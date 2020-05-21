Ai 100°C 7L Capacity SST Compact Heated Recirculator 220V

The Ai H100 series heated recirculators offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while the 2nd generation PID controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control.



Features

ETL tested to UL and CSA standards



Powerful 2,500 watts heater

All stainless steel finish



Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute

2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller



ANSI standard a ll stainless steel reservoir

All steel construction for durability

Small footprint saves valuable lab space

Connection tubing included

Recommended for 2L to 10L distillation systems





7" TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLER

Specifications

Model H100-7 Temperature range Ambient to 100°C (No load)

Electrical requirements

110V 60Hz 1-Phase 2,600 watts

Heating capacity 2,500 watts Recirculating pump Pumping speed: 20 liters per minute, adjustable

Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters

Reservoir

Dimensions: 9.5 x 12 x 7.5" (WxDxH)

Material: Type 304 stainless steel

Capacity: 7 liters or 1.9 gallons

Chilling fluid connection: 3/8" hose barb x 2

Chilling fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve Temperature controller Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled

Display: 7" touch screen

Display unit: Celsius °C

Temperature step: 0.1°C

Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C

Temperature range: Ambient to 100°C

Working environment -15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity Built-in swivel casters No

Unit/shipping dimensions

12.5 x 16.5 x 20" / 17 x 20 x 22" (WxDxH)

Unit/shipping weight 30 Lbs / 36 Lbs

Safety Short circuit and ground protection

Over-current protection

Over-temperature protection

Upper/lower temperature alarm protection

Warranty One year Compliance UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016

CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3



Standard package