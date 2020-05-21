Ai 250C ECO 1.9 Cu Ft Vacuum Drying Oven with LED Lights

AT19e series digital desktop vacuum ovens feature a 1.9 cubic foot easy-to-clean stainless steel chamber with a large dual-layer tempered glass safety window and small footprint. These ovens can greatly reduce drying time by maintaining a consistent vacuum level within the chamber.



Every one of our vacuum ovens goes through a 2-time 24-hour vacuum leak test, and is 100% quality controlled in New Jersey or Nevada before leaving our facilities.

Attention: Before initial use, run oven at 200°C/400°F without vacuum for 15 minutes to burn off any residue that may have been introduced during the manufacturing process.

IMPORTANT! NEVER LEAVE YOUR OVEN UNATTENDED WHILE OPERATING. Across International is not responsible for any loss of material inside of the oven.













AT vacuum oven installation and calibration (English)



AT vacuum oven installation and calibration (Spanish)









Features

Oil-filled mechanical vacuum gauge provides more accurate reading, longer gauge life and minimizes shipping damage.

Adjustable gas back fill capability with needle valve and vent port.

3rd gen LCD low proportional gain temperature controllers keep your oven temperature accurate

Best choice for the curing and converting of oil extracts. With deep vacuum level, they can operate at temperatures which allow the degassing/purging process to occur rapidly, thus increase productivity and allow for the production of superior quality products with minimal processing time.

Dual layer observation window with 1/2" tempered safety glass.

3" thermal insulation prevents heat loss and minimizes the enclosure's outer surface temperature.

Easy-to-clean stainless steel interior for exceptional durability and ease of maintenance.

Built-in alarm alerts you when oven has been shut down by safety circuitry due to out of range temperature.

All ovens shipped from our New Jersey or Nevada location for quick delivery, and come with two year warranty and lifetime US-based parts and service support.

Guaranteed US based phone and email assistance within 30 minutes from our engineers.



Vacuum oven specifications Electrical requirements

110V +/-10% 60Hz 1-PH 13.6A, 1,500 watts

or

220V +/-10% 50/60Hz 1-PH 6.8A, 1,500 watts

Chamber

Size: 16.5 x 14.5 x 14"

Material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 1.9 cubic foot

Heater 3-sided heating (left 400W, right 400W, bottom 700W)

Temperature control Controller: 3rd gen low proportional gain, microcomputer PID controlled with LCD display

Range: ambient to 250°C (or 480°F)

Display units: Fahrenheit or Celsius

Uniformity: +/- 5% of setpoint

Dwelling timer range: 1 to 9999 minutes

Warm-up time to 480°F: 90 minutes

Vacuum

Ultimate vacuum level: better than 500 microns/millitorrs

(

Mechanical gauge range: 0 to 30 inch mercury

Vacuum port: KF25 flange x 1

Vent port: 3/8" hose barb

Vacuum pump: Sold separately

may vary based on your altitude, click here to learn more Mechanical gauge range: 0 to 30 inch mercuryVacuum port: KF25 flange x 1Vent port: 3/8" hose barbVacuum pump: Sold separately Weight Unit: 135 Lbs, shipping: 240 Lbs

Dimensions (WxDxH) Unit: 28 x 20 x 21.75" With handle and vacuum port: 28 x 23 x 21.75"

Shipping: 32 x 28 x 29" Shelves

Included with oven purchase: 5 aluminum slide-in shelves

Capacity: 10 shelves max.

Style: pan-shape

Size: 16 x 14.25 inches

Total area: 228 x 10 = 16 sq ft or 2,280 inch2

Distance between shelves: one inch

Door gasket material Silicone or Viton

Observation window 1/2" tempered safety glass Safety

Built-in circuit breaker

Overheat shutoff protection

In-door lights White LED

Warranty 1 year Compliance CE

