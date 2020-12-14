Ai 20L 10.5x10.5x10.5" -70°C Ultra-Cold Vaccine Shipping Cube
- Item #: B70-20L
The Ai -70°C ultra-cold reusable shipping cube is used to safely ship products with unique temperature constraints. No liquid coolant used; Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) solid insulation maintains the integrity of your products within their desired temperature environment. These cubes are ideal for reducing shipping costs or for circumstances in which unexpected delays may occur.
Dry ice is required and is NOT included.
Features
- Great for -70°C deep frozen shipping of covid-19 vaccines. 20L model fits five Pfizer covid-19 vaccine cryo boxes
- Reusable and recyclable
- State-of-the-art Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP, Micro-Cellular Polyurethane) insulation. VIP has a 0.004 w/m.K thermal conductivity rate that is less than 20% of traditional polyurethane foam, they are widely used in ultra-low (ULT) freezers, deep frozen shipping containers, and the aerospace industries.
- No liquid coolant used
- Superior thermal protection in a convenient mid-size container
- Great for shipping of high-value commercial & clinical trial products, research & development shipments, as well as pharmaceutical supplies
- Year-round performance in extreme temperatures
- Simplified ordering and inventory management
- Cost-effective for single-use shipments
- Interchangeable components (optional) convert cubes easily into -25°C or 2-8°C storage
- Great for projects requiring quick off the shelf solution for domestic expedited shipments or international shipments to both developed and undeveloped countries
Specifications
| P/N
|B70-20L
| Performance
| Lowest temperature: -75°C
Constant temperature: -75°C to -70°C
Duration: 43 hours
|Capacity
| Chamber dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 10.5"
Volume: 20L or 0.7 cu ft
|Dry ice
| Max. load capacity: 9 Lbs.
Min. requirement for -70°C: 2.5 Lbs.
Dry ice required per day: 4 Lbs.
| Insulation material
| Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP)
|Wall thickness
|One inch
|Reusable and recyclable
|Yes
| Cube weight & dimensions
| 11 Lbs.
16 x 13.5 x 14" (WxDxH)
|Warranty
|One year
|Covid-19
|Holds 5 Pfizer covid-19 vaccine cryo boxes and 9 lbs. of dry ice
Related Items
Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review