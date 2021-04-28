Ai 4.2 CF 2-8°C Compact Pharmacy Medical Vaccine Refrigerator UL
- Item #: M04
Ai M04 lab refrigerator features
- UL certified
- High accuracy temperature controller with high sensitivity sensors keep temperatures within 2~8°C
- World class compressors and condensers provide reliable performance
- Backup battery keeps controller running for 72 hours for alarm purpose in case of power failure
- Lock-able door for added security
- HCFC-free refrigerant
- ±2°C temperature uniformity
- Audio and visual alarms
- Durable and easy-to-clean interior
- Remote Alarm
- Power failure protection, sensor failure protection, high/low temperature, backup battery protection
- Built to meet CDC and VFC guidelines
- Great for Covid-19 specimens, vaccine and medicine storage
Important!
- Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
- This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.
- Unit is preset to 5°C as per CDC guidelines for vaccine storage.
Specifications
|Model
|M04
| Electrical requirements
| 115V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase 230 watts
Door heater: 40W
LED: 0.3W
|Temperature range
|2°C to 8°C, with ±2°C uniformity
| Compressor
| Number of compressor: one
Make: Embraco
Refrigerant: R600a
| Chamber
| Dimensions: 20 x 16.5 x 25" (WxDxH)
Material: stainless steel
Capacity: 4.2 Cu Ft
Lighting: low heat emission LED, 0.3 watt
|Shelf
| Material: powder coated steel
Quantity: 3 shelves + 1 basket
|Door
| Glass, heated (40W heater)
|Cooling
|Forced air circulation
|Controller backup battery
| 8 hours (for controller only)
|Working environment
| - Temperature: 16°C to 32°C (ideal temperature: 18°C to 25°C)
- Humidity: <85% Rh
- Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
- Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
- Keep refrigerator at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
- Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
- Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
- Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
- Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
- Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
- Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
|Access port
| One, 1" diameter, upper right side of refrigerator
| Unit weight & dimensions
| 101.5 Lbs
23.5 x 25 x 32" (WxDxH)
|Safety
| Power failure protection
High/low temperature alarms
Backup battery low alarm
Door open alarm
Lock-able door with keys
|Warranty
|One year
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1
CSA C22.2
