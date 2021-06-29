Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS Turbo Pump Package

The Innovative Agilent's TwisTorr FS Family



Agilent TwisTorr 74/84 FS Series

The Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS is a small, 70 L/s turbo pump for research and development, UHV systems, nuclear research, and electron microscopy. It delivers high vacuum performance thanks to the synergy between turbo technology and innovative TwisTorr drag stages.



Its floating suspension enables low vibration and noise level, making it compatible with sensitive instrumentation and work environments. Unique cantilever suspension ensures no magnetic interferences with your application and no hydrocarbon contamination.

Features

High compression ratios for light gases and hydrocarbon free design, enabling low base pressure

Remote controller allows operation from 100 m away

High foreline tolerance allows smaller foreline pumps, reducing cost and footprint

Low vibration and noise levels - 41 dB(A), for a comfortable working environment and operation in sensitive experiments

Maintenance-free bearings for zero operating cost

Compact size and installation in any position allows easy integration

Gauge reading capability for system pressure monitoring

Ready for wireless control via Vacuum Link app for pump operation on the go

Radiation and magnetic field-proof design with no embedded electronics allows operation in demanding magnetic field and



radiation environments

Low electromagnetic emission guarantees no interference with application process

Turbo Pump Frequently Asked Questions

Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS Turbo Pump User's Manual Download

