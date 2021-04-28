Ai 4.2 CF 2-8°C Compact Pharmacy Medical Vaccine Refrigerator UL

Ultra-Low Chest Freezer
  • Item #: M04
Price $1,790.00
This item ships freight.


Ai M04 lab refrigerator features

  • UL certified
  • High accuracy temperature controller with high sensitivity sensors keep temperatures within 2~8°C
  • World class compressors and condensers provide reliable performance
  • Backup battery keeps controller running for 72 hours for alarm purpose in case of power failure
  • Lock-able door for added security
  • HCFC-free refrigerant
  • ±2°C temperature uniformity
  • Audio and visual alarms
  • Durable and easy-to-clean interior
  • Remote Alarm
  • Power failure protection, sensor failure protection, high/low temperature, backup battery protection
  • Built to meet CDC and VFC guidelines
  • Great for Covid-19 specimens, vaccine and medicine storage

Important!

  • Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
  • This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.
  • Unit is preset to 5°C as per CDC guidelines for vaccine storage.

 

Specifications

 Model  M04
 Electrical requirements
  115V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase 230 watts
 Door heater: 40W
 LED: 0.3W
 Temperature range  2°C to 8°C, with ±2°C uniformity
 Compressor

  Number of compressor: one
 Make: Embraco
 Refrigerant: R600a
 Chamber



  Dimensions: 20 x 16.5 x 25" (WxDxH)
 Material: stainless steel
 Capacity: 4.2 Cu Ft
 Lighting: low heat emission LED, 0.3 watt                      
 Shelf  Material: powder coated steel
 Quantity: 3 shelves + 1 basket
 Door  Glass, heated (40W heater)
 Cooling  Forced air circulation
 Controller backup battery  8 hours (for controller only)
 Working environment  - Temperature: 16°C to 32°C (ideal temperature: 18°C to 25°C)
 - Humidity: <85% Rh
 - Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
 - Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
 - Keep refrigerator at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
 - Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
 - Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
 - Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
 - Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
 - Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
 - Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
    24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
 Access port  One, 1" diameter, upper right side of refrigerator
 Unit weight & dimensions 
 101.5 Lbs
 23.5 x 25 x 32" (WxDxH)
 Safety  Power failure protection
 High/low temperature alarms
 Backup battery low alarm
 Door open alarm
 Lock-able door with keys
 Warranty  One year
 Compliance  UL 61010-1
 CSA C22.2

 

 

 

 

 

