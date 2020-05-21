Ai 100°C 7L Capacity SST Compact Heated Recirculator 220V
- Item #: H100-7.220
The Ai H100 series heated recirculators offer outstanding performance and high reliability as well as quiet operation and ease-of-use. Powerful force/suction pump provides constant flow rates, while the 2nd generation PID controller gives you the ideal solution when you need precise temperature control.
Features
- ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
- Powerful 2,500 watts heater
- All stainless steel finish
- Adjustable pumping speed up to 20 liters per minute
- 2nd generation 7" TFT touch screen controller
- ANSI standard all stainless steel reservoir
- All steel construction for durability
- Small footprint saves valuable lab space
- Connection tubing included
- Recommended for 2L to 10L distillation systems
7" TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLER
Specifications
|Model
|H100-7
|Temperature range
| Ambient to 100°C (No load)
| Electrical requirements
| 110V 60Hz 1-Phase 2,600 watts
|Heating capacity
|2,500 watts
|Recirculating pump
| Pumping speed: 20 liters per minute, adjustable
Maximum head: 16 feet or 5 meters
| Reservoir
| Dimensions: 9.5 x 12 x 7.5" (WxDxH)
Material: Type 304 stainless steel
Capacity: 7 liters or 1.9 gallons
Chilling fluid connection: 3/8" hose barb x 2
Chilling fluid drain port: 3/8" hose barb with on/off valve
|Temperature controller
| Type: Digital microprocessor PID controlled
Display: 7" touch screen
Display unit: Celsius °C
Temperature step: 0.1°C
Temperature accuracy: +/- 2°C
Temperature range: Ambient to 100°C
|Working environment
|-15°C/5°F to 25°C/77°F, at <66% humidity
|Built-in swivel casters
| No
| Unit/shipping dimensions
| 12.5 x 16.5 x 20" / 17 x 20 x 22" (WxDxH)
|Unit/shipping weight
| 30 Lbs / 36 Lbs
|Safety
| Short circuit and ground protection
Over-current protection
Over-temperature protection
Upper/lower temperature alarm protection
|Warranty
|One year
|Compliance
| UL 61010-1 :2012 Ed.3+R:29Apr2016
CSA C22.2#61010-1 :2012 Ed.3
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai H100-7 100°C 7L heated recirculator
|1 pc
|
| 3/8" tubing (10 ft)
|1 pc
|User's manual
|1 pc
|
