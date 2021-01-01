13.5 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump

13.5 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump
  • Item #: LP14
LiquidPro LP14 series Air Powered Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps provide a maximum flow rate of 13.5 gallons per minute. Pumps are available in aluminum, stainless steel (316), Kynar® (PVDF), groundable acetal, and polypropylene construction, with a wide variety of diaphragm materials.

Recommended for Ai 100L stainless steel reactors.
 

Specifications

 Model
  LP14
 Max flow rate
  13.5 gallon per minute (gpm), or 51 liter per minuute
 Liquid inlet/outlet
  1/2" female NPT
 Max liquid temperature
  180°C
 Max solid
  1/32 inch
 Air inlet
  1/4" female NPT
 Air exhaust  3/8" female NPT
 Air motor material
  Aluminum
 Body material
  316 grade stainless steel
 Elastomer material
  EPDM (not suitable for use with heptane, ethanol or denatured isopropanol)
 Pump dimensions
  5.7 x 8.3 x 9.7" (WxDxH)
 Recommended for
  100L stainless steel reactors

 
 

