Ai 150L Single Jacketed Glass Reactor ETL

Ai R150 series jacketed glass reactors are designed for synthetic reaction of different types of materials in a controlled temperature and vacuum environment. Each reactor features adjustable stirring speeds and a constant pressure feeding funnel that allows you to add material to the vessel at a uniform and controlled speed. The built-in condenser makes it possible to recover some materials, also at a controlled rate of speed.

Features

ETL certified to UL and CSA standards



Includes a FREE high quality thermo insulation jacket (a $999 value) with open/close viewing window and top/bottom adjustable drawstrings, specially designed and made for Ai glass jacketed reactors. These jackets will extend chiller life, allow you to go down to a lower temperature, and also cut your utility bill.

Solvent-resistant PTFE on all sealing components ensures long time durability and operation.

Adjustable stirring rate provides great torque or high speed.

Patented PTFE stirring rod bearing for reliable and quiet operation.

Optional multi-layer stirring blades for optimal reaction results.

Large condenser cooling surface for exceptional condensation performance.

Rugged stainless steel reinforced PTFE stirrer with anchored agitator, suitable for a wide range of viscous materials.

Easily visual operation with digital speed and temperature displays.

Heavy duty stainless steel supporting framework with lockable casters for mobility and stability. (whole support and glass vessel shipped pre-assembled).

Mobile and detachable 316L stainless steel splash bin included.



Your safety is important to us! Please use caution when operating. Users of glass reaction equipment must take all necessary precautions to avoid contact with rotating parts, particularly entanglement of loose clothing, hair, necklaces, or other jewelry. Under these circumstances, the winding action of the rotating parts can draw the user(s) into the apparatus, resulting in breakage of glassware, burns, and/or chemical exposure. Extra caution must also be taken when operating with air-reactive materials, especially under vacuum. A leak can draw air into the apparatus and cause a violent reaction to occur.





Specifications

Model R150 Electrical requirements

110V 60Hz or 220V 50/60Hz, 1-Phase, 750W

Stirring motor Power: 750 watts

Speed: 500 rpm max.

Torque: 14.7 N.m max.

Protection: IP44

Speed ratio: 1:3 Reaction glass vessel capacity

40 gallons (150L)

Cooling/heating jacket capacity

12 gallons (45L, Approx.) Feeding flask capacity 2.6 gallons (10L) Condenser receiving flask capacity 5.3 gallons (20L) Ports on vessel lid Stirrer: #60 flange x 1

Temp sensor: #35 flange x 1

Condenser: #50 ball joint x 1

Liquid feeding: #34 joint x 2

Solid feeding: #95 flange x 1

Feeding funnel port: #40 joint x 1 Glass material High borosilicate glass 3.3 Maximum jacket pressure

4.4 psi or 0.03 MPa

Drain valve Flush seal design with large opening and flat flange clamp Agitator Anchor design, type-304 stainless steel reinforced PTFE structure Funnel Pressure equalizing Vacuum gauge Mechanical Swivel caster Four Glass vessel temperature range

-110°F to 400°F

Vacuum level < 700 torrs Vacuum sealing Glass or PTFE Mobile splash bin

Material: 316L stainless steel

Dimensions: 20.5 x 27 x 7" (WxDxH) Drain port ground clearance

17 inches

Unit/shipping dimesions (WxDxH) 48 x 41 x 109" / 77 x 61 x 43"

Compliance ETL certfified to UL and CSA standards Shipping weight 650 Lbs / 870 Lbs