-40°C and -100°C WiFi Vaccine Digital Data Logger
- Item #: Data-logger-xx
Uses existing WiFi so you never have to remove from installed location. Readings stored in cloud for easy access. Alarms, min/- max, with accredited calibration certiﬁcate meets all VFC/CDC requirements for digital data loggers (DDL).
Access your critical temperature data from anywhere in the world with our new WiFi Loggers. Use your existing WiFi router network with no additional gateways or repeaters, to transmit and view temperature readings of your valuable vaccines. Each logger comes with a 2-point Accredited UKAS calibration certiﬁcate to certify its accuracy. Temperature probes are buﬀered in food-safe glycol for stability.
Features
- Designed for vaccine storage in fridges or freezers
- VFC/CDC Compliant
- Accuracy to (±0.5°C) ±0.9°F
- Wireless connectivity using existing WiFi network Includes Accredited UKAS calibration certiﬁcate Buﬀered temperature probes for stable readings
- Email, text, and mobile alerts when alarm limits exceeded Access temperature data worldwide via internet Programmable high/low alarm
- On display min/max temperatures User friendly, simple setup
- No cradles, gateways, or cloud storage fees Resolution of 0.1 °C/°F
- View, print time/temperature graphs, export to Excel, from software
Specifications
| Temperature range
| -40°C to +70°C or -100°C to +250°C
| Resolution
| 0.1°C or °F
|Accuracy
|
±0.5°C
| Memory
| 18000 or 2 x 9000 readings
| Sample rate
| 6 seconds to 330 minutes
| WiFi radio
| 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 Ghz)
| Battery life
| 2 x 1.5V AA, approx. 12 months
| Probe dimensions
| 1/8" diameter x 4 1/4" L with 3 ft cable
|Display
| 2 LEDs / LCD
|Others
| Alarm for out of range, low-battery indicator, current temperature display,
min./max display, 30 minutes min. logging interval
|Weight and dimensions
|5.8 oz, 1.2 x 2.9 x 3.8"
|Certificate
|Includes NIST-Traceable calibration certificate
Kit includes
- WiFi data logger with probe
- Data cable
- Wall bracket/stand
- Food-grade Glycol bottle
- Calibration certificate
Related Items
Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review