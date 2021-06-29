46.2 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump
- Item #: LP46
LiquidPro LP46 series Air Powered Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps provide a maximum flow rate of 49 gallons per minute. Pumps are available in aluminum, stainless steel (316), cast iron, polypropylene, and Kynar construction, with a wide variety of diaphragm materials.
Recommended for Ai 100L and 200L stainless steel reactors.
Specifications
| Model
| LP46
| Max flow rate
| 46.2 gallon per minute (gpm), or 175 liter per minute
| Liquid inlet/outlet
| 1" female NPT
| Max liquid temperature
| 212°C
| Max solid
| 3/16 inch
| Air inlet
| 3/8" female NPT
|Air exhaust
|3/4" female NPT
| Air motor material
|Aluminum
| Body material
| 316 grade stainless steel
| Elastomer material
| EPDM (not suitable for use with heptane, ethanol or denatured isopropanol)
| Pump dimensions
| 8.3 x 11 x 15" (WxDxH)
| Recommended for
|100L or 200L stainless steel reactors
