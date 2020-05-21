Ai 100°C 7L Capacity SST Compact Heated Recirculator 220V

Ai 100°C 7L Capacity SST Compact Heated Recirculator 220V
Click To Enlarge
  • Item #: H100-7.220
  * Marked fields are required.
Qty*
Price $1,190.00

The Ai H100 series heated recirculators offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while the 2nd generation PID controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control.

Features

  • ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
  • Powerful 2,500 watts heater
  • All stainless steel finish
  • Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute
  • 2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller
  • ANSI standard all stainless steel reservoir
  • All steel construction for durability
  • Small footprint saves valuable lab space
  • Connection tubing included
  • Recommended for 2L to 10L distillation systems

 

 

 

 

 

7" TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLER

 

 

 

 

 

Specifications

 Model  H100-7
 Temperature range  Ambient to 100°C (No load)
 Electrical requirements
  110V 60Hz 1-Phase 2,600 watts
 Heating capacity  2,500 watts
 Recirculating pump  Pumping speed: 20 liters per minute, adjustable
 Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters
 Reservoir
  Dimensions: 9.5 x 12 x 7.5" (WxDxH)
 Material: Type 304 stainless steel
 Capacity: 7 liters or 1.9 gallons
 Chilling fluid connection: 3/8" hose barb x 2
 Chilling fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve
 Temperature controller  Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled
 Display: 7" touch screen
 Display unit: Celsius °C
 Temperature step: 0.1°C
 Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C
 Temperature range: Ambient to 100°C
 Working environment  -15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity
 Built-in swivel casters  No
 Unit/shipping dimensions 
 12.5 x 16.5 x 20" / 17 x 20 x 22" (WxDxH)
 Unit/shipping weight  30 Lbs / 36 Lbs
 Safety  Short circuit and ground protection
 Over-current protection
 Over-temperature protection
 Upper/lower temperature alarm protection
 Warranty  One year
 Compliance  UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
 CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3


Standard package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Ai H100-7 100°C 7L heated recirculator
 1 pc

 3/8" tubing (10 ft)
 1 pc
  
 User's manual 1 pc

Related Items

Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review