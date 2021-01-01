Ai 200°C 7L SST Compact Desktop Heated Recirculator 220V

The new Ai H200 stainless steel series heated recirculators with 2,800 watts heater offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while the 2nd generation PID controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control.



Features

ETL tested to UL and CSA standards

Powerful 2,800 watts heater

Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute

2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller

Front placed controller keeps all electronics away from the heat and expends lifespan of the controller



ANSI standard a ll stainless steel reservoir

All steel construction for durability

Small footprint saves valuable lab space

Comes with 250°C rated, heavy duty, flexible stainless tubing with insulation





Specifications

Model H200-7 Temperature range Ambient to 200°C

Electrical requirements 220V 60Hz 1-Phase 2,900 watts

Heating capacity 2,800 watts

Recirculating pump Pumping speed: 21 liters per minute, adjustable

Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters

Power: 100 watts

Reservoir

Material: Type 304 stainless steel

Capacity: 7 liters or 1.8 gallons

Thermo fluid connection: M16 x 2

Fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve Temperature controller Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled

Display: 7" touch screen

Display unit: Celsius °C

Temperature step: 0.1°C

Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C

Temperature range: Ambient to 200°C Working environment -15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity Unit/shipping dimensions 11.5 x 19 x 19" / 16 x 24 x 22" (WxDxH) Unit/shipping weight 35 Lbs / 50 Lbs Safety Short circuit and ground protection

Over-current protection

Over-temperature protection

Upper/lower temperature alarm protection Warranty One year Compliance UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016

CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3

Standard package