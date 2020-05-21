Ai -80°C 5L Capacity 316L SST Cold Trap w/ KF25 Ports

Cold Trap
This item ships freight.

ETL available 10/2020

Introducing the Ai 2nd Gen -80°C (-112°F) T80 cold traps with a large corrosion-resistant 316L SST 5 liter trap, 316L trapping layers/vacuum connections, and food grade VITON sealing gasket. Upward KF25 vacuum connections provide you safer and easier vacuum tubing connection and removal. No chilling fluid required, just plug and play.

Grade 316, also called "The Food Grade Stainless" or "Marine Grade Stainless", is the standard molybdenum-bearing grade, second in importance to 304 amongst the austenitic stainless steels. The molybdenum gives 316 better overall corrosion resistant properties than Grade 304, particularly higher resistance to pitting and crevice corrosion in chloride environments.

Grade 316L, the low carbon version of 316 and is immune from sensitisation (grain boundary carbide precipitation). Thus it is extensively used in heavy gauge welded components (over about 6mm). The austenitic structure also gives these grades excellent toughness, even down to cryogenic temperatures. Compared to chromium-nickel austenitic stainless steels, 316L stainless steel offers higher creep, stress to rupture and tensile strength at elevated temperatures. 316L are used to avoid corrosion problems caused by welding. Stainless steel valves and cylinders manufactured in 316L grade stainless steel have proved to offer exceptional resistance in acidic and hard water areas.

316L grade has the following adventage compare to regular 304 grade SST:

  • Extremely stains, corrosion, oxidation and pitting resistant
  • Considerably more resistant to humidity, chlorine, sulfuric acid, chlorides, bromides, iodides and fatty acids
  • Excellent formability
  • Easier to clean
  • Rupture and tensile strength at high temperatures
  • Excellent toughness and pressure performance at cryogenic temperatures
  • 316L stainless steels (containing molybdenum) are required in the manufacture of certain pharmaceutical, medical, surgical or chemical equipment in order to avoid excessive metallic contamination
  • Longer equipment life expectancy

Ai T80x-UL -80°C cold trap features

  • No chilling fluid needed, just plug and play
  • ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
  • Corrosion-resistant type 316L grade stainless steel for trap and all vacuum connections
  • Large 5 liter trap capacity
  • Food grade VITON sealing gasket
  • No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed
  • Drain port with open/close value allows easy liquid removal
  • Small footprint, built-in swivel casters for mobility

 

 

 

Specifications

 Model  T80x-UL
 Electrical requirements
  110V 60Hz, 1~Phase, 1,600 watts
  or
 220V, 60Hz 1~Phase, 1,830 watts
 Working environment  Temperature: 5°C to 35°C (41°F to 95°F)
 Humidity: <70%
 Compressor  Make: Embraco
 Refrigerant: R404A, R23
 Trap/Reservoir

 Volume
   1.3 gallon (5 liters)
 Dimensions
   Diameter 6.3 inches
   Depth: 10 inches
 Material
   Corrosion-resistant 316L stainless steel
 Trapping device  Material: corrosion-resistant type 316L stainless steel
 Diameter: 5.75 inches
 Depth: 8 inches
 Layer: 30
 Temperature
  Working temperature range: -50°C to -80°C (-112°F)
 Display: digital
 Unit: °C
 Sensor: Pt100
 Time to -80°C
   110V: 50 minutes
   220V: 60 minutes
 Finish  Exterior: powder coated steel
 Interior: corrosion-resistant type 316L stainless steel
 Vacuum connection  KF25/NW25 x 2
 Unit/shipping weight
  215 Lb / 290 Lb
 Unit/shipping dimensions 
 17.5 x 21.5 x 46" / 23 x 27 x 54" (WxDxH)
 Compliance  UL 61010-1: 2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
 CSA C22.2#61010-1: 2012 Ed.3
 Warranty  One year


Standard package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai T80x-UL -80°C cold trap
 1 pc

 Radiator cleaning brush
 1 pc

 KF25 quick clamp and centering ring
 2 sets

 User's manual 1 pc

