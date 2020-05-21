Ai -80°C 5L Capacity 316L SST Cold Trap w/ KF25 Ports
- Item #: T80x-UL
ETL available 10/2020
Introducing the Ai 2nd Gen -80°C (-112°F) T80 cold traps with a large corrosion-resistant 316L SST 5 liter trap, 316L trapping layers/vacuum connections, and food grade VITON sealing gasket. Upward KF25 vacuum connections provide you safer and easier vacuum tubing connection and removal. No chilling fluid required, just plug and play.
Grade 316, also called "The Food Grade Stainless" or "Marine Grade Stainless", is the standard molybdenum-bearing grade, second in importance to 304 amongst the austenitic stainless steels. The molybdenum gives 316 better overall corrosion resistant properties than Grade 304, particularly higher resistance to pitting and crevice corrosion in chloride environments.
Grade 316L, the low carbon version of 316 and is immune from sensitisation (grain boundary carbide precipitation). Thus it is extensively used in heavy gauge welded components (over about 6mm). The austenitic structure also gives these grades excellent toughness, even down to cryogenic temperatures. Compared to chromium-nickel austenitic stainless steels, 316L stainless steel offers higher creep, stress to rupture and tensile strength at elevated temperatures. 316L are used to avoid corrosion problems caused by welding. Stainless steel valves and cylinders manufactured in 316L grade stainless steel have proved to offer exceptional resistance in acidic and hard water areas.
316L grade has the following adventage compare to regular 304 grade SST:
- Extremely stains, corrosion, oxidation and pitting resistant
- Considerably more resistant to humidity, chlorine, sulfuric acid, chlorides, bromides, iodides and fatty acids
- Excellent formability
- Easier to clean
- Rupture and tensile strength at high temperatures
- Excellent toughness and pressure performance at cryogenic temperatures
- 316L stainless steels (containing molybdenum) are required in the manufacture of certain pharmaceutical, medical, surgical or chemical equipment in order to avoid excessive metallic contamination
- Longer equipment life expectancy
Ai T80x-UL -80°C cold trap features
- No chilling fluid needed, just plug and play
- ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
- Corrosion-resistant type 316L grade stainless steel for trap and all vacuum connections
- Large 5 liter trap capacity
- Food grade VITON sealing gasket
- No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed
- Drain port with open/close value allows easy liquid removal
- Small footprint, built-in swivel casters for mobility
Specifications
|Model
|T80x-UL
| Electrical requirements
| 110V 60Hz, 1~Phase, 1,600 watts
or
220V, 60Hz 1~Phase, 1,830 watts
|Working environment
| Temperature: 5°C to 35°C (41°F to 95°F)
Humidity: <70%
|Compressor
| Make: Embraco
Refrigerant: R404A, R23
| Trap/Reservoir
|
Volume
|Trapping device
| Material: corrosion-resistant type 316L stainless steel
Diameter: 5.75 inches
Depth: 8 inches
Layer: 30
| Temperature
| Working temperature range: -50°C to -80°C (-112°F)
Display: digital
Unit: °C
Sensor: Pt100
Time to -80°C
110V: 50 minutes
220V: 60 minutes
|Finish
| Exterior: powder coated steel
Interior: corrosion-resistant type 316L stainless steel
|Vacuum connection
| KF25/NW25 x 2
| Unit/shipping weight
| 215 Lb / 290 Lb
| Unit/shipping dimensions
| 17.5 x 21.5 x 46" / 23 x 27 x 54" (WxDxH)
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1: 2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
CSA C22.2#61010-1: 2012 Ed.3
|Warranty
|One year
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai T80x-UL -80°C cold trap
|1 pc
|
| Radiator cleaning brush
|1 pc
|
| KF25 quick clamp and centering ring
|2 sets
|
|User's manual
|1 pc
|