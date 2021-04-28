Ai 150L Single Jacketed Glass Reactor ETL

100L Single Jacketed Glass Reactor
Ai R150 series jacketed glass reactors are designed for synthetic reaction of different types of materials in a controlled temperature and vacuum environment. Each reactor features adjustable stirring speeds and a constant pressure feeding funnel that allows you to add material to the vessel at a uniform and controlled speed. The built-in condenser makes it possible to recover some materials, also at a controlled rate of speed.

Features

  • ETL certified to UL and CSA standards
  • Includes a FREE high quality thermo insulation jacket (a $999 value) with open/close viewing window and top/bottom adjustable drawstrings, specially designed and made for Ai glass jacketed reactors. These jackets will extend chiller life, allow you to go down to a lower temperature, and also cut your utility bill.
  • Solvent-resistant PTFE on all sealing components ensures long time durability and operation.
  • Adjustable stirring rate provides great torque or high speed.
  • Patented PTFE stirring rod bearing for reliable and quiet operation.
  • Optional multi-layer stirring blades for optimal reaction results.
  • Large condenser cooling surface for exceptional condensation performance.
  • Rugged stainless steel reinforced PTFE stirrer with anchored agitator, suitable for a wide range of viscous materials.
  • Easily visual operation with digital speed and temperature displays.
  • Heavy duty stainless steel supporting framework with lockable casters for mobility and stability. (whole support and glass vessel shipped pre-assembled).
  • Mobile and detachable 316L stainless steel splash bin included.

Your safety is important to us! Please use caution when operating. Users of glass reaction equipment must take all necessary precautions to avoid contact with rotating parts, particularly entanglement of loose clothing, hair, necklaces, or other jewelry. Under these circumstances, the winding action of the rotating parts can draw the user(s) into the apparatus, resulting in breakage of glassware, burns, and/or chemical exposure. Extra caution must also be taken when operating with air-reactive materials, especially under vacuum. A leak can draw air into the apparatus and cause a violent reaction to occur.
 

Specifications

 Model  R150
 Electrical requirements
  110V 60Hz or 220V 50/60Hz, 1-Phase, 750W
 Stirring motor  Power: 750 watts
 Speed: 500 rpm max.
 Torque: 14.7 N.m max.
 Protection: IP44
 Speed ratio: 1:3
 Reaction glass vessel capacity
  40 gallons (150L)
 Cooling/heating jacket capacity
  12 gallons (45L, Approx.)
 Feeding flask capacity  2.6 gallons (10L)
 Condenser receiving flask capacity  5.3 gallons (20L)
 Ports on vessel lid  Stirrer: #60 flange x 1
 Temp sensor: #35 flange x 1
 Condenser: #50 ball joint x 1
 Liquid feeding: #34 joint x 2
 Solid feeding: #95 flange x 1
 Feeding funnel port: #40 joint x 1
 Glass material  High borosilicate glass 3.3
 Maximum jacket pressure
  4.4 psi or 0.03 MPa
 Drain valve  Flush seal design with large opening and flat flange clamp
 Agitator  Anchor design, type-304 stainless steel reinforced PTFE structure
 Funnel  Pressure equalizing
 Vacuum gauge  Mechanical
 Swivel caster  Four
 Glass vessel temperature range
  -110°F to 400°F
 Vacuum level  < 700 torrs
 Vacuum sealing  Glass or PTFE
 Mobile splash bin
  Material: 316L stainless steel
 Dimensions: 20.5 x 27 x 7" (WxDxH)
 Drain port ground clearance
  17 inches
 Unit/shipping dimesions (WxDxH)  48 x 41 x 109" / 77 x 61 x 43"
 Compliance  ETL certfified to UL and CSA standards
 Shipping weight  650 Lbs / 870 Lbs

 

 

        Standard

Standard package with all optional parts

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Jacketed glass vessel, lid, clamps and heavy duty stainless steel stand with casters (shipped pre-assembled)
 1 set
 Glass vessel insulation jacket with openable viewing window 1 pc  

 Vertical condenser with dual cooling coils, 2 chilling fluid ports and 1 vacuum port, glass

 1 pc
 Glass condenser dispenser with drain port and PTFE open/close valve
 1 set
 Glass feeding funnel with PTFE open/close valve
 1 set
 Glass receiving flask with PTFE open/close valve 1 set
 1" Glass drain port with PTFE open/close valve
 1 set
 Glass vacuum valve
 6 sets
 Stirring motor controller with material temperature display
 1 pc
 Stirring motor and motor support
 1 set  
 Mechanical vacuum gauge with two 3/8" hose barb ports
 1 pc
 Temperature probe with PTFE seal
 1 pc
 PTFE stirring blades, stainless steel rod with PTFE liner
 1 pc
 Insulated hose with drain port & open/close valve x 2
 Stainless steel hose barb adapter x 2
 4 pcs
  
 PTFE sealing tape 1 pc 
 PTFE stirring rod positioner/bearing kit
 1 set
 Condenser dispenser connection kit 1 set
 Large opening material feeding port kit 1 set
 Bottom drain port sealing clamp  1 set
 Rubber-wrapped condenser dispenser support and condenser bracket 3 pcs
 Chilling fluid connector x 2, vacuum connector x 1
 3 sets
 Allen key and backup inner hex screws 1 set
 316L SST mobile & detachable splash bin
1 pc
 User's manual 1 pc

 
