100C UL Certified 16 CF Vacuum Oven w/ 6 Shelves 220V - Refurb.

Refurbished units include showroom units, and units that have been slightly used or with minor shipping damage. All refurbished units have been cleaned and tested to Ai standards before leaving our doors and carry a 3-month Ai warranty.

* SST (stainless steel) tubing refers to internal tubing and compression. external tubing not included.





Introducing the new Across International UL certified 16 cu ft vacuum ovens, this certification is required by many municipalities, and it also provides a higher standard of equipment safety and lifespan. Also come standard is the secondary over-temp protection dial, 2.5X larger internal tubing for a quicker vacuum purge and release, and a secondary door handle to provide a better sealing on the door gasket. Come in 110V or 220V and backed by our 2-year warranty.



The AT160 series digital vacuum oven features a gigantic 16 cubic feet easy-to-clean stainless steel chamber with a large 3/4" tempered glass safety window. With our new internal shelf heating technology, each shelf in these ovens has its own heater, in-shelf temperature sensor and temperature controller, together with great thermal-conductive aluminum and our new low proportional controller technologies, the result is perfect uniformity, accurate temperature, super-fast heating rates, minimum heat loss/exterior temperature and very low power consumption.



Every one of our vacuum ovens goes through a 2-time 24-hour vacuum leak test, and is quality controlled in New Jersey or Nevada before leaving our warehouses.

Features UL certified

KF25 inlet filter keeps your oven clean at all time (included with oven purchase).

Six well thermo-conductive aluminum heated shelves with individual in-shelf temperature sensor, heater and digital temperature controller.

All stainless steel internal vacuum tubing and compression fittings that holds vacuum 10 times longer and deeper than with rubber tubing. They also provide you the most sanitary working environment, while last for decades without maintenance.

Oil-filled mechanical vacuum gauge ensures the most accurate and stable measurements.

Built-in secondary over-temp dial for added protection.

Adjustable vacuum and vent port with needle valves gives you control over vacuum and vent rates, while also largely enhanced durability.

4th gen low proportional gain temperature controller keeps your oven temperature accurate.

Built-in white LED lights



Best choice for the curing and converting of oil extracts. With deep vacuum level, they can operate at temperatures which allow the degassing/purging process to occur rapidly, thus increase productivity and allow for the production of superior quality products with minimal processing time.

Dual layer observation window with 3/4" tempered safety glass.

Easy-to-clean stainless steel interior for exceptional durability and ease of maintenance.

A vacuum environment lowers the boiling point (great for processing heat sensitive materials) and reduces drying time for materials like paste or powder which cannot otherwise be easily dried.

Built-in alarm alerts you when oven has been shut down by safety circuitry due to out of range temperature.

Built-in station-able swivel casters with locks for ultra-portability.

All ovens shipped from our Nevada or New Jersey locations for quick delivery, and come with one year warranty and lifetime US-based parts and service support.

Guaranteed US based phone and email assistance within 30 minutes from our engineers. Manufactured in accordance with

UL 61010-1

CSA C22.2



ISO 9001:2000

ISO 12100-1:2003, ISO 12100-2:2003

EN1050:1996, EN294:1992, EN60204-1:2006

CE IMPORTANT! NEVER LEAVE YOUR OVEN UNATTENDED WHILE OPERATING. Across International is not responsible for any loss of material inside of the oven.



Vacuum oven specifications Electrical requirements

110V +/-10% 60Hz 1-PH 13.6A, 1,500 watts

or

220V +/-10% 50/60Hz 1-PH 6.8A, 1,500 watts

Heating 250 watts x 6, built into 6 aluminum shelves, for the fastest, most energy efficient

and uniform heating. Chamber

Dimensions: 25.6 x 30 x 35.5" (WxDxH)

Material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 16 cubit feet

Temperature control Controller: low proportional gain, microcomputer PID controlled with LCD display

Range: ambient to 100°C (or 212°F)

Display units: Fahrenheit or Celsius

Uniformity: +/- 5% of setpoint

Dwelling timer range: 1 to 9999 minutes

Vacuum

Ultimate vacuum level: better than 500 microns/millitorrs

(

Mechanical vacuum gauge range: 0 to 30 inch mercury

Mechanical vacuum gauge type: oil-filled

Vacuum port: KF25 flange x 1

Vent port: KF25 flange x 1

Vacuum pump: Sold separately

Approximate time to reach full vacuum:

With Edwards E2M28 21 cfm pump: 8 minutes

With Ai SuperVac 11.3 cfm pump: 11 minutes

may vary based on your altitude, click here to learn more

Dimensions (WxDxH) Unit: 33 x 37 x 52"

Shipping: 46 x 39 x 60" Shelves

H eated shelves: 6 non-removable aluminum shelves, 25 x 29.25 inches (WxD) each

Optional stackable aluminum shelves: 25 x 29.25 x 2.375 inches (WxDxH)

Distance between shelves (without stackable shelves): 5 inches

Distance between shelves (with 6 stackable shelves): 2.375 inches

Total area without stackable shelves: 731 x 6 = 30 sq ft or 4386 sq inch

Total area with 6 stackable shelves: 731 x 12 = 60 sq ft or 8772 sq inch

Max. load capacity per shelf: 20 Lbs

Door gasket material Silicone or Viton

Observation window 1/2" tempered safety glass Safety

Built-in circuit breaker

Overheat shutoff protection

Secondary over-temp protection dial

In-door lights White LED

Compliance UL/CSA (E482564), CE

Warranty 2 years Download Product brochure

