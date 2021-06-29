Ai 3-Oven 09/19 Package with Mobile Cart, Cold Trap & Pump -110V





Every one of our vacuum ovens goes through a 2-time 24-hour vacuum leak test, and is 100% quality controlled in New Jersey or Nevada before leaving our facilities. Each 0.9 cu ft oven comes with 4 pan shelves, each 1.9 cu ft oven comes with 5 pan shelves, standard.



Attention: Before initial use, run oven at 200°C/400°F without vacuum for 15 minutes to burn off any residue that may have been introduced during the manufacturing process.

IMPORTANT! NEVER LEAVE YOUR OVEN UNATTENDED WHILE OPERATING. Across International is not responsible for any loss of material inside of the oven.

"AT09/AT19 UL" are UL certified, "AT09/19 ECO" are NOT UL or ETL certified.

Features

Adjustable gas back fill capability

Best choice for the curing and converting of oil extracts. With deep vacuum level, they can operate at temperatures which allow the degassing/purging process to occur rapidly, thus increase productivity and allow for the production of superior quality products with minimal processing time.

Dual layer observation window with 1/2" tempered safety glass.

3" thermal insulation prevents heat loss and minimizes the enclosure's outer surface temperature.

Easy-to-clean stainless steel interior for exceptional durability and ease of maintenance.

Built-in alarm alerts you when oven has been shut down by safety circuitry due to out of range temperature.

All ovens shipped from our New Jersey or Nevada location for quick delivery, and come with two year warranty and lifetime US-based parts and service support.

Guaranteed US based phone and email assistance within 30 minutes from our engineers.

Footprint: AT09/pump/cold trap 60x36x82", AT19/pump/cold trap 60x36x84" (LxWxH)



Ai 3-Oven AT09/19 Turnkey Package Installation Part 1







Ai 3-Oven AT09/19 Turnkey Package Installation Part 2







