Ai -25°C VIP Insulated 20L Shipping Cube with Rechargeable PCM
- Item #: B25-20L
The Ai -25°C to -15°C shipping cube with rechargeable PCM is used to safely ship products with unique temperature constraints. Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) solid insulation maintains the integrity of your products within their desired temperature environment. These cubes are ideal for reducing shipping costs or for circumstances in which unexpected delays may occur.
Features
- Comes with six cold pads filled with -25°C to -15°C rechargeable PCM (Phase Change Material)
- State-of-the-art Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP, Micro-Cellular Polyurethane) insulation. VIP has a 0.004 w/m.K thermal conductivity rate that is less than 20% of traditional polyurethane foam, they are widely used in ultra-low (ULT) freezers, deep frozen shipping containers, and the aerospace industries.
- Holds temperature for duration of 72 hours
- Reusable and recyclable
- Superior thermal protection in a convenient mid-size container
- Great for shipping of high-value commercial & clinical trial products, research & development shipments, as well as pharmaceutical supplies
- Year-round performance in extreme temperatures
- Simplified ordering and inventory management
- Cost-effective for single-use shipments
- Great for projects requiring quick off the shelf solution for domestic expedited shipments or international shipments to both developed and undeveloped countries
Specifications
| P/N
|B25-20L
| Performance
| Lowest temperature: -25°C
Constant temperature: -25°C to -15°C
Duration: 72 hours
|Capacity
| Chamber dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10" (with 6 cold pads installed)
Volume: 20L or 0.7 cu ft
Useable volume after cold pads installed: 0.6 cu ft
| Cold pad
| Thermal fluid: PCM (Phase Change Material), blue
Temperature range: -25°C to -15°C
Qty included: 6
Rechargeable: yes
Dimensions: 10.25 x 10.25 x 0.75" (LxWxH)
| Insulation
| Material: Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) x 6
Thickness: one inch
|Reusable and recyclable
|Yes
| Weight & dimensions
| 25 Lbs.
16 x 13.5 x 14" (WxDxH)
|Warranty
|One year
Recommended SOP for Ai 2-8°C and -25°C thermal shipping box with PCM cold pads
- Charging your PCM cold pads
- 2-8C: leave your PCM in a -18C freezer for 24 hours. Place PCM sideway, NOT upright, and leave 1 inch space between each PCM
- -25C: leave your PCM in a -40C freezer for 24 hours. Place PCM sideway, NOT upright, and leave 1 inch space between each PCM
- PCM is fully charged once the thermal fluid inside becomes solid
- After removing from the freezer, leave PCM in room temperature for 15 minutes before use
- Place one PCM in the bottom of the box, and then four PCM's alongside the inner walls of the box
- Place your load into the box (empty space inside PCM will not affect duration)
- Place your thermal data logger sensor, if required
- Place the 6th PCM on top of your load
- Close the VIP insulated cover and make sure it is tight
- After 72 hours, replace all six PCM with new charged PCM
Related Items
Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review