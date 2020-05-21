Ai Benchtop Series Fume Hoods

Ultra-Low Chest Freezer
With its angled front panel design for improved airflow, the Ai benchtop series fume hood is the perfect blend of affordability, efficiency and flexibility for any research, education or manufacturing operation. With it's bypass technology, the Benchtop series Exhaust Hood provides consistent laminar airflow across the face of the hood ensuring a safe work environment for it's user.

Made in the U.S.A.


Standard features​

  • Comes standard with an exterior height of 54", internal height 48"
  • Rigid 16-gauge superstructure steel pan designed framework
  • Removable side panels for easy access to interior plumbing
  • Three-piece baffle system with adjustable upper and lower dampers to regulate lighter- and heavier-than-air gases
  • Side post electrical and plumbing knockouts – on bias surface; in standard or ADA configuration
  • Bypass grill with adjustable louvers to control bypass air volume
  • Full frame, stainless steel vertical sash with integral stainless steel finger pull
  • Stainless steel sash guides, lower airfoil, duct collar
  • Sash/counterweight pulley system utilizing four 2 ½”-diameter pulleys for one-finger sash movement; full-width counterweight featuring “Tilt-Lock” for additional safety and durability
  • LED lighting for improved work space visibility

 

Optional equipment​

  • Liner material – choice of nine non-asbestos materials
  • Electrical switches and receptacles.  Also explosion-proof lighting and fixtures available
  • Remote-controlled plumbing fixtures, with chrome or color-coded outlets.  Pre-piped hard copper with soldered joints.
  • Choice of sashes – vertical rising (standard); top-hung horizontal sliding; combination (vertical /horizontal); interlocking vertical (disappearing post)
  • Vapor-proof fluorescent light fixture – 2’ or 4’ (bulbs not included)
  • Sash stop
  • Ceiling enclosure
  • Air velocity monitor/alarm
  • Auxiliary air bonnet – supplements room air by supplying 70% of hood air from outside building.  Requires its own blower and duct
  • Automatic sash closer
  • Counter tops – epoxy, phenolic, stainless steel
  • Cabinets – complete line of metal laboratory casework, including hood base, acid storage and flammable storage cabinets
  • Blowers – selected to match hood and duct work configuration, corrosive or ignitable exhaust fumes

 

CFM needed for hazardous environment

 Rotovap size  Solvent  Normal operations (CFM)
  Supply or collection
 vessel spill (CFM)
  Total CFM needed
 5L
  Ethanol  11
  94  105
 Heptane  13  180  193
 Hexane  14  549  563
 Pentane  16  1740  1756
 2L  Ethanol  4  94  97
 Heptane  4  180  185
 Hexane  4  549  554
 Pentane  5  1740  1745


Fume hood specifications

 Model  FH-Bench
 Rotovap electrical requirements
  For 5L rotovaps: 220V, 30A, 1-PH, L6-30R  or  110V, 30A, 1-PH, L5-30R
 For 2L rotovaps: 110V, 15A, 1-PH, 5-15R x 2
 Vacuum pump electrical requirements
  110V, 5A, 1-PH, 5-15R
  or
 220V, 5A, 1-PH
 Vacuum regulator electrical requirements  110V, 5A, 1-PH, 5-15R
  or
 220V, 5A, 1-PH, 6-20R
 Total receptacle requirements
  For 5L rotovaps: L6-30R x 1, 5-15R x 2   or   L6-30R x 1, 6-20R x 2
 For 2L rotovaps: 5-15R x 4   or   5-15R x 2, 6-20R x 2
 Ports requirements
  3/4" MNPT x 3
 Internal dimensions (WxDxH)  For 5L rotovaps: 54 x 40 x 66", SS top, flammable cabinet
 For 2L rotovaps: 46 x 38 x 50", SS top, flammable cabinet
 Unit dimensions (WxDxH)  For 5L rotovaps: 30 x 15.7 x 42"
 For 2L rotovaps: 22 x 12.5 x 26"
 Operation space  In addition to the total dimensions, 2 ft (WxD), 2 ft (H) operation space
 is required
 Warranty  One year


