Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS Turbo Pump Package
The Innovative Agilent's TwisTorr FS Family

 

Agilent TwisTorr 74/84 FS Series

 

The Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS is a small, 70 L/s turbo pump for research and development, UHV systems, nuclear research, and electron microscopy. It delivers high vacuum performance thanks to the synergy between turbo technology and innovative TwisTorr drag stages.

Its floating suspension enables low vibration and noise level, making it compatible with sensitive instrumentation and work environments. Unique cantilever suspension ensures no magnetic interferences with your application and no hydrocarbon contamination.

Features

  • High compression ratios for light gases and hydrocarbon free design, enabling low base pressure
  • Remote controller allows operation from 100 m away
  • High foreline tolerance allows smaller foreline pumps, reducing cost and footprint
  • Low vibration and noise levels - 41 dB(A), for a comfortable working environment and operation in sensitive experiments
  • Maintenance-free bearings for zero operating cost
  • Compact size and installation in any position allows easy integration
  • Gauge reading capability for system pressure monitoring
  • Ready for wireless control via Vacuum Link app for pump operation on the go
  • Radiation and magnetic field-proof design with no embedded electronics allows operation in demanding magnetic field and
  • radiation environments
  • Low electromagnetic emission guarantees no interference with application process

 

Turbo Pump Frequently Asked Questions

Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS Turbo Pump User's Manual Download

  

 

 

 

The Agilent TwisTorr 74 AG rack controller is a remote control unit for the TwistTorr 74 FS turbo pump. This drive unit adapts speed and power as required by gas flow, gas type, pressures, and other factors such as cooling. The controller can read active gauges and remotely control accessories such as vent valves and the air cooling fan from 100 m away.

Features

  • Ready for Vacuum Link app for full pump control with your mobile phone
  • Active gauge reading facilitates system pressure monitoring
  • Pump cables extensible up to 100 m long for mounting remote controller
  • RS232/RS485/Profibus communication protocols for easy integration
  • Analog I/O for accurate control of the pump
  • A-plus remote-control software for pump control and logging of system parameters (e.g., pressure)
  • Rack-mounted design for easy integration
  • Vent valve and cooling fan driving to get full vacuum system control
  • Universal voltage (100–240 V) for worldwide operation

Agilent TwisTorr 74FS AG Rack Controller User's Manual Download

 

 

 

 

Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 1 - Pump Overview

  

Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 2 - Installation

 

Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 3 - Startup

 

Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 4 - Normal Operation

 

Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 5 - Venting and Shutdown

 

Agilent TwisTorr 74 Turbo Pump Package

 Part description

 Quantity

Part image
 Agilent TwisTorr 74 turbo pump (X3502-64171)
 1 pc

 Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS AG rack controller (X3508-64301)
 1 pc
 Agilent FRG-700 Pirani inverted magnetron gauge (FRG700KF25) 1 pc
 Agilent small TMP air cooling kit with 0.5m cable (9699290)
 1 pc
 Agilent small TMP  air cooling kit ext cable (5m) 1 pc 9699940
 Agilent inlet screen DN 40 1 pc 9699309
 Agilent mains cable NEMA plug 3m long (V551/701) 1 pc 9699958
 Agilent full range gauge interface cable  1 pc 9699960M001

 

