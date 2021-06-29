46.2 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump

46.2 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump
  • Item #: LP46
LiquidPro LP46 series Air Powered Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps provide a maximum flow rate of 49 gallons per minute. Pumps are available in aluminum, stainless steel (316), cast iron, polypropylene, and Kynar construction, with a wide variety of diaphragm materials.

Recommended for Ai 100L and 200L stainless steel reactors.

 

Specifications

 Model
  LP46
 Max flow rate
  46.2 gallon per minute (gpm), or 175 liter per minute
 Liquid inlet/outlet
  1" female NPT
 Max liquid temperature
  212°C
 Max solid
  3/16 inch
 Air inlet
  3/8" female NPT
 Air exhaust  3/4" female NPT
 Air motor material
  Aluminum
 Body material
  316 grade stainless steel
 Elastomer material
  EPDM (not suitable for use with heptane, ethanol or denatured isopropanol)
 Pump dimensions
  8.3 x 11 x 15" (WxDxH)
 Recommended for
  100L or 200L stainless steel reactors
 
 

