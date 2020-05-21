Ai 10L Jacket Reactor w/ Explosion-Proof Motor & Controller 220V





What does Explosion Proof mean?

The term explosion proof describes electrical and non-electrical fixtures that can prevent explosions from occurring. An electrical product that is marked explosion proof means that this product has an apparatus enclosed in a case that is capable of withstanding an explosion of a specific gas or vapor that may occur within it. It also has the capability of preventing the ignition of a specified gas or vapor surrounding the enclosure by sparks, flashes, or explosion of the gas or vapor within, and that it operates at such an external temperature that a surrounding flammable atmosphere will not be ignited.



To meet the criteria for the explosion proof rating, an enclosure must be able to contain any explosion originating within its housing and prevent sparks from within its housing from igniting vapors, gases, dust, or fibers in the air surrounding it. Therefore, explosion proof, when referring to electrical enclosures, does not mean that it is able to withstand an exterior explosion. Instead, it is the enclosures ability to prevent an internal spark or explosion from causing a much larger blast.



Ai jacketed reactors with Explosion-Proof motor, controller and power management

Ai R10ex series jacketed glass reactors are designed for synthetic reaction of different types of materials in a controlled temperature and vacuum environment. Each reactor features adjustable stirring speeds and a constant pressure feeding funnel that allows you to add material to the vessel at a uniform and controlled speed. The built-in condenser makes it possible to recover some materials, also at a controlled rate of speed.

Features

PSI peer reviewed to be used in a C1D1 environment.



Thermo insulation jacket with open/close viewing window and top/bottom adjustable drawstrings, specially designed and made for Ai glass jacketed reactors. These jackets will extend chiller life, allow you to go down to a lower temperature, and also cut your utility bill.

Dual jacketed model allows you to draw vacuum from the outer jacket, thus protects your recirculating fluid temperature and gives you best control over your work. It also help prevents frost to form on the outside of the vessel, allowing you to see clearly into your material.



Solvent-resistant PTFE on all sealing components ensures long time durability and operation.

All glassware is hand-made from food grade high borosilicate glass that is heat/cold/corrosion-resistant.

Adjustable stirring rate provides great torque or high speed.

Patented PTFE stirring rod bearing for reliable and quiet operation.

Optional multi-layer stirring blades for optimal reaction results.

Wide range of temperature operations, from -110°F to 400°F.

Large condenser cooling surface for exceptional condensation performance.

Rugged stainless steel reinforced PTFE stirrer with anchored agitator, suitable for a wide range of viscous materials.

Easily visual operation with digital speed and temperature displays.

Heavy duty stainless steel supporting framework with lockable casters for mobility and stability. (whole support and glass vessel shipped pre-assembled)

One year warranty and lifetime US-based parts, service, and support.

Specifications

Model R10ex Electrical requirements

220V 50/60Hz single phase Explosion-proof parts

(Made in USA)

* Explosion-proof motor: 1/3 HP, 250 watts

* Explosion-proof controller and enclosure

* Explosion-proof power connection and cable management

PSI peer reviewed, for use with Ethanol, Pentane, Hexane, Heptane,

Isopropyl Alcohol/Acetone, and Methanol.

Volume Main vessel: 1 0 liters (2.6 gallons)

Fluid jacket: 3 liters (0.8 gallons)

Material Vessel, condenser, feeding funnel and receiving flask: borosilicate glass 3.3

Agitator: 304 stainless steel with PTFE coating

Sealing gaskets: PTFE

Glass vessel temperature range -80°C to +200°C (-112°F to +400°F)

Vacuum & pressure

Ultimate vacuum: < 700 Torrs

Display: mechanical vacuum gauge

Maximum fluid jacket pressure: 4.4 psi or 0.03 MPa

Weight and dimensions Unit: 18 x 26 x 78" (WxDxH fully setup)

Drain port ground clearance: 13"

Shipping: 26 x 67 x 26" (WxDxH), 240 lbs

Warranty One year

Your safety is important to us! Please use caution when operating. Users of glass reaction equipment must take all necessary precautions to avoid contact with rotating parts, particularly entanglement of loose clothing, hair, necklaces, or other jewelry. Under these circumstances, the winding action of the rotating parts can draw the user(s) into the apparatus, resulting in breakage of glassware, burns, and/or chemical exposure. Extra caution must also be taken when operating with air-reactive materials, especially under vacuum. A leak can draw air into the apparatus and cause a violent reaction to occur.







