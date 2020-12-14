Ai 20L 10.5x10.5x10.5" -70°C Ultra-Cold Vaccine Shipping Cube

The Ai -70°C ultra-cold reusable shipping cube is used to safely ship products with unique temperature constraints. No liquid coolant used; Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) solid insulation maintains the integrity of your products within their desired temperature environment. These cubes are ideal for reducing shipping costs or for circumstances in which unexpected delays may occur.



Dry ice is required and is NOT included.



Features

Great for -70°C deep frozen shipping of covid-19 vaccines. 20L model fits five Pfizer covid-19 vaccine cryo boxes

Reusable and recyclable

State-of-the-art Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP, Micro-Cellular Polyurethane) insulation. VIP has a 0.004 w/m.K thermal conductivity rate that is less than 20% of traditional polyurethane foam, they are widely used in ultra-low (ULT) freezers, deep frozen shipping containers, and the aerospace industries.

No liquid coolant used



Superior thermal protection in a convenient mid-size container

Great for shipping of high-value commercial & clinical trial products, research & development shipments, as well as pharmaceutical supplies

Year-round performance in extreme temperatures

Simplified ordering and inventory management

Cost-effective for single-use shipments

Interchangeable components (optional) convert cubes easily into -25°C or 2-8°C storage

Great for projects requiring quick off the shelf solution for domestic expedited shipments or international shipments to both developed and undeveloped countries



Specifications

P/N

B70-20L Performance

Lowest temperature: -75°C

Constant temperature: -75°C to -70°C

Duration: 43 hours

Capacity Chamber dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 10.5"

Volume: 20L or 0.7 cu ft

Dry ice Max. load capacity: 9 Lbs.

Min. requirement for -70°C: 2.5 Lbs.

Dry ice required per day: 4 Lbs.

Insulation material

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP)

Wall thickness One inch Reusable and recyclable Yes Cube weight & dimensions

11 Lbs.

16 x 13.5 x 14" (WxDxH)

Warranty One year Covid-19 Holds 5 Pfizer covid-19 vaccine cryo boxes and 9 lbs. of dry ice