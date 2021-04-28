Ai 14 CF 2-8°C Upright Pharmacy Medical Vaccine Refrigerator UL
- Item #: M14
Ai M14 lab refrigerator features
- UL certified
- Forced air circulation ensures frost free chamber and a ±2°C temperature uniformity
- Backup battery keeps controller running for 72 hours for alarm purpose in case of power failure
- Durable and easy-to-clean stainless steel interior
- Lock-able doors for added security
- Built-in USB port
- Remote Alarm
- HCFC-free refrigerant
- Power failure protection, sensor failure protection, high/low temperature, backup battery protection
- Built to meet CDC and VFC guidelines
- Recommended for Covid-19 and other bio specimens, vaccine and medicine storage, great for pharmacies, pharmaceutical factories, hospitals, epidemic prevention stations, and public health centers
Important!
- Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for 24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
- This unit is NOT designed to be used on a mobile platform.
- Unit is preset to 5°C as per CDC guidelines for vaccine storage.
Specifications
|Model
|M14
| Electrical requirements
| 115V (±10%) 60Hz 1-Phase 240W
Door heater: 90W
LED: 3W
|Temperature range
| 2°C to 8°C, with ±2°C uniformity
| Compressor
| Number of compressor: one
Make: Embraco
Refrigerant: R600a
| Chamber
| Dimensions: 22 x 18 x 53" (WxDxH)
Capacity: 13.8 Cu Ft
Lighting: 3 watts low heat emission LED
|Shelf
| Material: powder coated steel
Quantity: 7
|Door
| Glass, heated (90W heater)
|Controller
| USB data export
Backup battery: 48 hours (for controller only)
|Cooling
| Forced air circulation
|Working environment
| - Temperature: 16°C to 32°C (ideal temperature: 18°C to 25°C)
- Humidity: <85% Rh
- Altitude: < 2000 m / 6561 Ft
- Stable, well-ventilated platform with no excessive dust
- Keep freezer at least 12 inches from any walls or ceiling
- Use dedicated power, do not share outlet
- Extension power cable should be less than 10 feet is required
- Freezer and power outlet should be grounded properly
- Avoid direct sunlight, water spill and do NOT use freezer outdoor
- Clean condenser fins and remove frost inside chamber at least once a month
- Important! Do not plug in your unit. Leave your Ai refrigerator or freezer for
24 hours before turning the unit on for the first time.
|Access port
| One, 1" diameter, top right side of refrigerator
|Casters
| 4 + 2 leveling feet
| Unit weight & dimensions
| 256 Lbs
24.5 x 26 x 78.8" (WxDxH)
|Safety
| Power failure protection
Sensor failure protection
High/low temperature alarms
Condenser failure alarm
Backup battery low alarm
Door open alarm
|Warranty
|One year
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1
CSA C22.2
