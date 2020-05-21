2 Ft Class II Type A2 Biosafety Cabinet with Detachable Stand

Our biosafety cabinet is a critical need product intended to serve special needs markets. Stricly MSRP pricing only applies.

A biosafety cabinet, also called a biological safety cabinet or microbiological safety cabinet—is an enclosed, ventilated laboratory workspace for safely working with materials contaminated with (or potentially contaminated with) pathogens requiring a defined biosafety level.



The primary purpose of a BSC is to serve as a means to protect the laboratory worker and the surrounding environment from pathogens. All exhaust air is HEPA-filtered as it exits the biosafety cabinet, removing harmful bacteria and viruses. This is in contrast to a laminar flow clean bench, which blows unfiltered exhaust air towards the user and is not safe for work with pathogenic agents. Neither are most BSCs safe for use as fume hoods. Likewise, a fume hood fails to provide the environmental protection that HEPA filtration in a BSC would provide. However, most classes of BSCs have a secondary purpose to maintain the sterility of materials inside (the "product").



Class I cabinets provide personnel and environmental protection but no product protection. In fact, the inward flow of air can contribute to contamination of samples. Inward airflow is maintained at a minimum velocity of 75 ft/min(0.38 m/s). These BSCs are commonly used to enclose specific equipment (e.g. centrifuges) or procedures (e.g. aerating cultures) that potentially generate aerosols. BSCs of this class are either ducted (connected to the building exhaust system) or unducted (recirculating filtered exhaust back into the laboratory.



Class II cabinets provide both kinds of protection (of the samples and of the environment) since makeup air is also HEPA-filtered. There are five types: Type A1 (formerly A), Type A2 (formerly A/B3), Type B1, Type B2 and Type C1. Each type's requirements are defined by NSF International Standard 49, which in 2002 reclassified A/B3 cabinets (classified under the latter type if connected to an exhaust duct) as Type A2, and added the Type C1 in the 2016 standard. About 90% of all biosafety cabinets installed are Type A2 cabinets.



Ai 2 Ft Class II Type A2 biosafety cabinet features Great for COVID-19 specimen handling



Motorized front glass viewing window

Dual HEPA filters

Large LCD display

Filter life indicator

Easy-to-clean stainless steel chamber

Auto start and stop function (e.g. UV lights)

Automatic flow speed adjustment

Mobile base stand can be removed if user prefers to place it on a table top

Attention! Steps before and after using a BSC. Step 1: Fully close the front glass panel, turn on UV light for 30 minutes (you can use the timer setting). Users should leave the room during this disinfection period.



Step 2: Raise the glass panel to recommended opening height, turn on air circulation for 10 minutes.

After operation is done, fully close the glass panel and turn on UV light for another 30 minutes for decontamination.



IMPORTANT GUIDELINES USING A BSC

No flammable and explosive substances (Building up of flammable material may cause an internal fire or explosion)

No volatile chemicals (May cause damage to HEPA filters to the point where it allows particles to leak through)

No toxic chemicals or materials (May reach room occupants)

No open flame (Will disrupts air flow patterns)

Minimal use (10mL or less) of decontaminant, such as 70% isopropyl or ethyl alcohol is allowed.

We recommend using the following for disinfecting the surfaces of a BSC, depending on the agent to be controlled: Sodium hypochlorite (bleach), Ilodophors (Wescodyne), Phenolics (Hilphene, Vespene) and Quaternary ammonium compounds (Conflikt, EndbacII)

If gaseous, vaporized or aerosolized chemicals must be generated in a BSC, you should assure yourself that the quantity being generated will NOT cause a flammable or toxic risk.



Specifications

Model BC-2F Electrical requirements

110V 60Hz 1-Phase 200 watts

Chamber





Dimensions: 24 x 20 x 21.5" (WxDxH)

Material: 304 stainless steel

Power outlet with cover: two, < 300 watts

Maximum load: 50 Lbs

Chamber working surface height with stand: 29.5"

Lights LED lights: 8W x 2, > 1000 Lux

UV lights: 15W (Germicidal UV lamp, emission 253.7 nanometers).

* UV lights available only when the front glass panel is fully closed.

* Recommended replacement interval: 600 hours

Air flow

Volume

Inflow: 345 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute)

Downflow: 500 CFM

Exhaust: 345 CFM

Speed

Inflow: 60-70 FPM (Feet per Minute)

Downflow: 100-110 FPM

* 70% recirulated internally, 30% discharged from top vent

* Air circulation available only when front glass panel is open

HEPA (High-Efficiency

Particulate Air) filter

Two, with 99.999% efficiency at 0.3 μm diameter

Filter life indicator on controller Front safety panel

Material: tempered safety glass (thickness > 5mm), dual-layer, laminated, UV blocking

Recommended opening height: 8"

Maximum opening height: 15"

Material Chamber: 304 stainless steel

Main body: powder coated steel Controller LCD screen with soft touch buttons and remote control

Noise < 58 dB(A) Unit weight/dimensions

220 Lbs

With stand: 27.5 x 25.25 x 74" (WxDxH)

Without stand: 27.5 x 25.25 x 48.5" (WxDxH)

Shipping weight/dimensions 280 Lbs

34 x 31.5 x 57" (WxDxH) Safety Abnormal airflow alarm

Filter replacement alarm

Front glass panel unsafe height

Warranty One year



