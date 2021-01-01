Ai 200°C 7L SST Compact Desktop Heated Recirculator 220V

Ai 200°C 7L SST Compact Desktop Heated Recirculator 220V
  • Item #: H200-7sst.220
The new Ai H200 stainless steel series heated recirculators with 2,800 watts heater offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while the 2nd generation PID controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control.

Features

  • ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
  • Powerful 2,800 watts heater
  • Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute
  • 2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller
  • Front placed controller keeps all electronics away from the heat and expends lifespan of the controller
  • ANSI standard all stainless steel reservoir
  • All steel construction for durability
  • Small footprint saves valuable lab space
  • Comes with 250°C rated, heavy duty, flexible stainless tubing with insulation
     

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specifications

 Model  H200-7
 Temperature range  Ambient to 200°C
 Electrical requirements  220V 60Hz 1-Phase 2,900 watts
 Heating capacity  2,800 watts
 Recirculating pump  Pumping speed: 21 liters per minute, adjustable
 Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters
 Power: 100 watts
 Reservoir
  Material: Type 304 stainless steel
 Capacity: 7 liters or 1.8 gallons
 Thermo fluid connection: M16 x 2
 Fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve
 Temperature controller  Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled
 Display: 7" touch screen
 Display unit: Celsius °C
 Temperature step: 0.1°C
 Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C
 Temperature range: Ambient to 200°C
 Working environment  -15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity
 Unit/shipping dimensions   11.5 x 19 x 19" / 16 x 24 x 22" (WxDxH)
 Unit/shipping weight  35 Lbs / 50 Lbs
 Safety  Short circuit and ground protection
 Over-current protection
 Over-temperature protection
 Upper/lower temperature alarm protection
 Warranty  One year
 Compliance  UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
 CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3

 

Standard package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai H200-7 200°C 7L heated recirculator 1 pc

 
 250°C rated flexible insulated stainless steel
 tubing (40" L), pipe connection with M16 connection fitting
 2 sets
 User's manual 1 pc

