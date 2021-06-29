Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS Turbo Pump Package
The Innovative Agilent's TwisTorr FS Family
Agilent TwisTorr 74/84 FS Series
The Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS is a small, 70 L/s turbo pump for research and development, UHV systems, nuclear research, and electron microscopy. It delivers high vacuum performance thanks to the synergy between turbo technology and innovative TwisTorr drag stages.
Its floating suspension enables low vibration and noise level, making it compatible with sensitive instrumentation and work environments. Unique cantilever suspension ensures no magnetic interferences with your application and no hydrocarbon contamination.
Features
- High compression ratios for light gases and hydrocarbon free design, enabling low base pressure
- Remote controller allows operation from 100 m away
- High foreline tolerance allows smaller foreline pumps, reducing cost and footprint
- Low vibration and noise levels - 41 dB(A), for a comfortable working environment and operation in sensitive experiments
- Maintenance-free bearings for zero operating cost
- Compact size and installation in any position allows easy integration
- Gauge reading capability for system pressure monitoring
- Ready for wireless control via Vacuum Link app for pump operation on the go
- Radiation and magnetic field-proof design with no embedded electronics allows operation in demanding magnetic field and
- radiation environments
- Low electromagnetic emission guarantees no interference with application process
Turbo Pump Frequently Asked Questions
Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS Turbo Pump User's Manual Download
The Agilent TwisTorr 74 AG rack controller is a remote control unit for the TwistTorr 74 FS turbo pump. This drive unit adapts speed and power as required by gas flow, gas type, pressures, and other factors such as cooling. The controller can read active gauges and remotely control accessories such as vent valves and the air cooling fan from 100 m away.
Features
- Ready for Vacuum Link app for full pump control with your mobile phone
- Active gauge reading facilitates system pressure monitoring
- Pump cables extensible up to 100 m long for mounting remote controller
- RS232/RS485/Profibus communication protocols for easy integration
- Analog I/O for accurate control of the pump
- A-plus remote-control software for pump control and logging of system parameters (e.g., pressure)
- Rack-mounted design for easy integration
- Vent valve and cooling fan driving to get full vacuum system control
- Universal voltage (100–240 V) for worldwide operation
Agilent TwisTorr 74FS AG Rack Controller User's Manual Download
Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 1 - Pump Overview
Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 2 - Installation
Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 3 - Startup
Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 4 - Normal Operation
Agilent Turbo Pump Care and Use 101 - Part 5 - Venting and Shutdown
Agilent TwisTorr 74 Turbo Pump Package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Agilent TwisTorr 74 turbo pump (X3502-64171)
|1 pc
|
| Agilent TwisTorr 74 FS AG rack controller (X3508-64301)
|1 pc
|Agilent FRG-700 Pirani inverted magnetron gauge (FRG700KF25)
|1 pc
| Agilent small TMP air cooling kit with 0.5m cable (9699290)
|1 pc
|Agilent small TMP air cooling kit ext cable (5m)
|1 pc
|9699940
|Agilent inlet screen DN 40
|1 pc
|9699309
|Agilent mains cable NEMA plug 3m long (V551/701)
|1 pc
|9699958
|Agilent full range gauge interface cable
|1 pc
|9699960M001