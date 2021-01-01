Ai -40°C Cold Trap with LS Stainless Steel Traps ETL

The Ai 2nd Gen -40°C/F T40 cold traps are ETL certified. They have a much smaller footprint, but at the same time, offering you the same cooling power.



In vacuum applications, a cold trap is a device that condenses all vapors except the permanent gases into a liquid or solid. The most common objective is to prevent vapors being evacuated from an experiment from entering a vacuum pump where they would condense and contaminate it. Particularly large cold traps are necessary when removing large amounts of liquid as in freeze drying.



Pumps that use oil either as their working fluid (diffusion pumps), or as their lubricant (mechanical rotary pumps), are often the sources of contamination in vacuum systems. Placing a cold trap at the mouth of such a pump greatly lowers the risk that oil vapors will back stream into the cavity.



Care should be taken when using a cold trap not to condense liquid oxygen (a light blue liquid) into the cold trap. Liquid oxygen is potentially explosive, and this is especially true if the trap has been used to trap solvent. Liquid oxygen can be condensed into a cold trap if a pump has sucked air through the trap when the trap is very cold.



Ai T40-UL -40°C/°F cold trap features

Comes with Lab Society stainless steel trap



No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed

All steel housing for durability

Small footprint, built-in swivel casters for mobility



Plug and play, no assembly required

ETL tested to UL and CSA standards

Specifications

Model T40-UL Electrical requirements

110V or 220V, 60Hz 1-PH

Compressor Make: Embraco

Refrigerant: R404A (220g)

Cooling capacity:

@ -10°C: 300W

@ -20°C: 250W

@ -30°C: 150W

@ -40°C: 50W

Reservoir

Volume

1.3 gallon (5 liters)

Dimensions

Di ameter 6 1/4 inches

Depth: 9 1/2 inches

Temperature

-40 °C (-40°F)

Display: digital

Unit: °C

Sensor: PT100

Finish Exterior: powder coated steel

Interior: polished type 304 stainless steel Trap Material: stainless steel

Make: Lab Society

Connection: KF25 x 2

Construction: 6 tier mesh pates, silicone insulating ring

Recommended coolant 50% Ethylene glycol + 50% purified water Unit/shipping weight

105 lbs / 145 lbs

Unit/shipping dimensions

13 x 18 x 26" / 18 x 23 x 38" (WxDxH)

Compliance UL 61010-1: 2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016

CSA C22.2#61010-1: 2012 Ed.3 Warranty One year







Standard package