Ai 250C ECO 3.2 Cu Ft Vacuum Oven 3 Heated Shelves & LED Lights
This item ships freight.

With Ai internal shelf heating technology, each shelf in these ovens has its own heater, in-shelf temperature sensor and temperature controller, together with great thermal-conductive aluminum and our new low proportional controller technologies, the result is perfect uniformity, accurate temperature, super-fast heating rates, minimum heat loss/exterior temperature and very low power consumption.

Every one of our vacuum ovens goes through a 2-time 24-hour vacuum leak test, and is quality controlled in New Jersey or Nevada before leaving our warehouses.

Features

  • Oil-filled mechanical vacuum gauge provides more accurate reading, longer gauge life and minimizes shipping damage.
  • Three alumimum heating shelves with individual in-shelf temperature sensor, temperature controller and heater.
  • Dual layer observation window with 5/8" tempered safety glass.
  • 3rd gen low proportional gain temperature controllers keep your oven temperature accurate.
  • Easy-to-clean stainless steel interior for exceptional durability and ease of maintenance.
  • A vacuum environment lowers the boiling point (great for processing heat sensitive materials) and reduces drying time for materials like paste or powder which cannot otherwise be easily dried.
  • Built-in wheels for ultra portability
  • Built-in alarm alerts you when oven has been shut down by safety circuitry due to out of range temperature.
  • For improved temperature tracking, run the auto-tune procedure as outlined in the manual.
  • Best choice for the curing and converting of oil extracts. With deep vacuum level, they can operate at temperatures which allow the degassing/purging process to occur rapidly, thus increase productivity and allow for the production of superior quality products with minimal processing time.
  • All ovens shipped from our New Jersey or Nevada location for quick delivery, and come with one year warranty and lifetime US-based parts and service support.
  • Guaranteed US based phone and email assistance within 30 minutes from our engineers.

IMPORTANT! NEVER LEAVE YOUR OVEN UNATTENDED WHILE OPERATING. Across International is not responsible for any loss of material inside of the oven.

 

 

 

 

 

Vacuum oven specifications

 Electric
  110V +/-10% 60Hz 1-PH 13.6A, 1,500 watts
  or
 220V +/-10% 50/60Hz 1-PH 6.8A, 1,500 watts
 Heater  500 watts x 3, built into 3 aluminum shelves, for the fastest, most energy efficient
 and uniform heating.
 Chamber
  Size: 18 x 18 x 18"
 Material: Stainless steel
 Capacity: 3.2 cubic feet
 Temperature control  Controller: 3rd gen low proportional gain, microcomputer PID controlled with LCD display
 Range: ambient to 250°C (or 480°F)
 Display units: Fahrenheit or Celsius
 Uniformity: +/- 5% of setpoint
 Dwelling timer range: 1 to 9999 minutes
 Warm-up time to 100°F: 35 minutes
 Warm-up time to 480°F: 60 minutes
 Vacuum
  Ultimate vacuum level: better than 500 microns/millitorrs
 (may vary based on your altitude, click here to learn more)
 Mechanical gauge range: 0 to 30 inch mercury
 Vacuum port: KF25 flange x 1
 Vent port: 1/4" ball valve
 Vacuum pump: Sold separately
 Weight  Unit: 240 Lbs, shipping: 380 Lbs
 Dimensions (WxDxH)  Unit: 30.5 x 24 x 29"
 Shipping: 36 x 33 x 35"
 Shelves
  Heated shelves: 3 non-removable aluminum shelves, 17.5 x 17.25" (WxD) each
 Optional stackable aluminum shelves: 17.5 x 17.25 x 2.25" (WxDxH)
 Total area without stackable shelves: 302 x 3 = 6 sq ft or 906 inch2
 Total area with 3 stackable shelves: 302 x 6 = 12 sq ft or 1812 inch2
 Distance between shelves (without stackable shelves): 4.75 inches
 Distance between shelves (with 3 stackable shelves): 2.25 inches
 Max. load capacity per shelf: 20 Lbs
 Door gasket material  Silicone (standard), Viton (optional)
 Observation window  1/2" tempered safety glass
 Safety
  Built-in circuit breaker
 Overheat shutoff protection
 In-door lights  White LED
 Warranty  1 year
 Compliance  CE

 

Standard package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai AT32e 3.2 cu ft vacuum oven
 1 pc

 KF25 quick clamp and centering ring 2 sets
 User's manual 1 pc

