Ai -80°C 5L Capacity 316L SST Cold Trap w/ KF25 Ports

Introducing the Ai 2nd Gen -80°C (-112°F) T80 cold traps with a large corrosion-resistant 316L SST 5 liter trap, 316L trapping layers/vacuum connections, and food grade VITON sealing gasket. Upward KF25 vacuum connections provide you safer and easier vacuum tubing connection and removal. No chilling fluid required, just plug and play.



Grade 316, also called "The Food Grade Stainless" or "Marine Grade Stainless", is the standard molybdenum-bearing grade, second in importance to 304 amongst the austenitic stainless steels. The molybdenum gives 316 better overall corrosion resistant properties than Grade 304, particularly higher resistance to pitting and crevice corrosion in chloride environments.



Grade 316L, the low carbon version of 316 and is immune from sensitisation (grain boundary carbide precipitation). Thus it is extensively used in heavy gauge welded components (over about 6mm). The austenitic structure also gives these grades excellent toughness, even down to cryogenic temperatures. Compared to chromium-nickel austenitic stainless steels, 316L stainless steel offers higher creep, stress to rupture and tensile strength at elevated temperatures. 316L are used to avoid corrosion problems caused by welding. Stainless steel valves and cylinders manufactured in 316L grade stainless steel have proved to offer exceptional resistance in acidic and hard water areas.



316L grade has the following adventage compare to regular 304 grade SST:

Extremely stains, corrosion, oxidation and pitting resistant

Considerably more resistant to humidity, chlorine, sulfuric acid, chlorides, bromides, iodides and fatty acids

Excellent formability

Easier to clean

Rupture and tensile strength at high temperatures

Excellent toughness and pressure performance at cryogenic temperatures

316L stainless steels (containing molybdenum) are required in the manufacture of certain pharmaceutical, medical, surgical or chemical equipment in order to avoid excessive metallic contamination

Longer equipment life expectancy

Ai T80x-UL -80°C cold trap features

No chilling fluid needed , just plug and play

ETL tested to UL and CSA standards

Corrosion-resistant type 316L grade stainless steel for trap and all vacuum connections

Large 5 liter trap capacity



Food grade VITON sealing gasket



No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed

Drain port with open/close value allows easy liquid removal



Small footprint, built-in swivel casters for mobility



Specifications

Model T80x-UL Electrical requirements

110V 60Hz, 1~Phase, 1,600 watts

or

220V, 60Hz 1~Phase, 1,830 watts

Working environment Temperature: 5°C to 35°C (41°F to 95°F)

Humidity: <70%

Compressor Make: Embraco

Refrigerant: R404A, R23

Trap/Reservoir

Volume

1.3 gallon (5 liters)

Dimensions

Diameter 6.3 inches

Depth: 10 inches

Material

Corrosion-resistant 316L stainless steel

Trapping device Material: corrosion-resistant type 316L stainless steel

Diameter: 5.75 inches

Depth: 8 inches

Layer: 30 Temperature

Working temperature range: -50°C to -80 °C (-112°F)

Display: digital

Unit: °C

Sensor: Pt100

Time to -80°C

110V: 50 minutes

220V: 60 minutes

Finish Exterior: powder coated steel

Interior: corrosion-resistant type 316L stainless steel Vacuum connection KF25/NW25 x 2

Unit/shipping weight

215 Lb / 290 Lb

Unit/shipping dimensions

17.5 x 21.5 x 46" / 23 x 27 x 54" (WxDxH)

Compliance UL 61010-1: 2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016

CSA C22.2#61010-1: 2012 Ed.3 Warranty One year



