Ai 14 CF 2-8°C Upright Pharmacy Medical Vaccine Refrigerator UL

Ultra-Low Chest Freezer
Ai M14 lab refrigerator features

  • UL certified
  • Forced air circulation ensures frost free chamber and a ±2°C temperature uniformity
  • Backup battery keeps controller running for 72 hours for alarm purpose in case of power failure
  • Durable and easy-to-clean stainless steel interior
  • Lock-able doors for added security
  • Built-in USB port
  • Remote Alarm
  • HCFC-free refrigerant
  • Power failure protection, sensor failure protection, high/low temperature, backup battery protection
  • Built to meet CDC and VFC guidelines
  • Recommended for Covid-19 and other bio specimens, vaccine and medicine storage, great for pharmacies, pharmaceutical factories, hospitals, epidemic prevention stations, and public health centers

Important!

  • Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
  • This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.
  • Unit is preset to 5°C as per CDC guidelines for vaccine storage.



 

Specifications

 Model  M14
 Electrical requirements
  115V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase 240W
 Door heater: 90W
 LED: 3W
 Temperature range  2°C to 8°C, with ±2°C uniformity
 Compressor

  Number of compressor: one
 Make: Embraco
 Refrigerant: R600a
 Chamber


  Dimensions: 22 x 18 x 53" (WxDxH)
 Capacity: 13.8 Cu Ft
 Lighting: 3 watts low heat emission LED
 Shelf  Material: powder coated steel
 Quantity: 7
 Door  Glass, heated (90W heater)
 Controller  USB data export
 Backup battery: 48 hours (for controller only)
 Cooling  Forced air circulation
 Working environment  - Temperature: 16°C to 32°C (ideal temperature: 18°C to 25°C)
 - Humidity: <85% Rh
 - Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
 - Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
 - Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
 - Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
 - Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
 - Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
 - Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
 - Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
 - Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
    24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
 Access port  One, 1" diameter, top right side of refrigerator
 Casters  4 + 2 leveling feet
 Unit weight & dimensions 
 256 Lbs
 24.5 x 26 x 78.8" (WxDxH)
 Safety  Power failure protection
 Sensor failure protection
 High/low temperature alarms
 Condenser failure alarm
 Backup battery low alarm
 Door open alarm
 Warranty  One year
 Compliance  UL 61010-1
 CSA C22.2

 
 

