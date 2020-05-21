Ai Benchtop Series Fume Hoods
- Item #: FH-Bench-xx
With its angled front panel design for improved airflow, the Ai benchtop series fume hood is the perfect blend of affordability, efficiency and flexibility for any research, education or manufacturing operation. With it's bypass technology, the Benchtop series Exhaust Hood provides consistent laminar airflow across the face of the hood ensuring a safe work environment for it's user.
Made in the U.S.A.
Standard features
- Comes standard with an exterior height of 54", internal height 48"
- Rigid 16-gauge superstructure steel pan designed framework
- Removable side panels for easy access to interior plumbing
- Three-piece baffle system with adjustable upper and lower dampers to regulate lighter- and heavier-than-air gases
- Side post electrical and plumbing knockouts – on bias surface; in standard or ADA configuration
- Bypass grill with adjustable louvers to control bypass air volume
- Full frame, stainless steel vertical sash with integral stainless steel finger pull
- Stainless steel sash guides, lower airfoil, duct collar
- Sash/counterweight pulley system utilizing four 2 ½”-diameter pulleys for one-finger sash movement; full-width counterweight featuring “Tilt-Lock” for additional safety and durability
- LED lighting for improved work space visibility
Optional equipment
- Liner material – choice of nine non-asbestos materials
- Electrical switches and receptacles. Also explosion-proof lighting and fixtures available
- Remote-controlled plumbing fixtures, with chrome or color-coded outlets. Pre-piped hard copper with soldered joints.
- Choice of sashes – vertical rising (standard); top-hung horizontal sliding; combination (vertical /horizontal); interlocking vertical (disappearing post)
- Vapor-proof fluorescent light fixture – 2’ or 4’ (bulbs not included)
- Sash stop
- Ceiling enclosure
- Air velocity monitor/alarm
- Auxiliary air bonnet – supplements room air by supplying 70% of hood air from outside building. Requires its own blower and duct
- Automatic sash closer
- Counter tops – epoxy, phenolic, stainless steel
- Cabinets – complete line of metal laboratory casework, including hood base, acid storage and flammable storage cabinets
- Blowers – selected to match hood and duct work configuration, corrosive or ignitable exhaust fumes
CFM needed for hazardous environment
|Rotovap size
|Solvent
| Normal operations (CFM)
| Supply or collection
vessel spill (CFM)
|Total CFM needed
| 5L
|Ethanol
| 11
|94
|105
|Heptane
|13
|180
|193
|Hexane
|14
|549
|563
|Pentane
|16
|1740
|1756
|2L
|Ethanol
|4
|94
|97
|Heptane
|4
|180
|185
|Hexane
|4
|549
|554
|Pentane
|5
|1740
|1745
Fume hood specifications
|Model
|FH-Bench
| Rotovap electrical requirements
| For 5L rotovaps: 220V, 30A, 1-PH, L6-30R or 110V, 30A, 1-PH, L5-30R
For 2L rotovaps: 110V, 15A, 1-PH, 5-15R x 2
| Vacuum pump electrical requirements
| 110V, 5A, 1-PH, 5-15R
or
220V, 5A, 1-PH
|Vacuum regulator electrical requirements
| 110V, 5A, 1-PH, 5-15R
or
220V, 5A, 1-PH, 6-20R
| Total receptacle requirements
| For 5L rotovaps: L6-30R x 1, 5-15R x 2 or L6-30R x 1, 6-20R x 2
For 2L rotovaps: 5-15R x 4 or 5-15R x 2, 6-20R x 2
| Ports requirements
| 3/4" MNPT x 3
|Internal dimensions (WxDxH)
| For 5L rotovaps: 54 x 40 x 66", SS top, flammable cabinet
For 2L rotovaps: 46 x 38 x 50", SS top, flammable cabinet
|Unit dimensions (WxDxH)
| For 5L rotovaps: 30 x 15.7 x 42"
For 2L rotovaps: 22 x 12.5 x 26"
|Operation space
| In addition to the total dimensions, 2 ft (WxD), 2 ft (H) operation space
is required
|Warranty
|One year
