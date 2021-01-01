-40°C and -100°C WiFi Vaccine Digital Data Logger





Uses existing WiFi so you never have to remove from installed location. Readings stored in cloud for easy access. Alarms, min/- max, with accredited calibration certiﬁcate meets all VFC/CDC requirements for digital data loggers (DDL).

Access your critical temperature data from anywhere in the world with our new WiFi Loggers. Use your existing WiFi router network with no additional gateways or repeaters, to transmit and view temperature readings of your valuable vaccines. Each logger comes with a 2-point Accredited UKAS calibration certiﬁcate to certify its accuracy. Temperature probes are buﬀered in food-safe glycol for stability.



Features



Designed for vaccine storage in fridges or freezers

VFC/CDC Compliant

Accuracy to (±0.5°C) ±0.9°F

Wireless connectivity using existing WiFi network Includes Accredited UKAS calibration certiﬁcate Buﬀered temperature probes for stable readings

Email, text, and mobile alerts when alarm limits exceeded Access temperature data worldwide via internet Programmable high/low alarm

On display min/max temperatures User friendly, simple setup

No cradles, gateways, or cloud storage fees Resolution of 0.1 °C/°F

View, print time/temperature graphs, export to Excel, from software





Specifications

Temperature range

-40°C to +70°C or -100°C to +250°C

Resolution

0.1°C or °F

Accuracy ±0.5°C

Memory

18000 or 2 x 9000 readings

Sample rate

6 seconds to 330 minutes

WiFi radio

802.11 b/g/n (2.4 Ghz)

Battery life

2 x 1.5V AA, approx. 12 months

Probe dimensions

1/8" diameter x 4 1/4" L with 3 ft cable

Display 2 LEDs / LCD

Others Alarm for out of range, low-battery indicator, current temperature display,

min./max display, 30 minutes min. logging interval Weight and dimensions 5.8 oz, 1.2 x 2.9 x 3.8" Certificate Includes NIST-Traceable calibration certificate





Kit includes



WiFi data logger with probe



Data cable

Wall bracket/stand

Food-grade Glycol bottle

Calibration certificate







