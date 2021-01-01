Ai 10.25x10.25" Cold Pad with -25°C to -15°C Rechargeable PCM
- Item #: PCM-25C
The Ai cold pad with -25°C to -15°C rechargeable Phase Change Material (PCM) is used to safely ship products with unique temperature constraints, like the Covid-19 vaccines. Dimensions: 10.25 x 10.25 x 0.75" (LxWxH).
Recommended SOP for Ai 2-8°C and -25°C thermal shipping box with PCM cold pads
- Charging your PCM cold pads
- 2-8C: leave your PCM in a -18C freezer for 24 hours. Place PCM sideway, NOT upright, and leave 1 inch space between each PCM
- -25C: leave your PCM in a -40C freezer for 24 hours. Place PCM sideway, NOT upright, and leave 1 inch space between each PCM
- PCM is fully charged once the thermal fluid inside becomes solid
- After removing from the freezer, leave PCM in room temperature for 15 minutes before use
- Place one PCM in the bottom of the box, and then four PCM's alongside the inner walls of the box
- Place your load into the box (empty space inside PCM will not affect duration)
- Place your thermal data logger sensor, if required
- Place the 6th PCM on top of your load
- Close the VIP insulated cover and make sure it is tight
- After 72 hours, replace all six PCM with new charged PCM
Related Items
Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review