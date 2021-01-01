Ai 10.25x10.25" Cold Pad with 2-8°C Rechargeable PCM

The Ai cold pad with 2-8°C rechargeable Phase Change Material (PCM) is used to safely ship products with unique temperature constraints, like the Covid-19 vaccines. Dimensions: 10.25 x 10.25 x 0.75" (LxWxH).


Recommended SOP for Ai 2-8°C and -25°C thermal shipping box with PCM cold pads

  • Charging your PCM cold pads
    • 2-8C: leave your PCM in a -18C freezer for 24 hours. Place PCM sideway, NOT upright, and leave 1 inch space between each PCM
    • -25C: leave your PCM in a -40C freezer for 24 hours. Place PCM sideway, NOT upright, and leave 1 inch space between each PCM
  • PCM is fully charged once the thermal fluid inside becomes solid
  • After removing from the freezer, leave PCM in room temperature for 15 minutes before use
  • Place one PCM in the bottom of the box, and then four PCM's alongside the inner walls of the box
  • Place your load into the box (empty space inside PCM will not affect duration)
  • Place your thermal data logger sensor, if required
  • Place the 6th PCM on top of your load
  • Close the VIP insulated cover and make sure it is tight
  • After 72 hours, replace all six PCM with new charged PCM

 

