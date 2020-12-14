250C 26 Shelf Max 16 CF 5 Sided Heating Vacuum Oven 220V ETL
- Item #: AT160x-UL
SST (stainless steel) tubing refers to internal tubing and compression. external tubing not included. Oven comes standard with 13 shelves. This unit only comes in 220V 50/60Hz.
Introducing the new Ai 250°C max. 26-shelf capacity, 5-sided wall-heating, 16 cu ft vacuum oven, one of the biggest 250°C vacuum ovens on the market! Comes standard with secondary over-temp protection dial, stainless steel tubing, stainless steel vacuum & vent valve, oil-filled vacuum gauge, and 2-year warranty.
Every one of our vacuum ovens goes through a 2-time 24-hour vacuum leak test, and is quality controlled in New Jersey or Nevada before leaving our warehouses.
- ETL tested to UL and CSA standards.
- Dual door handles with tension-adjustable latches for exceptional vacuum sealing.
- New KF25 inlet filter keeps your oven clean at all time (included with oven purchase).
- All stainless steel internal tubing provides higher ultimate vacuum, holds vacuum 10 times longer, and require minimum maintenance.
- Oil-filled mechanical vacuum gauge provides more accurate reading, longer gauge life and minimizes shipping damage.
- All stainless steel vacuum and vent valves gives you cleaner connection, more accurate control and long term durability.
- 4th gen low proportional gain temperature controllers keep your oven temperature within +/- 1°F accuracy, in either °F or °C.
- Best choice for the curing and converting of oil extracts. With deep vacuum level, they can operate at temperatures which allow the degassing/purging process to occur rapidly, thus increase productivity and allow for the production of superior quality products with minimal processing time.
- Dual layer observation window with 3/4" tempered safety glass.
- 3" thermal insulation prevents heat loss and minimizes the enclosure's outer surface temperature.
- Easy-to-clean stainless steel interior for exceptional durability and ease of maintenance.
- A vacuum environment lowers the boiling point (great for processing heat sensitive materials) and reduces drying time for materials like paste or powder which cannot otherwise be easily dried.
- Built-in alarm alerts you when oven has been shut down by safety circuitry due to out-of-range temperature.
- Built-in swivel casters with leveling feet.
- For improved temperature tracking, run the auto-tune procedure as outlined in the manual.
- All ovens shipped from our New Jersey or Nevada location for quick delivery.
- 2-year warranty and lifetime US-based parts and service support.
- Guaranteed US based phone and email assistance within 30 minutes from our engineers.
IMPORTANT! NEVER LEAVE YOUR OVEN UNATTENDED WHILE OPERATING. Across International is not responsible for any loss of material inside of the oven.
Vacuum oven specifications
| Electrical requirements
| 220V +/-10% 50/60Hz 1-PH 21A, 6,000 watts
| Chamber
| Size: 25.6 x 30 x 35.5"
Material: Stainless steel
Capacity: 16 cubic feet
|Heater
| Layout: 5-sided heating
Total wattage: 6,000W
Distribution: left 860W x 2, right 860W x 2, top 400W, bottom 840W, back 330W x 4
|Temperature control
| Controller: low proportional gain, microcomputer PID controlled with LCD display
Range: ambient to 250°C (480°F)
Display units: Fahrenheit or Celsius
Uniformity: ± 7% of setpoint
Dwelling timer range: 1 to 9999 minutes
| Vacuum
| Ultimate vacuum level: better than 500 microns/millitorrs
(may vary based on your altitude, click here to learn more)
Mechanical gauge range: 0 to 30 inch mercury
Vacuum port: KF25 flange x 1
Vent port: KF25 flange x 1
Vacuum pump: Sold separately
|Weight
| Unit: 800 Lbs, shipping: 1200 Lbs
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
| Unit: 44 x 38 x 51.5"
Shipping: 50 x 45 x 60"
| Shelves
| Shelf size: 25 x 30" (WxDxH)
Material: aluminum
Style: pan-shape
Capacity: 26 shelves max.
Comes standard with oven purchase: 13 shelves
Total area with 26 shelves: 89 sq ft or 12,857 sq inch
Distance between the most adjacent shelves: 1.25 inches
|Door gasket material
| Silicone or Viton
|Observation window
|1/2" tempered safety glass
| Safety
| Built-in circuit breaker
Overheat shutoff protection
Secondary over-temp protection dial
|In-door lights
| White LED (pre-installed)
|Compliance
|ETL tested to UL and CSA standards
|Warranty
|2 years
Standard package
|
Part description
|
Quantity
|
Part image
| Ai 16 cu ft 250C max. vacuum oven
|1 pc
|
|KF25 quick clamp and centering ring
|2 sets
|Aluminum pan shelf
|13 pcs
|Inlet filter with KF25 connection
|1 pc
|L6-30P 230V plug (installed)
|1 pc
|User's manual
|1 pc
|