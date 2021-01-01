Ai -40°C Cold Trap with LS Stainless Steel Traps ETL

Cold Trap
The Ai 2nd Gen -40°C/F T40 cold traps are ETL certified. They have a much smaller footprint, but at the same time, offering you the same cooling power.

In vacuum applications, a cold trap is a device that condenses all vapors except the permanent gases into a liquid or solid. The most common objective is to prevent vapors being evacuated from an experiment from entering a vacuum pump where they would condense and contaminate it. Particularly large cold traps are necessary when removing large amounts of liquid as in freeze drying.

Pumps that use oil either as their working fluid (diffusion pumps), or as their lubricant (mechanical rotary pumps), are often the sources of contamination in vacuum systems. Placing a cold trap at the mouth of such a pump greatly lowers the risk that oil vapors will back stream into the cavity.

Care should be taken when using a cold trap not to condense liquid oxygen (a light blue liquid) into the cold trap. Liquid oxygen is potentially explosive, and this is especially true if the trap has been used to trap solvent. Liquid oxygen can be condensed into a cold trap if a pump has sucked air through the trap when the trap is very cold.

Ai T40-UL -40°C/°F cold trap features

  • Comes with Lab Society stainless steel trap
  • No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed
  • All steel housing for durability
  • Small footprint, built-in swivel casters for mobility
  • Plug and play, no assembly required
  • ETL tested to UL and CSA standards

 

Specifications

 Model  T40-UL
 Electrical requirements
  110V or 220V, 60Hz 1-PH
 Compressor  Make: Embraco
 Refrigerant: R404A (220g)
 Cooling capacity:
    @ -10°C: 300W
    @ -20°C: 250W
    @ -30°C: 150W
    @ -40°C: 50W
 Reservoir
  Volume
   1.3 gallon (5 liters)
 Dimensions
   Diameter 6 1/4 inches
   Depth: 9 1/2 inches
 Temperature
  -40°C (-40°F)
 Display: digital
 Unit: °C
 Sensor: PT100
 Finish  Exterior: powder coated steel
 Interior: polished type 304 stainless steel
 Trap  Material: stainless steel
 Make: Lab Society
 Connection: KF25 x 2
 Construction: 6 tier mesh pates, silicone insulating ring
 Recommended coolant  50% Ethylene glycol + 50% purified water
 Unit/shipping weight
  105 lbs / 145 lbs
 Unit/shipping dimensions 
 13 x 18 x 26" / 18 x 23 x 38" (WxDxH)
 Compliance  UL 61010-1: 2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
 CSA C22.2#61010-1: 2012 Ed.3
 Warranty  One year

 

    


 

 

 


Standard package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai T40-UL -40°C cold trap with LS trap insert
 1 pc

 Radiator cleaning brush
 1 pc

 3/8" hose barb to KF25 flange adapter 2 pcs

 KF25 quick clamp and centering ring
 2 sets

 User's manual 1 pc

