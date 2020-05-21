Ai -20°C to 99°C 7L Capacity Recirculating Chiller - Refurb.

7L Capacity Compact Recirculating Chiller
  • Item #: C20-7-Refurb
Refurbished units include showroom units, and units that have been slightly used or with minor shipping damage. All refurbished units have been cleaned and tested to Ai standards before leaving our doors and carry a 3-month Ai warranty.


Ai C20 series recirculating chillers are the true thermostatic control laboratory chiller, this closed laboratory chiller is ideal for applications such as cooling rotary evaporators, analytical instrumentation, laser etching, ICP, vacuum systems, plasma etching and jacketed reactors. This system can also be used as a replacement to tap water cooling in laboratory applications.

Ai C20 are compressor-based recirculating chillers that offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while 2nd generation controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control or cooling below ambient temperature.

IMPORTANT! -20°C ULTIMATE TEMPERATURES ARE TESTED UNDER EMPTY LOAD CONDITION (NO ROTARY EVAPORATORS OR JACKETED REACTORS ATTACHED).

C20 recirculating chiller features

  • ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
  • Powerful 535 watts cooling capacity at -20°C
  • Powerful 1000 watts heater
  • Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute
  • 2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller
  • No dry ice or liquid nitrogen needed
  • ANSI standard all stainless steel reservoir
  • All steel construction for durability
  • Eco-friendly R404A refrigerant
  • Small footprint saves valuable lab space
  • Cost saving as the water consumption is completely eliminated
  • Connection tubing included
  • Recommended for 2L rotary evaporators and 2L-10L distillation systems

Attention! Do NOT use Ai Chill-50 heat transfer fluid with this unit.
 

 

 

 

7" TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLER

 

 

Specifications

 Model  C20-7
 Temperature range  -20°C to +99°C (No load)
 Electrical requirements
  110V 60Hz 1-Phase 1,500 watts
 220V 50/60Hz 1-Phase 2,500 watts
 Compressor  Make: SECOP (formerly known as Danfoss), Germany
 Power: 115V 60Hz 1-PHASE
 Number of compressor: one
 Refrigerant: R404A (190g)
 Heating capacity  1,100 watts (110V model)
 2,000 watts (220V model)
 Recirculating pump  Pumping speed: 20 liters per minute, adjustable
 Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters
 Reservoir

 Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 5.5" (WxDxH)
 Material: Type 304 stainless steel, polished
 Capacity: 7.3 liters or 1.9 gallons
 Chilling fluid connection: 3/8" hose barb x 2
 Chilling fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve
 Temperature controller

 Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled
 Display: 7" TFT touch screen
 Display unit: Degree Celsius °C
 Temperature step: 0.1°C
 Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C
 Temperature range: -20°C to 99°C
 Recommended coolant
  For 50°F/10°C or higher:
            Distilled water
 Between 50°F/10°C and -4°F/-20°C:
            50% ethylene glycol + 50% distilled water
 Working environment  -15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity
 Built-in swivel casters  No
 Unit/shipping dimensions 
 12 x 15.5 x 26" / 15 x 20 x 30" (WxDxH)
 Unit/shipping weight  68 Lbs / 100 Lbs
 Safety  Compressor over-temp protection
 Compressor power surge delay protection
 Short circuit and ground protection
 Over-current protection
 Over-temperature protection
 Upper/lower temperature alarm protection
 Compressor delay start protection
 Recommended for
  Ai 2L, 5L or 10L short path distillation systems
 Ai 2L SolventVap rotary evaporators
 Warranty  One year
 Compliance  UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
 CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3


Standard package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai C20-7 -20°C 7L recirculating chiller
 1 pc

 3/8" insulated chilling fluid tubing
 5 ft x 2
 User's manual 1 pc

