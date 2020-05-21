Ai -20°C to 99°C 7L Capacity Recirculating Chiller - Refurb.

Refurbished units include showroom units, and units that have been slightly used or with minor shipping damage. All refurbished units have been cleaned and tested to Ai standards before leaving our doors and carry a 3-month Ai warranty.





Ai C20 series recirculating chillers are the true thermostatic control laboratory chiller, this closed laboratory chiller is ideal for applications such as cooling rotary evaporators, analytical instrumentation, laser etching, ICP, vacuum systems, plasma etching and jacketed reactors. This system can also be used as a replacement to tap water cooling in laboratory applications.

Ai C20 are compressor-based recirculating chillers that offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while 2nd generation controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control or cooling below ambient temperature.

IMPORTANT! -20°C ULTIMATE TEMPERATURES ARE TESTED UNDER EMPTY LOAD CONDITION (NO ROTARY EVAPORATORS OR JACKETED REACTORS ATTACHED).



C20 recirculating chiller features

ETL tested to UL and CSA standards



Powerful 535 watts cooling capacity at -20°C

Powerful 1000 watts heater

Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute

2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller



No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed

ANSI standard a ll stainless steel reservoir

All steel construction for durability

Eco-friendly R404A refrigerant



Small footprint saves valuable lab space

Cost saving as the water consumption is completely eliminated

Connection tubing included

Recommended for 2L rotary evaporators and 2L-10L distillation systems

Attention! Do NOT use Ai Chill-50 heat transfer fluid with this unit.





7" TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLER



Specifications

Model C20-7 Temperature range -20°C to +99°C (No load) Electrical requirements

110V 60Hz 1-Phase 1,500 watts

220V 50/60Hz 1-Phase 2,500 watts

Compressor Make: SECOP (formerly known as Danfoss), Germany

Power: 115V 60Hz 1-PHASE

Number of compressor: one

Refrigerant: R404A (190g)

Heating capacity 1,100 watts (110V model)

2,000 watts (220V model)

Recirculating pump Pumping speed: 20 liters per minute, adjustable

Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters

Reservoir

Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 5.5" (WxDxH)

Material: Type 304 stainless steel, polished

Capacity: 7.3 liters or 1.9 gallons

Chilling fluid connection: 3/8" hose barb x 2

Chilling fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve

Temperature controller Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled

Display: 7" TFT touch screen

Display unit: Degree Celsius °C

Temperature step: 0.1°C

Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C

Temperature range: -20°C to 99°C

Recommended coolant

For 50°F/10°C or higher:

Distilled water

Between 50°F/10°C and -4°F/-20°C:

50% ethylene glycol + 50% distilled water

Working environment -15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity Built-in swivel casters No

Unit/shipping dimensions

12 x 15.5 x 26" / 15 x 20 x 30" (WxDxH)

Unit/shipping weight 68 Lbs / 100 Lbs

Safety Compressor over-temp protection

Compressor power surge delay protection

Short circuit and ground protection

Over-current protection

Over-temperature protection

Upper/lower temperature alarm protection

Compressor delay start protection

Recommended for

Ai 2L, 5L or 10L short path distillation systems

Ai 2L SolventVap rotary evaporators

Warranty One year Compliance UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016

CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3



Standard package