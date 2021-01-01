13.5 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump

LiquidPro LP14 series Air Powered Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps provide a maximum flow rate of 13.5 gallons per minute. Pumps are available in aluminum, stainless steel (316), Kynar® (PVDF), groundable acetal, and polypropylene construction, with a wide variety of diaphragm materials.

Recommended for Ai 100L stainless steel reactors.



