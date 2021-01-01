Ai 200°C 7L SST Compact Desktop Heated Recirculator 220V
- Item #: H200-7sst.220
The new Ai H200 stainless steel series heated recirculators with 2,800 watts heater offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while the 2nd generation PID controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control.
Features
- ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
- Powerful 2,800 watts heater
- Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute
- 2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller
- Front placed controller keeps all electronics away from the heat and expends lifespan of the controller
- ANSI standard all stainless steel reservoir
- All steel construction for durability
- Small footprint saves valuable lab space
- Comes with 250°C rated, heavy duty, flexible stainless tubing with insulation
Specifications
|Model
|H200-7
|Temperature range
| Ambient to 200°C
|Electrical requirements
| 220V 60Hz 1-Phase 2,900 watts
|Heating capacity
| 2,800 watts
|Recirculating pump
| Pumping speed: 21 liters per minute, adjustable
Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters
Power: 100 watts
| Reservoir
| Material: Type 304 stainless steel
Capacity: 7 liters or 1.8 gallons
Thermo fluid connection: M16 x 2
Fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve
|Temperature controller
| Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled
Display: 7" touch screen
Display unit: Celsius °C
Temperature step: 0.1°C
Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C
Temperature range: Ambient to 200°C
|Working environment
|-15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity
|Unit/shipping dimensions
|11.5 x 19 x 19" / 16 x 24 x 22" (WxDxH)
|Unit/shipping weight
|35 Lbs / 50 Lbs
|Safety
| Short circuit and ground protection
Over-current protection
Over-temperature protection
Upper/lower temperature alarm protection
|Warranty
|One year
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
|Ai H200-7 200°C 7L heated recirculator
|1 pc
|
| 250°C rated flexible insulated stainless steel
tubing (40" L), pipe connection with M16 connection fitting
|2 sets
|User's manual
|1 pc
|
