dampers to regulate lighter- and heavier-than-air gases

Side post electrical and plumbing knockouts – on bias surface; in standard or ADA configuration

Bypass grill with adjustable louvers to control bypass air volume

Full frame, stainless steel vertical sash with integral stainless steel finger pull

Stainless steel sash guides, lower airfoil, duct collar

Sash/counterweight pulley system utilizing four 2 ½”-diameter pulleys for one-finger sash movement; full-width counterweight featuring “Tilt-Lock” for additional safety and durability

LED lighting for improved work space visibility

Optional equipment​



Liner material – choice of nine non-asbestos materials

Electrical switches and receptacles. Also explosion-proof lighting and fixtures available

Remote-controlled plumbing fixtures, with chrome or color-coded outlets. Pre-piped hard copper with soldered joints.

Choice of sashes – vertical rising (standard); top-hung horizontal sliding; combination (vertical /horizontal); interlocking vertical (disappearing post)

Vapor-proof fluorescent light fixture – 2’ or 4’ (bulbs not included)

Sash stop

Ceiling enclosure

Air velocity monitor/alarm

Auxiliary air bonnet – supplements room air by supplying 70% of hood air from outside building. Requires its own blower and duct

Automatic sash closer

Counter tops – epoxy, phenolic, stainless steel

Cabinets – complete line of metal laboratory casework, including hood base, acid storage and flammable storage cabinets

Blowers – selected to match hood and duct work configuration, corrosive or ignitable exhaust fumes



CFM needed for hazardous environment



Rotovap size Solvent Normal operations (CFM)

Supply or collection

vessel spill (CFM)

Total CFM needed 5L

Ethanol 11

94 105 Heptane 13 180 193 Hexane 14 549 563 Pentane 16 1740 1756 2L Ethanol 4 94 97 Heptane 4 180 185 Hexane 4 549 554 Pentane 5 1740 1745





Fume hood specifications

Model FH-Bench Rotovap electrical requirements

For 5L rotovaps: 220V, 30A, 1-PH, L6-30R or 110V, 30A, 1-PH, L5-30R

For 2L rotovaps: 110V, 15A, 1-PH, 5-15R x 2

Vacuum pump electrical requirements

110V, 5A, 1-PH, 5-15R

or

220V, 5A, 1-PH

Vacuum regulator electrical requirements 110V, 5A, 1-PH, 5-15R

or

220V, 5A, 1-PH, 6-20R Total receptacle requirements

For 5L rotovaps: L6-30R x 1, 5-15R x 2 or L6-30R x 1, 6-20R x 2

For 2L rotovaps: 5-15R x 4 or 5-15R x 2, 6-20R x 2

Ports requirements

3/4" MNPT x 3

Internal dimensions (WxDxH) For 5L rotovaps: 54 x 40 x 66", SS top, flammable cabinet

For 2L rotovaps: 46 x 38 x 50", SS top, flammable cabinet

Unit dimensions (WxDxH) For 5L rotovaps: 30 x 15.7 x 42"

For 2L rotovaps: 22 x 12.5 x 26"

Operation space In addition to the total dimensions, 2 ft (WxD), 2 ft (H) operation space

is required Warranty One year