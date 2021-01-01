Ai -40°C Cold Trap with LS Stainless Steel Traps ETL
- Item #: T40-UL-LS
The Ai 2nd Gen -40°C/F T40 cold traps are ETL certified. They have a much smaller footprint, but at the same time, offering you the same cooling power.
In vacuum applications, a cold trap is a device that condenses all vapors except the permanent gases into a liquid or solid. The most common objective is to prevent vapors being evacuated from an experiment from entering a vacuum pump where they would condense and contaminate it. Particularly large cold traps are necessary when removing large amounts of liquid as in freeze drying.
Pumps that use oil either as their working fluid (diffusion pumps), or as their lubricant (mechanical rotary pumps), are often the sources of contamination in vacuum systems. Placing a cold trap at the mouth of such a pump greatly lowers the risk that oil vapors will back stream into the cavity.
Care should be taken when using a cold trap not to condense liquid oxygen (a light blue liquid) into the cold trap. Liquid oxygen is potentially explosive, and this is especially true if the trap has been used to trap solvent. Liquid oxygen can be condensed into a cold trap if a pump has sucked air through the trap when the trap is very cold.
Ai T40-UL -40°C/°F cold trap features
- Comes with Lab Society stainless steel trap
- No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed
- All steel housing for durability
- Small footprint, built-in swivel casters for mobility
- Plug and play, no assembly required
- ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
Specifications
|Model
|T40-UL
| Electrical requirements
| 110V or 220V, 60Hz 1-PH
|Compressor
| Make: Embraco
Refrigerant: R404A (220g)
Cooling capacity:
@ -10°C: 300W
@ -20°C: 250W
@ -30°C: 150W
@ -40°C: 50W
| Reservoir
| Volume
1.3 gallon (5 liters)
Dimensions
Diameter 6 1/4 inches
Depth: 9 1/2 inches
| Temperature
| -40°C (-40°F)
Display: digital
Unit: °C
Sensor: PT100
|Finish
| Exterior: powder coated steel
Interior: polished type 304 stainless steel
|Trap
| Material: stainless steel
Make: Lab Society
Connection: KF25 x 2
Construction: 6 tier mesh pates, silicone insulating ring
|Recommended coolant
|50% Ethylene glycol + 50% purified water
| Unit/shipping weight
| 105 lbs / 145 lbs
| Unit/shipping dimensions
| 13 x 18 x 26" / 18 x 23 x 38" (WxDxH)
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1: 2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
CSA C22.2#61010-1: 2012 Ed.3
|Warranty
|One year
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai T40-UL -40°C cold trap with LS trap insert
|1 pc
|
| Radiator cleaning brush
|1 pc
|
|3/8" hose barb to KF25 flange adapter
|2 pcs
|
| KF25 quick clamp and centering ring
|2 sets
|
|User's manual
|1 pc
|