Ai 250C ECO 3.2 Cu Ft Vacuum Oven 3 Heated Shelves & LED Lights

With Ai internal shelf heating technology, each shelf in these ovens has its own heater, in-shelf temperature sensor and temperature controller, together with great thermal-conductive aluminum and our new low proportional controller technologies, the result is perfect uniformity, accurate temperature, super-fast heating rates, minimum heat loss/exterior temperature and very low power consumption.

Every one of our vacuum ovens goes through a 2-time 24-hour vacuum leak test, and is quality controlled in New Jersey or Nevada before leaving our warehouses.

Features

Oil-filled mechanical vacuum gauge provides more accurate reading, longer gauge life and minimizes shipping damage.

Three alumimum heating shelves with individual in-shelf temperature sensor, temperature controller and heater.

Dual layer observation window with 5/8" tempered safety glass.

3rd gen low proportional gain temperature controllers keep your oven temperature accurate.

Easy-to-clean stainless steel interior for exceptional durability and ease of maintenance.

A vacuum environment lowers the boiling point (great for processing heat sensitive materials) and reduces drying time for materials like paste or powder which cannot otherwise be easily dried.

Built-in wheels for ultra portability



Built-in alarm alerts you when oven has been shut down by safety circuitry due to out of range temperature.

For improved temperature tracking, run the auto-tune procedure as outlined in the manual.

Best choice for the curing and converting of oil extracts. With deep vacuum level, they can operate at temperatures which allow the degassing/purging process to occur rapidly, thus increase productivity and allow for the production of superior quality products with minimal processing time.



All ovens shipped from our New Jersey or Nevada location for quick delivery, and come with one year warranty and lifetime US-based parts and service support.

Guaranteed US based phone and email assistance within 30 minutes from our engineers. IMPORTANT! NEVER LEAVE YOUR OVEN UNATTENDED WHILE OPERATING. Across International is not responsible for any loss of material inside of the oven.

Vacuum oven specifications

Electric

110V +/-10% 60Hz 1-PH 13.6A, 1,500 watts

or

220V +/-10% 50/60Hz 1-PH 6.8A, 1,500 watts

Heater 500 watts x 3, built into 3 aluminum shelves, for the fastest, most energy efficient

and uniform heating. Chamber

Size: 18 x 18 x 18"

Material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 3.2 cubic feet

Temperature control Controller: 3rd gen low proportional gain, microcomputer PID controlled with LCD display

Range: ambient to 250°C (or 480°F)

Display units: Fahrenheit or Celsius

Uniformity: +/- 5% of setpoint

Dwelling timer range: 1 to 9999 minutes

Warm-up time to 100°F: 35 minutes

Warm-up time to 480°F: 60 minutes

Vacuum

Ultimate vacuum level: better than 500 microns/millitorrs

(

Mechanical gauge range: 0 to 30 inch mercury

Vacuum port: KF25 flange x 1

Vent port: 1/4" ball valve

Vacuum pump: Sold separately

Dimensions (WxDxH) Unit: 30.5 x 24 x 29"

Shipping: 36 x 33 x 35" Shelves

Heated shelves: 3 non-removable aluminum shelves, 17.5 x 17.25" (WxD) each

Optional stackable aluminum shelves: 17.5 x 17.25 x 2.25" (WxDxH)

Total area without stackable shelves: 302 x 3 = 6 sq ft or 906 inch2

Total area with 3 stackable shelves: 302 x 6 = 12 sq ft or 1812 inch2

Distance between shelves (without stackable shelves): 4.75 inches

Distance between shelves (with 3 stackable shelves): 2.25 inches

Max. load capacity per shelf: 20 Lbs

Door gasket material Silicone (standard), Viton (optional)

Observation window 1/2" tempered safety glass Safety

Built-in circuit breaker

Overheat shutoff protection

In-door lights White LED

Warranty 1 year Compliance CE



Standard package