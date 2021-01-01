Ai 20L 2-8C VIP Insulated Shipping Cube with Rechargeable PCM

The Ai 2-8°C shipping cube with rechargeable PCM is used to safely ship products with unique temperature constraints. Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) solid insulation maintains the integrity of your products within their desired temperature environment. These cubes are ideal for reducing shipping costs or for circumstances in which unexpected delays may occur.



Features

Comes with six cold pads filled with 2-8°C rechargeable PCM (Phase Change Material)

State-of-the-art Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP, Micro-Cellular Polyurethane) insulation. VIP has a 0.004 w/m.K thermal conductivity rate that is less than 20% of traditional polyurethane foam, they are widely used in ultra-low (ULT) freezers, deep frozen shipping containers, and the aerospace industries.

Holds temperature for duration of 72 hours

Reusable and recyclable

Superior thermal protection in a convenient mid-size container

Great for shipping of high-value commercial & clinical trial products, research & development shipments, as well as pharmaceutical supplies

Year-round performance in extreme temperatures

Simplified ordering and inventory management

Cost-effective for single-use shipments

Great for projects requiring quick off the shelf solution for domestic expedited shipments or international shipments to both developed and undeveloped countries



Specifications

P/N

B02-20L Performance

Constant temperature: 2-8°C

Duration: 72 hours

Capacity Chamber dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10" (with 6 cold pads installed)

Volume: 20L or 0.7 cu ft

Useable volume after cold pads installed: 0.6 cu ft

Cold pad

Thermal fluid: PCM (Phase Change Material), white

Temperature range: 2-8°C

Qty included: 6

Rechargeable: yes

Dimensions: 10.25 x 10.25 x 0.75" (LxWxH)

Insulation

Material: Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) x 6

Thickness: one inch

Reusable and recyclable Yes Weight & dimensions

25 Lbs.

16 x 13.5 x 14" (WxDxH)

Warranty One year

Recommended SOP for Ai 2-8°C and -25°C thermal shipping box with PCM cold pads

