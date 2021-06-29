46.2 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump

LiquidPro LP46 series Air Powered Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps provide a maximum flow rate of 49 gallons per minute. Pumps are available in aluminum, stainless steel (316), cast iron, polypropylene, and Kynar construction, with a wide variety of diaphragm materials.

Recommended for Ai 100L and 200L stainless steel reactors.



