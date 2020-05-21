Ai -20°C to 99°C 7L Capacity Recirculating Chiller - Refurb.
Refurbished units include showroom units, and units that have been slightly used or with minor shipping damage. All refurbished units have been cleaned and tested to Ai standards before leaving our doors and carry a 3-month Ai warranty.
Ai C20 series recirculating chillers are the true thermostatic control laboratory chiller, this closed laboratory chiller is ideal for applications such as cooling rotary evaporators, analytical instrumentation, laser etching, ICP, vacuum systems, plasma etching and jacketed reactors. This system can also be used as a replacement to tap water cooling in laboratory applications.
Ai C20 are compressor-based recirculating chillers that offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while 2nd generation controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control or cooling below ambient temperature.
IMPORTANT! -20°C ULTIMATE TEMPERATURES ARE TESTED UNDER EMPTY LOAD CONDITION (NO ROTARY EVAPORATORS OR JACKETED REACTORS ATTACHED).
C20 recirculating chiller features
- ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
- Powerful 535 watts cooling capacity at -20°C
- Powerful 1000 watts heater
- Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute
- 2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller
- No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed
- ANSI standard all stainless steel reservoir
- All steel construction for durability
- Eco-friendly R404A refrigerant
- Small footprint saves valuable lab space
- Cost saving as the water consumption is completely eliminated
- Connection tubing included
- Recommended for 2L rotary evaporators and 2L-10L distillation systems
Attention! Do NOT use Ai Chill-50 heat transfer fluid with this unit.
7" TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLER
Specifications
|Model
|C20-7
|Temperature range
|-20°C to +99°C (No load)
| Electrical requirements
| 110V 60Hz 1-Phase 1,500 watts
220V 50/60Hz 1-Phase 2,500 watts
|Compressor
| Make: SECOP (formerly known as Danfoss), Germany
Power: 115V 60Hz 1-PHASE
Number of compressor: one
Refrigerant: R404A (190g)
|Heating capacity
| 1,100 watts (110V model)
2,000 watts (220V model)
|Recirculating pump
| Pumping speed: 20 liters per minute, adjustable
Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters
| Reservoir
|
Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 5.5" (WxDxH)
|Temperature controller
|
Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled
| Recommended coolant
| For 50°F/10°C or higher:
Distilled water
Between 50°F/10°C and -4°F/-20°C:
50% ethylene glycol + 50% distilled water
|Working environment
|-15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity
|Built-in swivel casters
| No
| Unit/shipping dimensions
| 12 x 15.5 x 26" / 15 x 20 x 30" (WxDxH)
|Unit/shipping weight
| 68 Lbs / 100 Lbs
|Safety
| Compressor over-temp protection
Compressor power surge delay protection
Short circuit and ground protection
Over-current protection
Over-temperature protection
Upper/lower temperature alarm protection
Compressor delay start protection
| Recommended for
| Ai 2L, 5L or 10L short path distillation systems
Ai 2L SolventVap rotary evaporators
|Warranty
|One year
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai C20-7 -20°C 7L recirculating chiller
|1 pc
|
| 3/8" insulated chilling fluid tubing
|5 ft x 2
|User's manual
|1 pc
|