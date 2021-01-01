13.5 gpm Air Powered Double Diaphragm Liquid Pump
- Item #: LP14
LiquidPro LP14 series Air Powered Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps provide a maximum flow rate of 13.5 gallons per minute. Pumps are available in aluminum, stainless steel (316), Kynar® (PVDF), groundable acetal, and polypropylene construction, with a wide variety of diaphragm materials.
Recommended for Ai 100L stainless steel reactors.
Specifications
| Model
| LP14
| Max flow rate
| 13.5 gallon per minute (gpm), or 51 liter per minuute
| Liquid inlet/outlet
| 1/2" female NPT
| Max liquid temperature
| 180°C
| Max solid
| 1/32 inch
| Air inlet
| 1/4" female NPT
|Air exhaust
|3/8" female NPT
| Air motor material
|Aluminum
| Body material
| 316 grade stainless steel
| Elastomer material
| EPDM (not suitable for use with heptane, ethanol or denatured isopropanol)
| Pump dimensions
| 5.7 x 8.3 x 9.7" (WxDxH)
| Recommended for
|100L stainless steel reactors
Related Items
Reviews (0) Write a Review
No Reviews. Write a Review